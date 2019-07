U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Edwards Lifesciences, Caterpillar, Tupperware, CannTrust Holdings

Reuters





The Day Ahead newsletter:

The Morning News Call newsletter:

U.S. stock market futures fell on Wednesday after bleak earnings from bellwethers Caterpillar and Boeing added to the concerns over a slowing economy that have weighed heavily on sentiment this year.

** Sprint Corp : up 5.9% premarket

Poised for 4-day winning streak on M&A chatter



** Facebook Inc : down 1.4% premarket

Drops as FTC set to fine $5 bln in privacy settlement



** Vislink Technologies : up 13.6% premarket

Jumps after supply deal with NATO



** Texas Instruments Inc : up 6.2% premarket

** Nvidia Corp : up 1.2% premarket

Chipmakers, investors rejoice Texas Instruments Q2 results



** Akamai Technologies Inc : down 1.5% premarket

Guggenheim cuts to 'neutral'



** United Parcel Service Inc : up 4.3% premarket

Rise on second-quarter profit, revenue beat



** Tupperware Brands Corp : down 17.8% premarket

Tupperware to open at over decade low on Q2 miss



** Dunkin' Brands Group Inc : up 1.4% premarket

Rises on Beyond Meat partnership



** CannTrust Holdings Inc : down 10.3% premarket

Falls after report that chairman, CEO were informed of violation



** Canadian National Railway Co : up 3.7% premarket

Street View: Crude-by-rail to drive CN Rail's petroleum & chemicals RTM growth in H2



** VF Corp : up 3.5% premarket

Climbs on beat-and-raise quarter



** Owens Corning : up 6.7% premarket

Shares strengthen on biggest profit beat in 2 years



** Anthem Inc : down 2.8% premarket

Higher medical costs dampen Anthem's beat-and-raise quarter





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics