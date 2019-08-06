U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dean Foods, Aurora Cannabis, Mallinckrodt

Reuters
At 9:00 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.83% at 25,763. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.86% at 2,854.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 1.08% at 7,465.
The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :
** Foresight Energy LP , up 30.5%
** NeoPhotonics Corp , up 16.2%
** Trecora Resources , up 12.0%
The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket :
** Dean Foods Co , down 31.1%
** International Flavors & Fragrances Inc , down 10.8%
** Cypress Energy Partners L.P, down 5.6%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :
** Alta Mesa Resources Inc , up 50.7%
** T2 Biosystems Inc, up 36.6%
** EverQuote Inc, up 27.2%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :
** GreenSky Inc , down 22.7%
** Leap Therapeutics Inc , down 13.5%
** Barrett Business Services Inc , down 12.8%
** Lonestar Resources U.S. Inc : up 25.0% premarket
Surges on raised 2019 production forecast
** Dean Foods : down 31.1% premarket
Dean Foods turns sour on wider-than-expected Q2 loss
** Aurora Cannabis : up 7.1% premarket
Rises on higher prelim Q4 revenue
** Blue Apron : down 4.7% premarket
Dips as Q2 sales miss; customers, orders drop
** T2 Biosystems : up 36.6% premarket
Rises as CMS approves add-on payment for diagnostic panel
** Endo : up 0.7% premarket
Shares rise as Q2 sales beat estimates
** Mallinckrodt : up 0.8% premarket
Shares jump after co halts plans to spin off generics unit
** Mosaic : down 3.8% premarket
Dips on FY EPS outlook cut, profit miss
** NeoPhotonics : up 16.2% premarket
Jumps on Q2 beat, upbeat forecast
** United Technologies Corp : down 1.0% premarket
** Raytheon : up 0.1% premarket
Ackman's Pershing Square exits UTX, ADP investments - source
** Canada Goose ,: up 0.5% premarket
DA Davidson says Canada Goose sell-off overdone
** Shake Shack : up 3.4% premarket
Delivering burgers and top line, six analysts hike PT
** Allakos Inc : down 4.7% premarket
Announces $200 mln equity raise after stock doubles
** Take-Two Interactive : up 7.4% premarket
Surges on upbeat Q1 revenue, full-year forecast
** EverQuote : up 24.6% premarket
Set for its best day on beat-and-raise quarter
