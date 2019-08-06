Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dean Foods, Aurora Cannabis, Mallinckrodt

By Reuters

Reuters


At 9:00 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.83% at 25,763. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.86% at 2,854.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 1.08% at 7,465.



The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :

** Foresight Energy LP , up 30.5%

** NeoPhotonics Corp , up 16.2%

** Trecora Resources , up 12.0%



The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket :

** Dean Foods Co , down 31.1%

** International Flavors & Fragrances Inc , down 10.8%

** Cypress Energy Partners L.P, down 5.6%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :

** Alta Mesa Resources Inc , up 50.7%

** T2 Biosystems Inc, up 36.6%

** EverQuote Inc, up 27.2%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :

** GreenSky Inc , down 22.7%

** Leap Therapeutics Inc , down 13.5%

** Barrett Business Services Inc , down 12.8%





** Lonestar Resources U.S. Inc : up 25.0% premarket

Surges on raised 2019 production forecast



** Dean Foods : down 31.1% premarket

Dean Foods turns sour on wider-than-expected Q2 loss



** Aurora Cannabis : up 7.1% premarket

Rises on higher prelim Q4 revenue



** Blue Apron : down 4.7% premarket

Dips as Q2 sales miss; customers, orders drop



** T2 Biosystems : up 36.6% premarket

Rises as CMS approves add-on payment for diagnostic panel



** Endo : up 0.7% premarket

Shares rise as Q2 sales beat estimates



** Mallinckrodt : up 0.8% premarket

Shares jump after co halts plans to spin off generics unit



** Mosaic : down 3.8% premarket

Dips on FY EPS outlook cut, profit miss



** NeoPhotonics : up 16.2% premarket

Jumps on Q2 beat, upbeat forecast



** United Technologies Corp : down 1.0% premarket

** Raytheon : up 0.1% premarket

Ackman's Pershing Square exits UTX, ADP investments - source



** Canada Goose ,: up 0.5% premarket

DA Davidson says Canada Goose sell-off overdone



** Shake Shack : up 3.4% premarket

Delivering burgers and top line, six analysts hike PT



** Allakos Inc : down 4.7% premarket

Announces $200 mln equity raise after stock doubles



** Take-Two Interactive : up 7.4% premarket

Surges on upbeat Q1 revenue, full-year forecast



** EverQuote : up 24.6% premarket

Set for its best day on beat-and-raise quarter





