U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-DaVita, GameStop, T2 Biosystems, GM

U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, lifted by Apple a day after the launch of its latest iPhones and as China moved to ease trade tensions with the United States by exempting certain goods from additional retaliatory tariffs.
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
up 0.80%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
up 0.23%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
up 0.25%
|
Energy
|
|
down 0.28%
|
Financial
|
|
up 0.03%
|
Health
|
|
up 0.72%
|
Industrial
|
|
up 0.18%
|
Information Technology
|
|
up 0.74%
|
Materials
|
|
up 0.42%
|
Real Estate
|
|
down 0.24%
|
Utilities
|
|
up 0.90%
