U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-DaVita, GameStop, T2 Biosystems, GM

U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, lifted by Apple a day after the launch of its latest iPhones and as China moved to ease trade tensions with the United States by exempting certain goods from additional retaliatory tariffs.



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

up 0.80%

Consumer Discretionary

up 0.23%

Consumer Staples

up 0.25%

Energy

down 0.28%

Financial

up 0.03%

Health

up 0.72%

Industrial

up 0.18%

Information Technology

up 0.74%

Materials

up 0.42%

Real Estate

down 0.24%

Utilities

up 0.90%





