U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-CrowdStrike Holdings, Boeing, Gannet Co

Reuters
The Day Ahead newsletter:
The Morning News Call newsletter:
Wall Street's main indexes inched higher on Friday after solid results from technology giant Microsoft added to an upbeat mood following hints from a top Federal Reserve official that a U.S. interest rate cut could be imminent.
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
down 0.25%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
up 0.15%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
up 0.18%
|
Energy
|
|
up 0.32%
|
Financial
|
|
up 0.08%
|
Health
|
|
down 0.36%
|
Industrial
|
|
up 0.79%
|
Information Technology
|
|
up 0.49%
|
Materials
|
|
up 0.31%
|
Real Estate
|
|
down 0.81%
|
Utilities
|
|
down 0.47%
Referenced Symbols:
ADS
,