U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Coty, Philip Morris, Autodesk, Papa John's, Tiffany

Wall Street treaded water on Wednesday after moves in the U.S. bond market brought back fears of a recession as a bruising U.S.-China trade war drags on, while a rise in energy shares offered support.
** VistaGen Therapeutics Inc : up 18.8%
Gains after William Blair starts with "outperform"
** Dycom Industries Inc : up 8.5%
Advances as profit beats for fourth straight quarter
** DPW Holdings Inc : up 19.4%
Nearly doubles after clearing about $2 mln debt
** Tallgrass Energy LP : up 34.4%
Jumps on take-private offer
** Mallinckrodt Plc : down 2.0%
** Endo International Plc : down 4.1%
** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd : up 4.1%
Endo, Mallinckrodt down on talks of Purdue's$10 bln-$12 bln opioid settlement
** Movado Group Inc : down 19.8%
Plunges after cutting full-year outlook
** Soligenix Inc : up 11.5%
Jumps on positive recommendation from data monitoring committee
** Coty Inc : up 4.6%
Jumps on bright outlook as turnaround plan crystallizes
** Micron Solutions Inc : up 3.8%
Surges on receiving $3.7 mln contract
** Photronics Inc : up 2.3%
Rises on $100 mln share buyback plan
** Fitbit Inc : up 3.9%
Versa 2 smartwatch sets stock for best day in 8 months
** AstroNova Inc : down 20.4%
Set for worst day in 19 years on weak Q2 results
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
up 0.09%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
up 0.46%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
up 0.63%
|
Energy
|
|
up 1.16%
|
Financial
|
|
up 0.29%
|
Health
|
|
up 0.56%
|
Industrial
|
|
up 0.25%
|
Information Technology
|
|
down 0.55%
|
Materials
|
|
up 0.20%
|
Real Estate
|
|
up 0.21%
|
Utilities
|
|
up 0.27%
