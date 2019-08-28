U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Coty, Philip Morris, Autodesk, Papa John's, Tiffany

Reuters





The Day Ahead newsletter:

The Morning News Call newsletter:

Wall Street treaded water on Wednesday after moves in the U.S. bond market brought back fears of a recession as a bruising U.S.-China trade war drags on, while a rise in energy shares offered support.



** VistaGen Therapeutics Inc : up 18.8%

Gains after William Blair starts with "outperform"



** Dycom Industries Inc : up 8.5%

Advances as profit beats for fourth straight quarter



** DPW Holdings Inc : up 19.4%

Nearly doubles after clearing about $2 mln debt



** Tallgrass Energy LP : up 34.4%

Jumps on take-private offer



** Mallinckrodt Plc : down 2.0%

** Endo International Plc : down 4.1%

** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd : up 4.1%

Endo, Mallinckrodt down on talks of Purdue's$10 bln-$12 bln opioid settlement



** Movado Group Inc : down 19.8%

Plunges after cutting full-year outlook



** Soligenix Inc : up 11.5%

Jumps on positive recommendation from data monitoring committee



** Coty Inc : up 4.6%

Jumps on bright outlook as turnaround plan crystallizes



** Micron Solutions Inc : up 3.8%

Surges on receiving $3.7 mln contract



** Photronics Inc : up 2.3%

Rises on $100 mln share buyback plan



** Fitbit Inc : up 3.9%

Versa 2 smartwatch sets stock for best day in 8 months



** AstroNova Inc : down 20.4%

Set for worst day in 19 years on weak Q2 results





The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services up 0.09% Consumer Discretionary up 0.46% Consumer Staples up 0.63% Energy up 1.16% Financial up 0.29% Health up 0.56% Industrial up 0.25% Information Technology down 0.55% Materials up 0.20% Real Estate up 0.21% Utilities up 0.27%