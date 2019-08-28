Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Coty, Philip Morris, Autodesk, Papa John's, Tiffany

Wall Street treaded water on Wednesday after moves in the U.S. bond market brought back fears of a recession as a bruising U.S.-China trade war drags on, while a rise in energy shares offered support.



** VistaGen Therapeutics Inc : up 18.8%

Gains after William Blair starts with "outperform"



** Dycom Industries Inc : up 8.5%

Advances as profit beats for fourth straight quarter



** DPW Holdings Inc : up 19.4%

Nearly doubles after clearing about $2 mln debt



** Tallgrass Energy LP : up 34.4%

Jumps on take-private offer



** Mallinckrodt Plc : down 2.0%

** Endo International Plc : down 4.1%

** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd : up 4.1%

Endo, Mallinckrodt down on talks of Purdue's$10 bln-$12 bln opioid settlement



** Movado Group Inc : down 19.8%

Plunges after cutting full-year outlook



** Soligenix Inc : up 11.5%

Jumps on positive recommendation from data monitoring committee



** Coty Inc : up 4.6%

Jumps on bright outlook as turnaround plan crystallizes



** Micron Solutions Inc : up 3.8%

Surges on receiving $3.7 mln contract



** Photronics Inc : up 2.3%

Rises on $100 mln share buyback plan



** Fitbit Inc : up 3.9%

Versa 2 smartwatch sets stock for best day in 8 months



** AstroNova Inc : down 20.4%

Set for worst day in 19 years on weak Q2 results



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

up 0.09%

Consumer Discretionary

up 0.46%

Consumer Staples

up 0.63%

Energy

up 1.16%

Financial

up 0.29%

Health

up 0.56%

Industrial

up 0.25%

Information Technology

down 0.55%

Materials

up 0.20%

Real Estate

up 0.21%

Utilities

up 0.27%





