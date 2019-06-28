Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Constellation Brands, crypto stocks, PG&E

By Reuters

Reuters

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Constellation Brands, crypto stocks, PG&E


At 9:02 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.34% at 26,635. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.26% at 2,938.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.13% at 7,700.25.



The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :

** Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd , up 40.1%

** AAC Holding Inc , up 8.4%

** Constellation Brands Inc , up 8.3%



The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket :

** China Green Agriculture Inc , down 12%

** Dine Brands Global Inc , down 4.8%

** Phoenix New Media Ltd , down 3.8%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :

** Highpower International Inc , up 39.3%

** Cool Holdings Inc , up 25.8%

** China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology Ltd , up 24.9%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :

** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc , down 26.5%

** Cemtrex Inc , down 22.3%

** Hutchinson China MediTech Ltd , down 19.4%



** Apple Inc : down 0.5% premarket

Jony Ive leaving Apple; market cap drops by $9 bln



** Deutsche Bank AG : up 2.5% premarket

** Citigroup Inc : up 1.9% premarket

** PNC Financial Services Group Inc : up 0.3% premarket

** Goldman Sachs Group Inc : up 2.3% premarket

U.S. banks ace Fed stress test, shares jump



** Constellation Brands Inc : up 8.3% premarket

In high spirits as beer sales drive rev beat



** Nike Inc : down 0.2% premarket

Street view: Nike gears up for robust growth



** JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd : up 1.4% premarket

Rises after Q1 profit, revenue beat



** Avid Bioservices Inc : up 19.0% premarket

Gains on upbeat Q4 results



** PTC Therapeutics Inc : down 5.0% premarket

Falls on negative European panel opinion on DMD drug's extension



** PG&E Corp : down 1.1% premarket

PG&E falls after California utilities regulator considers penalty



** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc : down 26.5% premarket

Tumbles on stock and warrants offering



** Biogen Inc : down 1.4% premarket

Piper Jaffray cuts to "neutral" on multiple sclerosis challenges



** Accenture Plc : down 0.1% premarket

Street View: Accenture's bookings miss, organic growth downtick offsets beat



** Autozone Inc : up 0.8% premarket

Oppenheimer says commercial sales growth shows stronger top-line trends



** Riot Blockchain Inc : up 5.5% premarket

** Marathon Patent Group Inc : up 4.2% premarket

** Overstock.com Inc : up 2.0% premarket

Blockchain-related stocks higher as Bitcoin continues to rise



** Western Digital Corp : up 1.4% premarket

Up as JV partner Toshiba Memory to resume production at Japan plant



** La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co : up 7.3% premarket

Up on positive EMA opinion for hypotension treatment





