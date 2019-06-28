Reuters
U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Constellation Brands, crypto stocks, PG&E
At 9:02 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.34% at 26,635. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.26% at 2,938.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.13% at 7,700.25.
The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :
** Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd , up 40.1%
** AAC Holding Inc , up 8.4%
** Constellation Brands Inc , up 8.3%
The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket :
** China Green Agriculture Inc , down 12%
** Dine Brands Global Inc , down 4.8%
** Phoenix New Media Ltd , down 3.8%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :
** Highpower International Inc , up 39.3%
** Cool Holdings Inc , up 25.8%
** China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology Ltd , up 24.9%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :
** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc , down 26.5%
** Cemtrex Inc , down 22.3%
** Hutchinson China MediTech Ltd , down 19.4%
** Apple Inc : down 0.5% premarket
Jony Ive leaving Apple; market cap drops by $9 bln
** Deutsche Bank AG : up 2.5% premarket
** Citigroup Inc : up 1.9% premarket
** PNC Financial Services Group Inc : up 0.3% premarket
** Goldman Sachs Group Inc : up 2.3% premarket
U.S. banks ace Fed stress test, shares jump
** Constellation Brands Inc : up 8.3% premarket
In high spirits as beer sales drive rev beat
** Nike Inc : down 0.2% premarket
Street view: Nike gears up for robust growth
** JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd : up 1.4% premarket
Rises after Q1 profit, revenue beat
** Avid Bioservices Inc : up 19.0% premarket
Gains on upbeat Q4 results
** PTC Therapeutics Inc : down 5.0% premarket
Falls on negative European panel opinion on DMD drug's extension
** PG&E Corp : down 1.1% premarket
PG&E falls after California utilities regulator considers penalty
** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc : down 26.5% premarket
Tumbles on stock and warrants offering
** Biogen Inc : down 1.4% premarket
Piper Jaffray cuts to "neutral" on multiple sclerosis challenges
** Accenture Plc : down 0.1% premarket
Street View: Accenture's bookings miss, organic growth downtick offsets beat
** Autozone Inc : up 0.8% premarket
Oppenheimer says commercial sales growth shows stronger top-line trends
** Riot Blockchain Inc : up 5.5% premarket
** Marathon Patent Group Inc : up 4.2% premarket
** Overstock.com Inc : up 2.0% premarket
Blockchain-related stocks higher as Bitcoin continues to rise
** Western Digital Corp : up 1.4% premarket
Up as JV partner Toshiba Memory to resume production at Japan plant
** La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co : up 7.3% premarket
Up on positive EMA opinion for hypotension treatment
