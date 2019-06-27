U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Conagra, Walgreens, Zogenix, Aclaris Therapeutics

Reuters
At 10:10 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.09% at 26,511.78. The S&P 500 was up 0.39% at 2,925.09 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.64% at 7,960.614.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc , up 3.8%
** TripAdvisor Inc , up 3.4%
** CenturyLink Inc , up 3.2%
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** Conagra Brands Inc , down 9%
** Ross Stores , down 3%
** Boeing Co , down 2.6%
The top three NYSE percentage gainers:
** The Howard Hughes Corp , up 23.1%
** OFG Bancorp , up 16.9%
** Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao , up 10%
The top three NYSE percentage losers:
** Pier 1 Imports Inc , down 13%
** Conagra Brands Inc , down 9%
** Direxion Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares , down 5.6%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** ASV Holdings Inc , up 311.7%
** Cemtrex Inc , up 137.2%
** Zogenix Inc , up 22.5%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** XpresSpa Group Inc , down 53.7%
** Aclaris Therapeutics Inc , down 40.3%
** Zynex Inc , down 23.9%
** Boeing Co : down 2.6%
Down on Reuters report of new potential risk on 737 MAX
Shares falter as FAA spots new risk in its grounded 737 MAX
** Rite Aid Corp : up 3.9%
Tumbles after reporting bigger-than-expected quarterly loss
Shares tank as Evercore sees zero long-term value in stock
** Motus GI Holdings Inc : down 13.2%
Slides on planned stock offering to fund medical device
Slides on $20 mln equity raise to fund medical device commercialization
** Pier 1 Imports Inc : down 13.0%
Falls as Q1 sales, margins remain under pressure
** Peck Company Holdings Inc : up 9.2%
Announces $17 mln agreement to construct solar arrays, shares jump
** Tesla Inc : down 0.1%
Cowen forecasts fewer Tesla Q2 deliveries than co's projections
** Conagra Brands Inc : down 9.0%
Shares slide on results miss
** Ford Motor Co : up 2.6%
** General Motors Co : up 0.9%
Credit Suisse says auto shares look cheap, starts Ford, GM with "outperform"
** Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc : up 3.9%
Up after Q3 profit beats on higher pharmacy sales
** Novavax Inc : up 14.4%
Shares jump as co sells manufacturing equipment for $18 mln
** RMR Group Inc : up 1.7%
** Office Properties Income Trust : up 1.5%
** Senior Housing Properties Trust : up 1.9%
** Hospitality Properties Trust : up 0.7%
RMR Group slumps to 2-1/2-year low on secondary offering
** MoneyGram International Inc : up 0.4%
Jumps after securing loan agreement
** Magellan Health Inc : up 2.9%
Seems destined for private equity - SVB Leerink
** KB Home : up 7.7%
Shares rise as strong order growth helps Q2 profit beat
** Seelos Therapeutics Inc : up 3.6%
Soars on new license to develop Parkinson's treatment
** Ovid Therapeutics Inc : up 3.9%
Shares up as co begins study of genetic disorder drug
** Nordstrom Inc : down 2.2%
** Ross Stores Inc : down 3.0%
** Under Armour Inc : up 0.6%
** Tapestry Inc : up 0.1%
GS cuts Nordstrom, Ross Stores to 'sell', says conservative on retail - thefly.com
** Chanticleer Holdings Inc : up 10.7%
** Beyond Meat Inc : down 1.5%
Jumps after a taste of Beyond Meat burgers
** CenturyLink Inc : up 3.2%
Rises after Wells Fargo upgrades to "outperform"
** Atossa Genetics Inc : up 15.2%
Surges after breast cancer drug meets main goal
** Zogenix Inc : up 22.5%
Surges on plans to resubmit seizure drug application to FDA
** TripAdvisor Inc : up 3.4%
Gains as D.A. Davidson sees healthy trends, upgrades to 'buy'
** ImmunoGen Inc : up 0.5%
Sinks after co scraps blood cancer drug, cuts jobs
** McCormick & Co : down 0.4%
Wet weather, late grilling season hurt Q2 sales
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
up 0.28%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
up 0.40%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
down 0.23%
|
Energy
|
|
down 0.03%
|
Financial
|
|
up 0.75%
|
Health
|
|
up 0.69%
|
Industrial
|
|
down 0.06%
|
Information Technology
|
|
up 0.54%
|
Materials
|
|
up 0.26%
|
Real Estate
|
|
up 0.78%
|
Utilities
|
|
up 0.03%
