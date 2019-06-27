Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Conagra, Walgreens, Zogenix, Aclaris Therapeutics

By Reuters

Reuters


At 10:10 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.09% at 26,511.78. The S&P 500 was up 0.39% at 2,925.09 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.64% at 7,960.614.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc , up 3.8%

** TripAdvisor Inc , up 3.4%

** CenturyLink Inc , up 3.2%



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** Conagra Brands Inc , down 9%

** Ross Stores , down 3%

** Boeing Co , down 2.6%



The top three NYSE percentage gainers:

** The Howard Hughes Corp , up 23.1%

** OFG Bancorp , up 16.9%

** Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao , up 10%



The top three NYSE percentage losers:

** Pier 1 Imports Inc , down 13%

** Conagra Brands Inc , down 9%

** Direxion Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares , down 5.6%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** ASV Holdings Inc , up 311.7%

** Cemtrex Inc , up 137.2%

** Zogenix Inc , up 22.5%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** XpresSpa Group Inc , down 53.7%

** Aclaris Therapeutics Inc , down 40.3%

** Zynex Inc , down 23.9%



** Boeing Co : down 2.6%

Down on Reuters report of new potential risk on 737 MAX

Shares falter as FAA spots new risk in its grounded 737 MAX



** Rite Aid Corp : up 3.9%

Tumbles after reporting bigger-than-expected quarterly loss

Shares tank as Evercore sees zero long-term value in stock



** Motus GI Holdings Inc : down 13.2%

Slides on planned stock offering to fund medical device

Slides on $20 mln equity raise to fund medical device commercialization



** Pier 1 Imports Inc : down 13.0%

Falls as Q1 sales, margins remain under pressure



** Peck Company Holdings Inc : up 9.2%

Announces $17 mln agreement to construct solar arrays, shares jump



** Tesla Inc : down 0.1%

Cowen forecasts fewer Tesla Q2 deliveries than co's projections



** Conagra Brands Inc : down 9.0%

Shares slide on results miss



** Ford Motor Co : up 2.6%

** General Motors Co : up 0.9%

Credit Suisse says auto shares look cheap, starts Ford, GM with "outperform"



** Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc : up 3.9%

Up after Q3 profit beats on higher pharmacy sales



** Novavax Inc : up 14.4%

Shares jump as co sells manufacturing equipment for $18 mln



** RMR Group Inc : up 1.7%

** Office Properties Income Trust : up 1.5%

** Senior Housing Properties Trust : up 1.9%

** Hospitality Properties Trust : up 0.7%

RMR Group slumps to 2-1/2-year low on secondary offering



** MoneyGram International Inc : up 0.4%

Jumps after securing loan agreement



** Magellan Health Inc : up 2.9%

Seems destined for private equity - SVB Leerink



** KB Home : up 7.7%

Shares rise as strong order growth helps Q2 profit beat



** Seelos Therapeutics Inc : up 3.6%

Soars on new license to develop Parkinson's treatment



** Ovid Therapeutics Inc : up 3.9%

Shares up as co begins study of genetic disorder drug



** Nordstrom Inc : down 2.2%

** Ross Stores Inc : down 3.0%

** Under Armour Inc : up 0.6%

** Tapestry Inc : up 0.1%

GS cuts Nordstrom, Ross Stores to 'sell', says conservative on retail - thefly.com



** Chanticleer Holdings Inc : up 10.7%

** Beyond Meat Inc : down 1.5%

Jumps after a taste of Beyond Meat burgers



** CenturyLink Inc : up 3.2%

Rises after Wells Fargo upgrades to "outperform"



** Atossa Genetics Inc : up 15.2%

Surges after breast cancer drug meets main goal



** Zogenix Inc : up 22.5%

Surges on plans to resubmit seizure drug application to FDA



** TripAdvisor Inc : up 3.4%

Gains as D.A. Davidson sees healthy trends, upgrades to 'buy'



** ImmunoGen Inc : up 0.5%

Sinks after co scraps blood cancer drug, cuts jobs



** McCormick & Co : down 0.4%

Wet weather, late grilling season hurt Q2 sales



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

up 0.28%

Consumer Discretionary

up 0.40%

Consumer Staples

down 0.23%

Energy

down 0.03%

Financial

up 0.75%

Health

up 0.69%

Industrial

down 0.06%

Information Technology

up 0.54%

Materials

up 0.26%

Real Estate

up 0.78%

Utilities

up 0.03%





This article appears in: World Markets , US Markets , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: ACRS ,


