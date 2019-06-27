U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Conagra, Adaptive Biotechnologies, Aclaris Therapeutics, Peak Resorts

Reuters





At 13:14 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.15% at 26,575.54. The S&P 500 was up 0.43% at 2,926.41 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.67% at 7,963.068.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** TripAdvisor Inc , up 6.2%

** CenturyLink Inc , up 6.1%

** Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc , up 4.9%



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** Ross Stores Inc , down 2.5%

** Nordstrom Inc , down 2.5%



The top three NYSE percentage gainers:

** Howard Hughes Corp , up 37.5%

** J Jill Inc , up 24.1 %

** New Home Company Inc , up 13.6%



The top three NYSE percentage losers:

** Xtant Medical Holdings Inc , down 16.7%

** Pier 1 Imports Inc , down 5.6%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** ASV Holdings Inc , up 316%

** Cemtrex Inc , up 121.3%

** Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp , up 97%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** Aclaris Therapeutics Inc , down 46.3%

** Riot Blockchain , down 21.6%

** Marathon Patent Group Inc , down 19.9%







** Boeing Co : down 2.1%

Shares sputter as grounded 737 MAX face latest glitch

Down on Reuters report of new potential risk on 737 MAX

Shares falter as FAA spots new risk in its grounded 737 MAX



** Motus GI Holdings Inc : down 12.1%

Slides on planned stock offering to fund medical device

Slides on $20 mln equity raise to fund medical device commercialization



** Pier 1 Imports Inc : down 5.6%

Falls as Q1 sales, margins remain under pressure



** Peck Company Holdings Inc : up 6.7%

Announces $17 mln agreement to construct solar arrays, shares jump



** Tesla Inc : up 0.3%

Cowen forecasts fewer Tesla Q2 deliveries than co's projections



Shares slide on results miss



** Ford Motor Co : up 2.9%

** General Motors Co : up 0.6%

Credit Suisse says auto shares look cheap, starts Ford, GM with "outperform"



** Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc : up 4.9%

Up after Q3 profit beats on higher pharmacy sales



** Novavax Inc : up 11.1%

Shares jump as co sells manufacturing equipment for $18 mln



** MoneyGram International Inc : up 3.5%

Jumps after securing loan agreement



** Magellan Health Inc : up 1.5%

Seems destined for private equity - SVB Leerink



** KB Home : up 6.8%

Shares rise as strong order growth helps Q2 profit beat



** Seelos Therapeutics Inc : up 3.6%

Soars on new license to develop Parkinson's treatment



** Ovid Therapeutics Inc : up 3.9%

Shares up as co begins study of genetic disorder drug



** Under Armour Inc : up 0.8%

** Tapestry Inc : up 0.7%

GS cuts Nordstrom, Ross Stores to 'sell', says conservative on retail - thefly.com



** Chanticleer Holdings Inc : up 2.8%

** Beyond Meat Inc : down 0.9%

Chanticleer jumps after a taste of Beyond Meat burgers



** CenturyLink Inc : up 6.1%

Rises after Wells Fargo upgrades to "outperform"



** Atossa Genetics Inc : up 16.6%

Surges after breast cancer drug meets main goal



** Zogenix Inc : up 20.7%

Surges on plans to resubmit seizure drug application to FDA



** TripAdvisor Inc : up 6.2%

TripAdvisor gains as D.A. Davidson sees healthy trends, upgrades to 'buy'



** McCormick & Company Inc : up 2.4%

McCormick: Wet weather, late grilling season hurt Q2 sales



** Cemtrex Inc : up 121.3%

Shares more than double on receiving new orders



** Howard Hughes Corp : up 37.5%

Exploring alternatives, including sale



** Peak Resorts Inc : up 11.6%

Jumps as acquisition pays off



** OFG Bancorp : up 13.5%

Jumps on deal with Canada's third largest lender Scotiabank



** Applied Optoelectronics Inc : up 10.9%

"Amazon 40G order increases help margins stabilize" - Rosenblatt

Having best day in more than a year on analyst upgrade



** Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 18.2%

Soars on expanded label for blood disorder drug



** Aclaris Therapeutics Inc : down 48.3%

Sinks as SVB Leerink calls drug "slightly worse than placebo"



** Overstock.com Inc : up 3.0%

Overstock shares hang tough as bitcoin tumbles



** Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp : up 97.0%

** BridgeBio Pharma Inc : up 63.1%

** Morphic Holding Inc : up 20.1%

Adaptive doubles, BridgeBio surges amid biotech IPO parade



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services up 0.51% Consumer Discretionary up 0.61% Consumer Staples up 0.11% Energy down 0.13% Financial up 0.95% Health up 0.63% Industrial up 0.21% Information Technology up 0.23% Materials up 0.39% Real Estate up 0.66% Utilities up 0.15%