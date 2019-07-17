U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Cintas Corp, CSX Corp, Guardion Health

Reuters
At 10:33 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.12% at 27,303.37. The S&P 500 was down 0.24% at 2,996.9 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.10% at 8,214.799.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** Cintas Corp , up 8%
** Abbott Laboratories , up 4.1%
** Bank of New York Mellon , up 3.1%
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** CSX Corp , down 11.5%
** Textron Inc , down 6.6%
** Norfolk Southern Corp , down 5.7%
The top three NYSE percentage gainers:
** Nautilus Inc , up 30.1%
** Hill International Inc , up 12%
** Fortuna Silver Mines Inc , up 9.9%
The top three NYSE percentage losers:
** Nu Skin Enterprises Inc , down 17.7%
** Pier 1 Imports Inc , down 10.8%
** Mallinckrodt Plc , down 9.5%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** Guardion Health Sciences Inc , up 189.6%
** Francesca Holdings Corp , up 24.5%
** SilverSun Technologies Inc , up 19.9%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** Xenetic Biosciences Inc , down 51.7%
** Xcel Brands Inc , down 17.2%
** SharpSpring Inc , down 15.1%
** CSX Corp : down 11.5%
** Union Pacific Corp : down 5.4%
** Kansas City Southern : down 4.2%
** Norfolk Southern Corp : down 5.7%
Railroad operator CSX slips after multiple PT cuts, rivals chug along
** Seattle Genetics Inc : up 15.0%
Focus shifts to diversification after solid Q2 - analyst
** Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 3.0%
Slides after disappointing results from motion-sickness study
** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 14.2%
Down on cutting some early-stage R&D programs
** Forty Seven Inc : down 12.1%
Down on $75 mln stock offering
** NU Skin Enterprises Inc : down 17.7%
Gets ugly on forecast cut, triggers rating downgrade
** Mallinckrodt Plc : down 9.5%
Discontinued Mallinckrodt study could have been a game changer - analyst
** HyreCar Inc : down 7.4%
Slumps on 3.5 mln stock offering
** Qualcomm Inc : up 0.6%
** ASML Holding NV : up 5.6%
** Applied Materials Inc: up 0.4%
** Lam Research Corp : up 0.6%
** Qorvo Inc : down 0.3%
Chip stocks rally after strong results, upbeat forecast from ASML
** Orion Group Holdings Inc : up 9.3%
Jumps on $52 mln contract win
** Tellurian Inc : down 8.1%
Tellurian: Stifel downgrades on lower LNG pricing assumptions
** Immuron Inc : down 15.0%
Australia'sImmuron raises equity after shares more than double
** Comerica Inc : down 4.7%
Falls after Q2 profit disappoints
** WPX Energy Inc : down 1.3%
** Jagged Peak Energy Inc : down 1.0%
** Cabot Oil & Gas Corp : down 2.5%
** Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc : down 3.3%
** Gulfport Energy Corp : down 1.3%
** PDC Energy Inc : down 1.0%
** QEP Resources : down 1.5%
E&Ps: Brokerage sees widespread misses to production estimates, cuts PTs
** Textron Inc : down 6.6%
Down after reporting weak aviation sales, lower backlog
** Shell Midstream Partners LP : down 2.3%
Mizuho cuts PT on Zydeco woes
** Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc : up 3.0%
Set for best session in over 2 mths
** Yatra Online Inc : up 12.9%
Surges on $338 mln buyout deal from Ebix
** Abbott Laboratories : up 4.1%
Shares rise on Q2 earnings beat, hike in 2019 forecast
** Durect Corp : up 4.2%
Shares surge as FDA accepts non-opioid pain drug for review
** Bank of New York Mellon Corp : up 3.1%
Surges after receiving patent for medical device
** Guardion Health Sciences : up 189.6%
Surges after receiving patent for medical device
** DaVita Inc : down 1.2%
** CVS Health Corp : down 1.4%
DaVita, Fresenius fall as CVS brings dialysis home ]
** Avrobio Inc : up 16.2%
Gene therapy firm Avrobio prices upsized deal after shares surge
** Francesca Holdings Corp : up 24.5%
Francesca's rises after Cross River Capital buys stake
** Procter & Gamble Co : up 0.1%
** Phillip Morris International Inc : down 0.5%
** Altria Group Inc : down 0.3%
** Constellation Brands Inc : up 0.3%
** Coca-Cola Co : up 0.1%
Tobacco stocks top pick among consumer staples for Wells Fargo ahead of Q2
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
down 0.45%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
down 0.46%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
down 0.06%
|
Energy
|
|
down 0.62%
|
Financial
|
|
down 0.54%
|
Health
|
|
up 0.37%
|
Industrial
|
|
down 1.33%
|
Information Technology
|
|
up 0.18%
|
Materials
|
|
down 0.53%
|
Real Estate
|
|
down 0.11%
|
Utilities
|
|
up 0.44%
