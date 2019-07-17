Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Cintas Corp, CSX Corp, Guardion Health

By Reuters

Reuters


At 10:33 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.12% at 27,303.37. The S&P 500 was down 0.24% at 2,996.9 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.10% at 8,214.799.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** Cintas Corp , up 8%

** Abbott Laboratories , up 4.1%

** Bank of New York Mellon , up 3.1%



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** CSX Corp , down 11.5%

** Textron Inc , down 6.6%

** Norfolk Southern Corp , down 5.7%



The top three NYSE percentage gainers:

** Nautilus Inc , up 30.1%

** Hill International Inc , up 12%

** Fortuna Silver Mines Inc , up 9.9%



The top three NYSE percentage losers:

** Nu Skin Enterprises Inc , down 17.7%

** Pier 1 Imports Inc , down 10.8%

** Mallinckrodt Plc , down 9.5%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** Guardion Health Sciences Inc , up 189.6%

** Francesca Holdings Corp , up 24.5%

** SilverSun Technologies Inc , up 19.9%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** Xenetic Biosciences Inc , down 51.7%

** Xcel Brands Inc , down 17.2%

** SharpSpring Inc , down 15.1%







** CSX Corp : down 11.5%

** Union Pacific Corp : down 5.4%

** Kansas City Southern : down 4.2%

** Norfolk Southern Corp : down 5.7%

Railroad operator CSX slips after multiple PT cuts, rivals chug along



** Seattle Genetics Inc : up 15.0%

Focus shifts to diversification after solid Q2 - analyst



** Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 3.0%

Slides after disappointing results from motion-sickness study



** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 14.2%

Down on cutting some early-stage R&D programs



** Forty Seven Inc : down 12.1%

Down on $75 mln stock offering



** NU Skin Enterprises Inc : down 17.7%

Gets ugly on forecast cut, triggers rating downgrade



** Mallinckrodt Plc : down 9.5%

Discontinued Mallinckrodt study could have been a game changer - analyst



** HyreCar Inc : down 7.4%

Slumps on 3.5 mln stock offering



** Qualcomm Inc : up 0.6%

** ASML Holding NV : up 5.6%

** Applied Materials Inc: up 0.4%

** Lam Research Corp : up 0.6%

** Qorvo Inc : down 0.3%

Chip stocks rally after strong results, upbeat forecast from ASML



** Orion Group Holdings Inc : up 9.3%

Jumps on $52 mln contract win



** Tellurian Inc : down 8.1%

Tellurian: Stifel downgrades on lower LNG pricing assumptions



** Immuron Inc : down 15.0%

Australia'sImmuron raises equity after shares more than double



** Comerica Inc : down 4.7%

Falls after Q2 profit disappoints



** WPX Energy Inc : down 1.3%

** Jagged Peak Energy Inc : down 1.0%

** Cabot Oil & Gas Corp : down 2.5%

** Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc : down 3.3%

** Gulfport Energy Corp : down 1.3%

** PDC Energy Inc : down 1.0%

** QEP Resources : down 1.5%

E&Ps: Brokerage sees widespread misses to production estimates, cuts PTs



** Textron Inc : down 6.6%

Down after reporting weak aviation sales, lower backlog



** Shell Midstream Partners LP : down 2.3%

Mizuho cuts PT on Zydeco woes



** Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc : up 3.0%

Set for best session in over 2 mths



** Yatra Online Inc : up 12.9%

Surges on $338 mln buyout deal from Ebix



** Abbott Laboratories : up 4.1%

Shares rise on Q2 earnings beat, hike in 2019 forecast



** Durect Corp : up 4.2%

Shares surge as FDA accepts non-opioid pain drug for review



** Bank of New York Mellon Corp : up 3.1%

Surges after receiving patent for medical device



** Guardion Health Sciences : up 189.6%

Surges after receiving patent for medical device



** DaVita Inc : down 1.2%

** CVS Health Corp : down 1.4%

DaVita, Fresenius fall as CVS brings dialysis home ]



** Avrobio Inc : up 16.2%

Gene therapy firm Avrobio prices upsized deal after shares surge



** Francesca Holdings Corp : up 24.5%

Francesca's rises after Cross River Capital buys stake



** Procter & Gamble Co : up 0.1%

** Phillip Morris International Inc : down 0.5%

** Altria Group Inc : down 0.3%

** Constellation Brands Inc : up 0.3%

** Coca-Cola Co : up 0.1%

Tobacco stocks top pick among consumer staples for Wells Fargo ahead of Q2



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

down 0.45%

Consumer Discretionary

down 0.46%

Consumer Staples

down 0.06%

Energy

down 0.62%

Financial

down 0.54%

Health

up 0.37%

Industrial

down 1.33%

Information Technology

up 0.18%

Materials

down 0.53%

Real Estate

down 0.11%

Utilities

up 0.44%





Referenced Symbols: ABT ,


