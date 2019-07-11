Reuters
U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Cigna, Bed Bath & Beyond, CVS Health, Delta Air Lines
At 9:02 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.35% at 26,955. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.19% at 3,003.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.19% at 7,943.75.
The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :
** Cato Corp , up 14.0%
** Cigna Corp , up 10.5%
** Diplomat Pharmacy Inc , up 7.5%
The top NYSE percentage losers premarket :
** CannTrust Holdings Inc , down 5.4%
** Vishay Intertechnology Inc , down 5.2%
The three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :
** Co-Diagnostics Inc , up 67.5%
** Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc , up 24.6%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :
** Vislink Technologies Inc , down 32.2%
** Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc , down 16.7%
** SemiLEDs Corp , down 9.8%
** Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 16.7% premarket
Plunges on $25 mln capital raise
** PriceSmart Inc : down 9.0% premarket
Down on disappointing Q3 results
** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc : down 5.1% premarket
Dips on PT cut after Q2 comp sales miss
** Vishay Intertechnology Inc : down 5.2% premarket
Down after Q2 forecast disappoints
** Weight Watchers International Inc : up 4.5% premarket
JPM upgrades on stabilizing subscriber trends
** Microsoft Corp : up 0.4% premarket
Cowen initiates at 'outperform'
** Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc : up 24.6% premarket
Up on Nasdaq extension
** Delta Air Lines Inc : up 1.6% premarket
** Southwest Airlines Co : up 0.6% premarket
** American Airlines Group Inc : up 0.9% premarket
** United Airlines Holdings Inc : up 0.5% premarket
** JetBlue Airways Corp : up 1.3% premarket
Delta Air Lines: Profit beats on higher leisure, corporate travel demand
** Abercrombie & Fitch Co : up 1.5% premarket
Wedbush upgrades to 'neutral' on Hollister strength in Asia, UK
** CannTrust Holdings Inc : down 5.4% premarket
Set to open lower for 5th straight day
** Fastenal Co : down 4.6% premarket
Slips on weak Q2 profit
** Eyenovia Inc : down 9.4% premarket
Down on planned stock deal
** Buckle Inc : up 5.5% premarket
Jumps on strong June sales
** Co-Diagnostics Inc : up 67.5% premarket
Nearly doubles on launch of mosquito diagnostic test
** Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 1.5% premarket
Set to open at all-time low as analysts slash ratings on stock
** CVS Health Corp : up 7.0% premarket
** Centene Corp : up 4.3% premarket
** Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc : up 2.6% premarket
** AmerisourceBergen Corp : up 3.8% premarket
** Cigna Corp : up 10.5% premarket
** Cardinal Health Inc : up 4.0% premarket
Distributors, PBMs, insurers rise as Trump admin withdraws drug rebate rule
** Dillard's Inc : up 2.0% premarket
Wedbush upgrades to "neutral" as promotions stabilize
** SemiLEDs Corp : down 9.8% premarket
Tumbles after reporting wider loss
** Take-Two Interactive Software Inc : down 1.0% premarket
Dips after Jefferies says "hold"
