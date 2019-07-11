Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Cigna, Bed Bath & Beyond, CVS Health, Delta Air Lines

date 2019-07-11


At 9:02 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.35% at 26,955. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.19% at 3,003.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.19% at 7,943.75.



The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :

** Cato Corp , up 14.0%

** Cigna Corp , up 10.5%

** Diplomat Pharmacy Inc , up 7.5%



The top NYSE percentage losers premarket :

** CannTrust Holdings Inc , down 5.4%

** Vishay Intertechnology Inc , down 5.2%



The three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :

** Co-Diagnostics Inc , up 67.5%

** Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc , up 24.6%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :

** Vislink Technologies Inc , down 32.2%

** Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc , down 16.7%

** SemiLEDs Corp , down 9.8%





** Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 16.7% premarket

Plunges on $25 mln capital raise



** PriceSmart Inc : down 9.0% premarket

Down on disappointing Q3 results



** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc : down 5.1% premarket

Dips on PT cut after Q2 comp sales miss



** Vishay Intertechnology Inc : down 5.2% premarket

Down after Q2 forecast disappoints



** Weight Watchers International Inc : up 4.5% premarket

JPM upgrades on stabilizing subscriber trends



** Microsoft Corp : up 0.4% premarket

Cowen initiates at 'outperform'



** Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc : up 24.6% premarket

Up on Nasdaq extension



** Delta Air Lines Inc : up 1.6% premarket

** Southwest Airlines Co : up 0.6% premarket

** American Airlines Group Inc : up 0.9% premarket

** United Airlines Holdings Inc : up 0.5% premarket

** JetBlue Airways Corp : up 1.3% premarket

Delta Air Lines: Profit beats on higher leisure, corporate travel demand



** Abercrombie & Fitch Co : up 1.5% premarket

Wedbush upgrades to 'neutral' on Hollister strength in Asia, UK



** CannTrust Holdings Inc : down 5.4% premarket

Set to open lower for 5th straight day



** Fastenal Co : down 4.6% premarket

Slips on weak Q2 profit



** Eyenovia Inc : down 9.4% premarket

Down on planned stock deal



** Buckle Inc : up 5.5% premarket

Jumps on strong June sales



** Co-Diagnostics Inc : up 67.5% premarket

Nearly doubles on launch of mosquito diagnostic test



** Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 1.5% premarket

Set to open at all-time low as analysts slash ratings on stock



** CVS Health Corp : up 7.0% premarket

** Centene Corp : up 4.3% premarket

** Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc : up 2.6% premarket

** AmerisourceBergen Corp : up 3.8% premarket

** Cigna Corp : up 10.5% premarket

** Cardinal Health Inc : up 4.0% premarket

Distributors, PBMs, insurers rise as Trump admin withdraws drug rebate rule



** Dillard's Inc : up 2.0% premarket

Wedbush upgrades to "neutral" as promotions stabilize



** SemiLEDs Corp : down 9.8% premarket

Tumbles after reporting wider loss





** Take-Two Interactive Software Inc : down 1.0% premarket

Dips after Jefferies says "hold"





