U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Chipmakers, gold stocks, Genesee & Wyoming

By Reuters

Reuters

U.S. stock index futures rose sharply on Monday, with chipmakers making handsome gains, as trade tensions between the United States and China eased after both sides agreed to restart talks.

** Applied Materials Inc : up 4.1% premarket

** NeoPhotonics Corp : up 21.1% premarket

** Lumentum Holdings Inc : up 7.8% premarket

** Skyworks Solutions Inc : up 6.8% premarket

** Western Digital Corp : up 5.5% premarket

** Micron Technology Inc : up 6.5% premarket

** Advanced Micro Devices Inc : up 5.3% premarket

** QUALCOMM Inc : up 6.1% premarket

U.S.-China trade reprieve, Applied Materials' deal to buy Japanese peer lift chipmakers



** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd : up 3.3% premarket

** Baidu Inc : up 2.9% premarket

** JD.com Inc : up 4.1% premarket

** iQIYI Inc : up 4.3% premarket

** Nio Inc : up 4.3% premarket

** Vipshop Holdings Ltd : up 4.1% premarket

** Weibo Corp : up 4.5% premarket

** HUYA Inc : up 4.9% premarket

** Pinduoduo Inc : up 3.1% premarket

** Qudian Inc : up 3.3% premarket

U.S.-listed Chinese firms gain on trade optimism



** Wynn Resorts Ltd : up 5.1% premarket

** Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd : up 3.5% premarket

** Las Vegas Sands Corp : up 4.6% premarket

U.S. casino stocks rise after June Macau gambling revenue beat estimates



** Zoom Video Communications Inc : down 2.9% premarket

Shares drop after Goldman cuts to "sell"



** Genesee & Wyoming Inc : up 8.6% premarket

Eyes record high gain on $8.4 bln buyout deal







