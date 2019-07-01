Reuters

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Chipmakers, Emmis, Pioneer Power, Oil & Gold stocks



The Day Ahead newsletter:

The Morning News Call newsletter:

Wall Street's main indexes rose on Monday, with the S&P 500 hitting an all-time high, as technology stocks gained on growing optimism around U.S.-China trade talks and a likely reprieve for Chinese telecoms company Huawei.

** Slack Technologies Inc : down 1.1%

Slips on reports of outage issues



** Rapid7 Inc : up 0.3%

Nomura Instinet starts with "buy" coverage



** Carnival Corp : down 0.2%

Berenberg downgrades on weakening performance



** Sibanye Gold Ltd : down 4.6%

** Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd : down 5.3%

** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd : down 5.6%

** Yamana Gold Inc : down 3.8%

** Gold Fields Ltd : down 5.9%

** Alamos Gold Inc : down 3.5%

** Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd : down 2.7%

** Barrick Gold Corp : down 5.6%

** Newmont Goldcorp Corp : down 1.7%

Gold stocks fall as U.S.-China trade optimism hits safe-haven demand



** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd : up 3.5%

** Baidu Inc : up 0.2%

** JD.com Inc : up 2.7%

** iQIYI Inc : flat

** Nio Inc : up 2.7%

** Vipshop Holdings Ltd : up 2.1%

** Weibo Corp : up 1.5%

** HUYA Inc : up 4.2%

** Pinduoduo Inc : up 1.3%

** Qudian Inc : up 2.4%

U.S. listed Chinese firms gain on trade optimism



** Brunswick Corp : down 1.2%

RBC downgrades on weather headwinds



** Zoom Video Communications Inc : down 2.2%

Shares drop after Goldman cuts to "sell"



** Genesee & Wyoming Inc : up 8.8%

Eyes record high gain on $8.4 bln buyout deal



** Apple Inc : up 1.7%

** Finisar Corp : up 2.8%

Huawei suppliers, Apple jump after Trump talks of easing ban on China



** Pareteum Corp : up 4.0%

Says it will beat Q2 revenue estimates, shares rise



** Chevron Corp : up 0.2%

** Apache Corp : up 0.1%

** Halliburton Co : up 2.1%

** Schlumberger N V : up 0.4%

Oil stocks rise as OPEC, allies set to extend output cut



** United Therapeutics Corp : up 5.0%

CS upgrades on potential near-term stabilization



** Westlake Chemical Corp : down 0.3%

Falls after announcing weak Q2 forecast



** Cigna Corp : up 0.6%

** G1 Therapeutics Inc : down 0.9%

** Antares Pharma Inc : up 0.3%

** CareDx Inc : down 1.7%

Healthcare fundamentals good even as election debates heat up - Raymond James



** Bloom Energy Corp : up 3.0%

** Duke Energy Corp : down 0.9%

Bloom Energy shares rise as Duke to offer co's fuel cell technology



** Cytori Therapeutics Inc : up 12.0%

Jumps on positive FDA feedback for lung cancer drug



** JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd : up 3.0%

CS raises PT, 2019 profit outlook



** Coty Inc : down 16.3%

Plunges after co announces restructuring plan



** Infrastructure And Energy Alternatives Inc : up 38.2%

Gains after winning wind energy contracts



** Vuzix Corp : down 15.2%

Plunges on announcing $20 mln registered direct offering



** Boeing Co : down 1.6%

Falls as investors fret about worsening aircraft problems



** Freeport-McMoRan Inc : down 3.2%

Falls on Q2 loss estimate, gold sales outlook cut



** MSG Networks Inc : down 2.2%

** Madison Square Garden Co : down 0.8%

Dunked after Knicks miss out on big free agents



** LendingClub Corp : down 7.0%

** On Deck Capital Inc : down 1.4%

** Square Inc : up 0.8%

Slumps on reverse stock split



** Applied DNA Sciences Inc : up 3.6%

Gains on purchase orders from gene therapy developers



** Six Flags Entertainment Corp : up 4.1%

** SeaWorld Entertainment Inc : up 0.6%

** Cedar Fair L P : up 0.6%

Shares accelerate after KeyBanc upgrade





The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:





Communication Services up 0.67% Consumer Discretionary up 0.67% Consumer Staples up 0.05% Energy up 0.28% Financial up 0.85% Health up 0.35% Industrial up 0.26% Information Technology up 1.26% Materials down 0.04% Real Estate down 0.76% Utilities down 1.06%