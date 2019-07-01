Reuters
U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Chipmakers, Emmis, Pioneer Power, Oil & Gold stocks
Wall Street's main indexes rose on Monday, with the S&P 500 hitting an all-time high, as technology stocks gained on growing optimism around U.S.-China trade talks and a likely reprieve for Chinese telecoms company Huawei.
** Slack Technologies Inc : down 1.1%
Slips on reports of outage issues
** Rapid7 Inc : up 0.3%
Nomura Instinet starts with "buy" coverage
** Carnival Corp : down 0.2%
Berenberg downgrades on weakening performance
** Sibanye Gold Ltd : down 4.6%
** Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd : down 5.3%
** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd : down 5.6%
** Yamana Gold Inc : down 3.8%
** Gold Fields Ltd : down 5.9%
** Alamos Gold Inc : down 3.5%
** Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd : down 2.7%
** Barrick Gold Corp : down 5.6%
** Newmont Goldcorp Corp : down 1.7%
Gold stocks fall as U.S.-China trade optimism hits safe-haven demand
** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd : up 3.5%
** Baidu Inc : up 0.2%
** JD.com Inc : up 2.7%
** iQIYI Inc : flat
** Nio Inc : up 2.7%
** Vipshop Holdings Ltd : up 2.1%
** Weibo Corp : up 1.5%
** HUYA Inc : up 4.2%
** Pinduoduo Inc : up 1.3%
** Qudian Inc : up 2.4%
U.S. listed Chinese firms gain on trade optimism
** Brunswick Corp : down 1.2%
RBC downgrades on weather headwinds
** Zoom Video Communications Inc : down 2.2%
Shares drop after Goldman cuts to "sell"
** Genesee & Wyoming Inc : up 8.8%
Eyes record high gain on $8.4 bln buyout deal
** Apple Inc : up 1.7%
** Finisar Corp : up 2.8%
Huawei suppliers, Apple jump after Trump talks of easing ban on China
** Pareteum Corp : up 4.0%
Says it will beat Q2 revenue estimates, shares rise
** Chevron Corp : up 0.2%
** Apache Corp : up 0.1%
** Halliburton Co : up 2.1%
** Schlumberger N V : up 0.4%
Oil stocks rise as OPEC, allies set to extend output cut
** United Therapeutics Corp : up 5.0%
CS upgrades on potential near-term stabilization
** Westlake Chemical Corp : down 0.3%
Falls after announcing weak Q2 forecast
** Cigna Corp : up 0.6%
** G1 Therapeutics Inc : down 0.9%
** Antares Pharma Inc : up 0.3%
** CareDx Inc : down 1.7%
Healthcare fundamentals good even as election debates heat up - Raymond James
** Bloom Energy Corp : up 3.0%
** Duke Energy Corp : down 0.9%
Bloom Energy shares rise as Duke to offer co's fuel cell technology
** Cytori Therapeutics Inc : up 12.0%
Jumps on positive FDA feedback for lung cancer drug
** JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd : up 3.0%
CS raises PT, 2019 profit outlook
** Coty Inc : down 16.3%
Plunges after co announces restructuring plan
** Infrastructure And Energy Alternatives Inc : up 38.2%
Gains after winning wind energy contracts
** Vuzix Corp : down 15.2%
Plunges on announcing $20 mln registered direct offering
** Boeing Co : down 1.6%
Falls as investors fret about worsening aircraft problems
** Freeport-McMoRan Inc : down 3.2%
Falls on Q2 loss estimate, gold sales outlook cut
** MSG Networks Inc : down 2.2%
** Madison Square Garden Co : down 0.8%
Dunked after Knicks miss out on big free agents
** LendingClub Corp : down 7.0%
** On Deck Capital Inc : down 1.4%
** Square Inc : up 0.8%
Slumps on reverse stock split
** Applied DNA Sciences Inc : up 3.6%
Gains on purchase orders from gene therapy developers
** Six Flags Entertainment Corp : up 4.1%
** SeaWorld Entertainment Inc : up 0.6%
** Cedar Fair L P : up 0.6%
Shares accelerate after KeyBanc upgrade
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
up 0.67%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
up 0.67%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
up 0.05%
|
Energy
|
|
up 0.28%
|
Financial
|
|
up 0.85%
|
Health
|
|
up 0.35%
|
Industrial
|
|
up 0.26%
|
Information Technology
|
|
up 1.26%
|
Materials
|
|
down 0.04%
|
Real Estate
|
|
down 0.76%
|
Utilities
|
|
down 1.06%
