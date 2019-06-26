Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Chip stocks, General Mills, FedEx

By Reuters

Reuters


At 7:47 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.38% at 26,662. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.43% at 2,934.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.70% at 7,682.



The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :

** Aerohive Networks Inc , up 38.6%

** Kadmon Holdings Inc , up 18.2%

** Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc , up 11.1%



The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket :

** General Mills Inc , down 6.1%

** Rollins Inc , down 4.5%

** Gold Fields Ltd , down 4.3%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :

** Acasti Pharma Inc , up 27.6%

** KBS Fashion Group Ltd , up 15.0%

** CouterPath Corp , up 14.4%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :

** Edesa Biotech Inc , down 19.5%

** Avalon Globocare Corp , down 13%

** Legacy Reserves Inc , down 10.8%





** Micron Technology Inc : up 8.7% premarket

** Nvidia Corp : up 2.7% premarket

** Intel Corp : up 1.2% premarket

** Xilinx Inc : up 1.8% premarket

** Advanced Micro Devices Inc : up 3.3% premarket

** Western Digital Corp : up 5.4% premarket

** Lam Research Corp : up 1.7% premarket

** Applied Materials Inc : up 2.2% premarket

Micron Tech leads chip stocks higher after upbeat results

Street View: Micron earnings increase confidence for H2 recovery



** FedEx Corp : up 2.1% premarket

Street View: FedEx FY20 forecast "no worse than feared"



** General Mills Inc : down 6.1% premarket

Falls after lower snacks demand eats into Q4 sales



** Yamana Gold Inc : down 4.0% premarket

** Harmony Gold Mining Co : down 2.3% premarket

** Sibanye Gold Ltd : down 1.5% premarket

** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd : down 1.5% premarket

** Barrick Gold Corp : down 2.9% premarket

US-listed gold miners fall after Fed tempers aggressive rate cut hopes



** VICI Properties Inc : down 0.1% premarket

Dips in active trade after pricing upsized $2.2 bln stock offering





