U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Chip stocks, General Mills, FedEx

At 7:47 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.38% at 26,662. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.43% at 2,934.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.70% at 7,682.
The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :
** Aerohive Networks Inc , up 38.6%
** Kadmon Holdings Inc , up 18.2%
** Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc , up 11.1%
The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket :
** General Mills Inc , down 6.1%
** Rollins Inc , down 4.5%
** Gold Fields Ltd , down 4.3%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :
** Acasti Pharma Inc , up 27.6%
** KBS Fashion Group Ltd , up 15.0%
** CouterPath Corp , up 14.4%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :
** Edesa Biotech Inc , down 19.5%
** Avalon Globocare Corp , down 13%
** Legacy Reserves Inc , down 10.8%
** Micron Technology Inc : up 8.7% premarket
** Nvidia Corp : up 2.7% premarket
** Intel Corp : up 1.2% premarket
** Xilinx Inc : up 1.8% premarket
** Advanced Micro Devices Inc : up 3.3% premarket
** Western Digital Corp : up 5.4% premarket
** Lam Research Corp : up 1.7% premarket
** Applied Materials Inc : up 2.2% premarket
Micron Tech leads chip stocks higher after upbeat results
Street View: Micron earnings increase confidence for H2 recovery
** FedEx Corp : up 2.1% premarket
Street View: FedEx FY20 forecast "no worse than feared"
** General Mills Inc : down 6.1% premarket
Falls after lower snacks demand eats into Q4 sales
** Yamana Gold Inc : down 4.0% premarket
** Harmony Gold Mining Co : down 2.3% premarket
** Sibanye Gold Ltd : down 1.5% premarket
** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd : down 1.5% premarket
** Barrick Gold Corp : down 2.9% premarket
US-listed gold miners fall after Fed tempers aggressive rate cut hopes
** VICI Properties Inc : down 0.1% premarket
Dips in active trade after pricing upsized $2.2 bln stock offering
