U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Chip stocks, Care.com, homebuilders, General Mills

At 11:26 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.21% at 26,604.74. The S&P 500 was up 0.19% at 2,922.9 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.63% at 7,934.534.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
The top three NYSE percentage gainers:
The top three NYSE percentage losers:
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** Micron Technology Inc : up 14.0%
** Nvidia Corp : up 5.7%
** Intel Corp : up 2.8%
** Xilinx Inc : up 4.1%
** Advanced Micro Devices Inc : up 4.1%
** Western Digital Corp : up 8.1%
** Lam Research Corp : up 3.0%
** Applied Materials Inc : up 3.1%
Chipmakers rally on Micron's upbeat report, Huawei shipments
Street View: Micron earnings increase confidence for H2 recovery
** FedEx Corp : up 1.8%
Street View: FedEx FY20 forecast "no worse than feared"
** ConocoPhillips : up 5.4%
Mizuho raises to 'buy' on higher div expectations
** General Mills Inc : down 5.5%
** Kellogg Co : down 2.0%
** Conagra Brands Inc : down 0.8%
** Campbell Soup Co : down 1.6%
** J M Smucker Co : down 3.2%
Drags peers after lower snacks demand hits Q4 sales
** Acasti Pharma Inc : up 16.0%
Acasti Pharma rises after HC Wainwright starts with "buy"
** Aerohive Networks Inc : up 39.2%
Aerohive Networks eyes best day on buyout offer
** Blackberry Ltd : down 9.2%
BlackBerry falls after posting weaker-than-expected IoT revenue
** Riot Blockchain Inc : up 11.1%
** Marathon Patent Group Inc : up 11.2%
** Overstock.com Inc : up 9.9%
Bitcoin rally pushes crypto plays higher
** Altria Group Inc : down 2.0%
** Philip Morris International Inc : down 1.3%
** British American Tobacco Plc : down 0.5%
Altria slips after San Francisco bans e-cigarette sales
** Global Blood Therapeutics Inc : down 11.6%
Drops after pricing discounted $200 mln share offering
** Kadmon Holdings Inc : up 6.1%
Oppenheimer starts with 'outperform', calls stock a bargain
** Beyond Meat Inc : up 4.8%
Rises on national rollout of plant-based 'ground beef'
** Corteva Inc : up 5.2%
Rises on $1 bln buyback, first dividend since DowDuPont spinoff
** Kaman Corp : up 1.2%
Rises on sale of distribution unit for $700 mln
** Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 1.4%
Rises as Maxim starts coverage with "buy"
** Care.com Inc : down 17.7%
Care.com having worst day ever on CFO resignation, analyst downgrade
** BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd : up 8.0%
Rises on winning order from U.S. manufacturer
** Lennar Corp : down 1.3%
** D.R. Horton Inc : down 2.0%
** PulteGroup Inc : down 1.1%
** Toll Brothers Inc : down 1.1%
** KB Home : down 1.4%
** Meritage Homes Corp : down 0.5%
U.S. homebuilders: Fall for second day as investors worry about health of sector
** Acer Therapeutics Inc : down 6.7%
Falls after FDA setback slashes confidence in co's pipeline
** Electronic Arts Inc : down 0.5%
EA dips on report of potentially exposing over 300 mln players to hackers
** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 13.9%
Rallies on completing enrollment for immunotherapy trial
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
