U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Chip stocks, Care.com, homebuilders, General Mills

At 11:26 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.21% at 26,604.74. The S&P 500 was up 0.19% at 2,922.9 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.63% at 7,934.534.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** Micron Technology Inc , up 14%

** Western Digital Corp , up 8.1%

** Nvidia Corp , up 5.7%



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** Rollins Inc , down 5.8%

** General Mills Inc , down 5.5%

** Nektar Therapeutics , down 3.5%



The top three NYSE percentage gainers:

** Aerohive Networks Inc , up 39.2%

** SYNNEX Corp , up 11.8%

** Ensco Rowan Plc , up 11.6%



The top three NYSE percentage losers:

** Oncocyte Corp , down 37.6%

** Arcus Biosciences Inc , down 18.2%

** Care.com Inc , down 17.7%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** XpresSpa Group Inc , up 82.4%

** Toughbuilt Industries Inc , up 20.1%

** Net Element Inc , up 15.2%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** Cambium Networks Corp , down 17.1%

** Global Blood Therapeutics Inc , down 11.6%

** Phunware Inc , down 11.6%







** Micron Technology Inc : up 14.0%

** Nvidia Corp : up 5.7%

** Intel Corp : up 2.8%

** Xilinx Inc : up 4.1%

** Advanced Micro Devices Inc : up 4.1%

** Western Digital Corp : up 8.1%

** Lam Research Corp : up 3.0%

** Applied Materials Inc : up 3.1%

Chipmakers rally on Micron's upbeat report, Huawei shipments

Street View: Micron earnings increase confidence for H2 recovery



** FedEx Corp : up 1.8%

Street View: FedEx FY20 forecast "no worse than feared"



** ConocoPhillips : up 5.4%

Mizuho raises to 'buy' on higher div expectations



** General Mills Inc : down 5.5%

** Kellogg Co : down 2.0%

** Conagra Brands Inc : down 0.8%

** Campbell Soup Co : down 1.6%

** J M Smucker Co : down 3.2%

Drags peers after lower snacks demand hits Q4 sales



** Acasti Pharma Inc : up 16.0%

Acasti Pharma rises after HC Wainwright starts with "buy"



** Aerohive Networks Inc : up 39.2%

Aerohive Networks eyes best day on buyout offer



** Blackberry Ltd : down 9.2%

BlackBerry falls after posting weaker-than-expected IoT revenue



** Riot Blockchain Inc : up 11.1%

** Marathon Patent Group Inc : up 11.2%

** Overstock.com Inc : up 9.9%

Bitcoin rally pushes crypto plays higher



** Altria Group Inc : down 2.0%

** Philip Morris International Inc : down 1.3%

** British American Tobacco Plc : down 0.5%

Altria slips after San Francisco bans e-cigarette sales



** Global Blood Therapeutics Inc : down 11.6%

Drops after pricing discounted $200 mln share offering



** Kadmon Holdings Inc : up 6.1%

Oppenheimer starts with 'outperform', calls stock a bargain



** Beyond Meat Inc : up 4.8%

Rises on national rollout of plant-based 'ground beef'



** Corteva Inc : up 5.2%

Rises on $1 bln buyback, first dividend since DowDuPont spinoff



** Kaman Corp : up 1.2%

Rises on sale of distribution unit for $700 mln



** Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 1.4%

Rises as Maxim starts coverage with "buy"



** Care.com Inc : down 17.7%

Care.com having worst day ever on CFO resignation, analyst downgrade



** BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd : up 8.0%

Rises on winning order from U.S. manufacturer



** Lennar Corp : down 1.3%

** D.R. Horton Inc : down 2.0%

** PulteGroup Inc : down 1.1%

** Toll Brothers Inc : down 1.1%

** KB Home : down 1.4%

** Meritage Homes Corp : down 0.5%

U.S. homebuilders: Fall for second day as investors worry about health of sector



** Acer Therapeutics Inc : down 6.7%

Falls after FDA setback slashes confidence in co's pipeline



** Electronic Arts Inc : down 0.5%

EA dips on report of potentially exposing over 300 mln players to hackers



** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 13.9%

Rallies on completing enrollment for immunotherapy trial



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services down 0.16% Consumer Discretionary up 0.60% Consumer Staples down 1.13% Energy up 2.16% Financial up 0.44% Health down 1.17% Industrial up 0.24% Information Technology up 1.48% Materials down 0.18% Real Estate down 1.75% Utilities down 1.36%