U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Chip stocks, Apple, Foot Locker, oil stocks

At 13:26 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 2.00% at 25,728.4. The S&P 500 was down 2.13% at 2,860.71 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 2.66% at 7,778.941.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** Intuit Inc , up 2.9%
** Salesforce.com Inc , up 2.6%
** Newmont Goldcorp Corp , up 2.1%
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** L Brands Inc , down 8.3%
** Hasbro Inc , down 8%
** Keysight Technologies Inc , down 6.9%
The top three NYSE percentage gainers:
** DRDGOLD Ltd , up 9.1%
** Pivotal Software Inc , up 8.8%
** Yamana Gold Inc , up 8.7%
The top three NYSE percentage losers:
** Foot Locker Inc , down 16.9%
** Unit Corp , down 14.4%
** Pier 1 Imports Inc , down 13.2%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co Ltd , up 166%
** ESSA Pharma Inc , up 23.3%
** Genetic Technologies Ltd , up 20.7%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** TuanChe Ltd , down 31%
** Craft Brew Alliance Inc , down 19.3%
** Tellurian Inc , down 17.2%
** Apple Inc : down 4.5%
** Facebook Inc : down 2.5%
** Amazon Inc : down 3.0%
** Netflix Inc : down 1.9%
** Alphabet Inc : down 2.8%
** Qualcomm Inc : down 3.0%
** Advanced Micro Devices Inc : down 5.8%
** Intel Corp : down 3.6%
** Nvidia Corp : down 5.0%
** Xilinx Inc : down 3.2%
** Micron Technology Inc : down 4.3%
Apple, chip stocks slip after China strikes back with tariffs
Chip stocks melt after Trump 'orders' U.S. cos to look for China alternatives
** Dow Inc : down 3.2%
Dividend yield tempting but challenges remain for chemical Co- Cowen
** VMware Inc : down 9.0%
Solid Q2 overshadowed by cloud deals
** HP Inc : down 6.9%
Set to hit 2-year low after forecast disappoints, CEO resigns
** Gap Inc : down 5.6%
Drops after darling unit Old Navy disappoints
** Occidental Petroleum Inc : down 4.5%
Jefferies resumes coverage with "hold"
** Salesforce.com Inc : up 2.6%
On track to meet its long-term goals
** UP Fintech Holdings Ltd : up 2.6%
Jumps on strong revenue, smaller loss
** Foot Locker Inc : down 16.9%
Trips after Q2 results miss; drags sportswear makers
** La-Z-Boy Inc : up 1.9%
Rises as Raymond James upgrades to 'outperform'
** Intuit Inc : up 2.9%
Set to touch record high on Q4 beat, PT hikes
** Chevron Corp : down 1.2%
** Exxon Mobil Corp : down 2.3%
** Schlumberger NV : down 4.3%
** Halliburton Co : down 3.9%
** Whiting Petroleum Corp : down 1.2%
** Devon Energy Corp : down 4.4%
** Marathon Petroleum Corp : down 2.0%
Oil stocks fall as China unveils additional tariffs on U.S. crude oil
** Cerus Corp : down 3.7%
Multiple catalysts in sight for Cerus Corp - Stephens
** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd : down 4.4%
** JD.com Inc : down 2.2%
** Baidu Inc : down 2.7%
** Momo Inc : down 4.1%
** Weibo Corp : down 0.6%
** Huya Inc : down 1.3%
** Bilibili Inc : flat
** Vipship Holdings Ltd : down 2.6%
** Pinduoduo Inc : down 2.3%
** Nio Inc : down 3.8%
China ETF, U.S.-listed Chinese stocks tumble after China unveils retaliatory tariffs
** Ross Stores Inc : down 3.9%
Falls as tariffs weigh on profit forecast
** General Motors Co : down 3.1%
** Ford Motor Co : down 2.5%
** Tesla Inc : down 3.8%
** BorgWarner Inc : down 3.1%
** O'Reilly Automotive Inc : down 1.3%
** Visteon Corp : down 7.8%
** Textron Inc : down 3.2%
Auto shares skid as China hits back with more tariffs on U.S. imports
** Hasbro Inc : down 8.0%
Hasbro's deal for Peppa Pig owner a strategic match
** Ocean Power Technologies Inc : up 15.9%
Surges after deploying 'PowerBuoy'
** Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc : up 6.0%
Rises on upbeat Q2 results
** Deere & Co : down 4.4%
** AGCO Corp : down 3.5%
** CNH Industrial NV : down 3.6%
U.S. farm equipment makers: More pain as China hits back with new tariffs
** Tyson Foods Inc : down 1.9%
** Sanderson Farms Inc : down 1.4%
** Hormel Foods Corp : down 1.8%
** Pilgrims Pride Corp : down 1.3%
Meat, agri cos slip as China hits back with tariffs on U.S. goods
** Pivotal Software Inc : up 8.8%
** VMware Inc : down 9.0%
** Dell Technologies Inc : down 5.9%
** Carbon Black Inc : up 6.1%
Pivotal Software, Carbon Black surges on deal with VMware
** Craft Brew Alliance Inc : down 19.3%
Down after AB InBev says no buyout
** Seelo Therapeutics Inc : down 14.3%
Slips after co scraps share sale plan
** Cerne Corp : down 3.7%
Jefferies cuts to "hold" as hospital spending on IT slows
** Qudian Inc : up 2.0%
Rises on $195 mln forward share repurchase program
** CAI International Inc : up 3.4%
Up after investor pushes for strategic alternatives
** FedEx Corp : down 3.7%
** United Parcel Service Inc : down 3.6%
** Amazon.com Inc : down 3.0%
FedEx, UPS, Amazon: Down as Trump 'orders' refusal of fentanyl shipments from China
** Catterpillar Inc : down 3.2%
** 3M Co : down 3.1%
** United Technologies Corp : down 2.8%
** Honeywell International Inc : down 3.2%
** General Electric Co : down 4.7%
U.S. Industrials: Trump presses U.S. companies to look for China alternatives
** Overstock.com Inc : down 7.2%
Gives up gain from CEO's resignation
** Barrick Gold Corp : up 2.0%
** Newmont Gold Corp : up 2.1%
** Yamana Gold Inc : up 8.4%
** Harmony Gold : up 7.8%
** Kinros Gold Corp : up 6.8%
** Alamos Gold Inc : up 4.6%
** Gold Fields Ltd : up 5%
Gold stocks rise after Trump comments on U.S.-China trade war
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
down 2.22%
|
Consumer Discretionary down 2.43%
|
|
down 2.43%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
down 1.15%
|
Energy
|
|
down 2.60%
|
Financial
|
|
down 2.03%
|
Health
|
|
down 1.58%
|
Industrial
|
|
down 2.40%
|
Information Technology down 2.99%
|
|
down 2.99%
|
Materials
|
|
down 2.16%
|
Real Estate
|
|
down 0.52%
|
Utilities
|
|
down 0.33%
