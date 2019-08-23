Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Chip stocks, Apple, Foot Locker, oil stocks

By Reuters

Reuters


At 13:26 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 2.00% at 25,728.4. The S&P 500 was down 2.13% at 2,860.71 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 2.66% at 7,778.941.





The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** Intuit Inc , up 2.9%

** Salesforce.com Inc , up 2.6%

** Newmont Goldcorp Corp , up 2.1%



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** L Brands Inc , down 8.3%

** Hasbro Inc , down 8%

** Keysight Technologies Inc , down 6.9%



The top three NYSE percentage gainers:

** DRDGOLD Ltd , up 9.1%

** Pivotal Software Inc , up 8.8%

** Yamana Gold Inc , up 8.7%



The top three NYSE percentage losers:

** Foot Locker Inc , down 16.9%

** Unit Corp , down 14.4%

** Pier 1 Imports Inc , down 13.2%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co Ltd , up 166%

** ESSA Pharma Inc , up 23.3%

** Genetic Technologies Ltd , up 20.7%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** TuanChe Ltd , down 31%

** Craft Brew Alliance Inc , down 19.3%

** Tellurian Inc , down 17.2%



** Apple Inc : down 4.5%

** Facebook Inc : down 2.5%

** Amazon Inc : down 3.0%

** Netflix Inc : down 1.9%

** Alphabet Inc : down 2.8%

** Qualcomm Inc : down 3.0%

** Advanced Micro Devices Inc : down 5.8%

** Intel Corp : down 3.6%

** Nvidia Corp : down 5.0%

** Xilinx Inc : down 3.2%

** Micron Technology Inc : down 4.3%

Apple, chip stocks slip after China strikes back with tariffs

Chip stocks melt after Trump 'orders' U.S. cos to look for China alternatives



** Dow Inc : down 3.2%

Dividend yield tempting but challenges remain for chemical Co- Cowen



** VMware Inc : down 9.0%

Solid Q2 overshadowed by cloud deals



** HP Inc : down 6.9%

Set to hit 2-year low after forecast disappoints, CEO resigns



** Gap Inc : down 5.6%

Drops after darling unit Old Navy disappoints



** Occidental Petroleum Inc : down 4.5%

Jefferies resumes coverage with "hold"



** Salesforce.com Inc : up 2.6%

On track to meet its long-term goals



** UP Fintech Holdings Ltd : up 2.6%

Jumps on strong revenue, smaller loss



** Foot Locker Inc : down 16.9%

Trips after Q2 results miss; drags sportswear makers



** La-Z-Boy Inc : up 1.9%

Rises as Raymond James upgrades to 'outperform'



** Intuit Inc : up 2.9%

Set to touch record high on Q4 beat, PT hikes



** Chevron Corp : down 1.2%

** Exxon Mobil Corp : down 2.3%

** Schlumberger NV : down 4.3%

** Halliburton Co : down 3.9%

** Whiting Petroleum Corp : down 1.2%

** Devon Energy Corp : down 4.4%

** Marathon Petroleum Corp : down 2.0%

Oil stocks fall as China unveils additional tariffs on U.S. crude oil



** Cerus Corp : down 3.7%

Multiple catalysts in sight for Cerus Corp - Stephens



** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd : down 4.4%

** JD.com Inc : down 2.2%

** Baidu Inc : down 2.7%

** Momo Inc : down 4.1%

** Weibo Corp : down 0.6%

** Huya Inc : down 1.3%

** Bilibili Inc : flat

** Vipship Holdings Ltd : down 2.6%

** Pinduoduo Inc : down 2.3%

** Nio Inc : down 3.8%

China ETF, U.S.-listed Chinese stocks tumble after China unveils retaliatory tariffs



** Ross Stores Inc : down 3.9%

Falls as tariffs weigh on profit forecast



** General Motors Co : down 3.1%

** Ford Motor Co : down 2.5%

** Tesla Inc : down 3.8%

** BorgWarner Inc : down 3.1%

** O'Reilly Automotive Inc : down 1.3%

** Visteon Corp : down 7.8%

** Textron Inc : down 3.2%

Auto shares skid as China hits back with more tariffs on U.S. imports



** Hasbro Inc : down 8.0%

Hasbro's deal for Peppa Pig owner a strategic match



** Ocean Power Technologies Inc : up 15.9%

Surges after deploying 'PowerBuoy'



** Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc : up 6.0%

Rises on upbeat Q2 results



** Deere & Co : down 4.4%

** AGCO Corp : down 3.5%

** CNH Industrial NV : down 3.6%

U.S. farm equipment makers: More pain as China hits back with new tariffs



** Tyson Foods Inc : down 1.9%

** Sanderson Farms Inc : down 1.4%

** Hormel Foods Corp : down 1.8%

** Pilgrims Pride Corp : down 1.3%

Meat, agri cos slip as China hits back with tariffs on U.S. goods



** Pivotal Software Inc : up 8.8%

** VMware Inc : down 9.0%

** Dell Technologies Inc : down 5.9%

** Carbon Black Inc : up 6.1%

Pivotal Software, Carbon Black surges on deal with VMware



** Craft Brew Alliance Inc : down 19.3%

Down after AB InBev says no buyout



** Seelo Therapeutics Inc : down 14.3%

Slips after co scraps share sale plan



** Cerne Corp : down 3.7%

Jefferies cuts to "hold" as hospital spending on IT slows



** Qudian Inc : up 2.0%

Rises on $195 mln forward share repurchase program



** CAI International Inc : up 3.4%

Up after investor pushes for strategic alternatives



** FedEx Corp : down 3.7%

** United Parcel Service Inc : down 3.6%

** Amazon.com Inc : down 3.0%

FedEx, UPS, Amazon: Down as Trump 'orders' refusal of fentanyl shipments from China



** Catterpillar Inc : down 3.2%

** 3M Co : down 3.1%

** United Technologies Corp : down 2.8%

** Honeywell International Inc : down 3.2%

** General Electric Co : down 4.7%

U.S. Industrials: Trump presses U.S. companies to look for China alternatives



** Overstock.com Inc : down 7.2%

Gives up gain from CEO's resignation



** Barrick Gold Corp : up 2.0%

** Newmont Gold Corp : up 2.1%

** Yamana Gold Inc : up 8.4%

** Harmony Gold : up 7.8%

** Kinros Gold Corp : up 6.8%

** Alamos Gold Inc : up 4.6%

** Gold Fields Ltd : up 5%

Gold stocks rise after Trump comments on U.S.-China trade war



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

down 2.22%

Consumer Discretionary

down 2.43%

Consumer Staples

down 1.15%

Energy

down 2.60%

Financial

down 2.03%

Health

down 1.58%

Industrial

down 2.40%

Information Technology

down 2.99%

Materials

down 2.16%

Real Estate

down 0.52%

Utilities

down 0.33%





