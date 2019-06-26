U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Chip stocks, Altria Group, Acasti Pharma

Reuters
At 10:11 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.19% at 26,598.95. The S&P 500 was up 0.18% at 2,922.54 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.77% at 7,945.193.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** Micron Technology Inc , up 12.4%
** Western Digital Corp , up 8.1%
** Nvidia Corp , up 6.1%
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** General Mills Inc , down 7.9%
** Rollins Inc , down 6.1%
** Nektar Therapeutics , down 3.4%
The top three NYSE percentage gainers:
** Aerohive Networks Inc , up 39.7%
** SYNNEX Corp , up 9.3%
** Seadrill Ltd , up 7.6%
The top three NYSE percentage losers:
** Oncocyte Corp , down 26.8%
** Care.com Inc , down 19.9%
** Arcus Biosciences Inc , down 13.6%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** Toughbuilt Industries Inc , up 20.1%
** CounterPath Corp , up 19.5%
** Professional Diversity Network Inc , up 13.3%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** SSLJ.com Ltd , down 12.1%
** MDJM Ltd , down 12%
** Cemtrex Inc , down 11.8%
** Micron Technology Inc : up 12.4%
** Nvidia Corp : up 6.1%
** Intel Corp : up 2.9%
** Xilinx Inc : up 4.1%
** Advanced Micro Devices Inc : up 4.7%
** Western Digital Corp : up 8.1%
** Lam Research Corp : up 2.8%
** Applied Materials Inc : up 3.8%
Micron Tech leads chip stocks higher after upbeat results
Street View: Micron earnings increase confidence for H2 recovery
** FedEx Corp : up 0.8%
Street View: FedEx FY20 forecast "no worse than feared"
** ConocoPhillips : up 3.8%
Mizuho raises to 'buy' on higher div expectations
** General Mills Inc : down 7.9%
Falls after lower snacks demand eats into Q4 sales
** Yamana Gold Inc : down 1.2%
** Sibanye Gold Ltd : down 0.9%
** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd : down 0.2%
** Barrick Gold Corp : down 2.0%
US-listed gold miners fall after Fed tempers aggressive rate cut hopes
** Acasti Pharma Inc : up 12.4%
Acasti Pharma rises after HC Wainwright starts with "buy"
** Aerohive Networks Inc : up 39.7%
Aerohive Networks eyes best day on buyout offer
** Riot Blockchain Inc : up 9.4%
** Marathon Patent Group Inc : up 11.2%
** Overstock.com Inc : up 1.0%
Bitcoin rally pushes crypto plays higher
** Altria Group Inc : down 1.3%
** Philip Morris International Inc : down 0.7%
** British American Tobacco Plc : down 0.6%
Altria slips after San Francisco bans e-cigarette sales
** Kadmon Holdings Inc : up 9.1%
Oppenheimer starts with 'outperform', calls stock a bargain
** Beyond Meat Inc : up 3.5%
Rises on national rollout of plant-based 'ground beef'
** Corteva Inc : up 5.0%
Rises on $1 bln buyback, first dividend since DowDuPont spinoff
** Kaman Corp : up 1.0%
Rises on sale of distribution unit for $700 mln
** Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 4.9%
Rises as Maxim starts coverage with "buy"
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
up 0.11%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
up 0.36%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
down 1.00%
|
Energy
|
|
up 1.29%
|
Financial
|
|
up 0.30%
|
Health
|
|
down 1.32%
|
Industrial
|
|
up 0.22%
|
Information Technology
|
|
up 1.57%
|
Materials
|
|
up 0.03%
|
Real Estate
|
|
down 1.14%
|
Utilities
|
|
down 0.90%
