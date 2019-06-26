U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Chip stocks, Altria Group, Acasti Pharma

Reuters





At 10:11 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.19% at 26,598.95. The S&P 500 was up 0.18% at 2,922.54 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.77% at 7,945.193.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** Micron Technology Inc , up 12.4%

** Western Digital Corp , up 8.1%

** Nvidia Corp , up 6.1%



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** General Mills Inc , down 7.9%

** Rollins Inc , down 6.1%

** Nektar Therapeutics , down 3.4%



The top three NYSE percentage gainers:

** Aerohive Networks Inc , up 39.7%

** SYNNEX Corp , up 9.3%

** Seadrill Ltd , up 7.6%



The top three NYSE percentage losers:

** Oncocyte Corp , down 26.8%

** Care.com Inc , down 19.9%

** Arcus Biosciences Inc , down 13.6%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** Toughbuilt Industries Inc , up 20.1%

** CounterPath Corp , up 19.5%

** Professional Diversity Network Inc , up 13.3%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** SSLJ.com Ltd , down 12.1%

** MDJM Ltd , down 12%

** Cemtrex Inc , down 11.8%







** Micron Technology Inc : up 12.4%

** Nvidia Corp : up 6.1%

** Intel Corp : up 2.9%

** Xilinx Inc : up 4.1%

** Advanced Micro Devices Inc : up 4.7%

** Western Digital Corp : up 8.1%

** Lam Research Corp : up 2.8%

** Applied Materials Inc : up 3.8%

Micron Tech leads chip stocks higher after upbeat results

Street View: Micron earnings increase confidence for H2 recovery



** FedEx Corp : up 0.8%

Street View: FedEx FY20 forecast "no worse than feared"



** ConocoPhillips : up 3.8%

Mizuho raises to 'buy' on higher div expectations



** General Mills Inc : down 7.9%

Falls after lower snacks demand eats into Q4 sales



** Yamana Gold Inc : down 1.2%

** Sibanye Gold Ltd : down 0.9%

** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd : down 0.2%

** Barrick Gold Corp : down 2.0%

US-listed gold miners fall after Fed tempers aggressive rate cut hopes



** Acasti Pharma Inc : up 12.4%

Acasti Pharma rises after HC Wainwright starts with "buy"



** Aerohive Networks Inc : up 39.7%

Aerohive Networks eyes best day on buyout offer



** Riot Blockchain Inc : up 9.4%

** Marathon Patent Group Inc : up 11.2%

** Overstock.com Inc : up 1.0%

Bitcoin rally pushes crypto plays higher



** Altria Group Inc : down 1.3%

** Philip Morris International Inc : down 0.7%

** British American Tobacco Plc : down 0.6%

Altria slips after San Francisco bans e-cigarette sales



** Kadmon Holdings Inc : up 9.1%

Oppenheimer starts with 'outperform', calls stock a bargain



** Beyond Meat Inc : up 3.5%

Rises on national rollout of plant-based 'ground beef'



** Corteva Inc : up 5.0%

Rises on $1 bln buyback, first dividend since DowDuPont spinoff



** Kaman Corp : up 1.0%

Rises on sale of distribution unit for $700 mln



** Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 4.9%

Rises as Maxim starts coverage with "buy"





The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services up 0.11% Consumer Discretionary up 0.36% Consumer Staples down 1.00% Energy up 1.29% Financial up 0.30% Health down 1.32% Industrial up 0.22% Information Technology up 1.57% Materials up 0.03% Real Estate down 1.14% Utilities down 0.90%