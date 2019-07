U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Chip and steel stocks, Oasmia

Reuters





At 8:59 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.33% at 26,881. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.42% at 2,987.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.59% at 7,840.75.



The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :

** Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund <EDF.N>, up 6.1%

** Element Solutions Inc <ESI.N>, up 5.0%

** Jumia Technologies AG <JMIA.N>, up 4.6%



The top NYSE percentage losers premarket :

** McEwen Mining Inc <MUX.N>, down 5.4%

** Sibanye Gold Ltd, down 5.2%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :

** Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB <OASM.O>, up 56.9%

** Tyme Technologies Inc <TYME.O>, up 28.7%

** Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc, up 19.1%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :

** Estre Ambiental Inc <ESTR.O>, down 9.5%

** Aethlon Medical Inc, down 8.4%

** CareDx Inc <CDNA.O>, down 7.6%





** Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc : up 12.4% premarket

FDA approval of Xpovio sets stage for label expansion



** Qualcomm Inc : down 3.0% premarket

** Nvidia Corp : down 1.1% premarket

** Advanced Micro Devices Inc : down 0.8% premarket

** Micron Technology Inc : down 1.3% premarket

Chip stocks: Slip after Samsung forecasts steep plunge in Q2 profit



** United States Steel Corp : down 1.1% premarket

** AK Steel Holding Corp : down 0.9% premarket

** Freeport-McMoRan Inc : down 1.7% premarket

U.S. steel stocks fall after slide in Chinese iron ore futures

** Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB : up 56.9% premarket

Oasmia Pharma soars on increased investment from major shareholder