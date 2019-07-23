U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Chiasma, Hasbro, LSC Communications

Reuters
The Day Ahead newsletter:
The Morning News Call newsletter:
U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, boosted by upbeat earnings and forecasts from Coca-Cola and United Technologies, while a two-year debt ceiling and budget deal between President Donald Trump and Congress buoyed sentiment.
Slides as schizophrenia treatment misses late-stage main goal
** Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc : down 10.3%
Clear Channel Outdoor slides ahead of planned 100 mln share offering
** Zions Bancorporation NA : down 6.7%
Drops as net interest margins take a hit
** Avalon Globocare Corp : up 7.3%
Rises on partnership with GE Healthcare
** Viveve Medical Inc : down 53.7%
Slumps as urinary incontinence treatment fails trial
** Sprouts Farmers Market Inc : down 1.6%
Oppenheimer expects muted profit growth, downgrades
** Travelers Companies Inc : down 2.5%
Down on quarterly profit miss
** Coca-Cola Co : up 5.9%
Gains after raising FY revenue forecast
** Hexel Corp : up 3.9%
F-35 joint strike fighter program drives Q2 beat
** General Electric Co : up 3.4%
Gordon Haskett expects GE to beat its own Q2 industrial FCF guidance
** Biogen Inc : up 4.2%
Rises as Tecfidera powers Q2
** PulteGroup Inc : down 6.4%
Sinks on home sales forecast
** Xilinx Inc : up 1.8%
Benchmark starts coverage with 'hold' on valuation
** Quest Diagnostics Inc : up 5.1%
Up on solid second-quarter results
** Snap Inc : up 3.5%
Rises on beat-and-raise quarter
** JetBlue Airways Corp : up 0.9%
Up on Q2 EPS beat
** Karyopharm Therapuetics Inc : up 4.3%
Jumps as J.P. Morgan raises to "overweight"
** Realogy Holdings Corp : up 14.9%
Shares jump on TurnKey tie-up with Amazon
** Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 67%
Marinus' postpartum depression drug setback a positive for Sage
** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd : up 1%
Rises on allowing U.S. small businesses to sell on its platform
** AutoNation Inc : up 12%
Shares up after naming new CEO, strong Q2 profit
** Hasbro Inc : up 8.7%
Hits record high on second-quarter results beat
** Tile Shop Holdings Inc : down 18%
Drops on disappointing Q2 sales
** LSC Communications Inc : down 35.9%
Hits record low on termination of Quad/Graphics merger deal
** Chiasma Inc : up 31.5%
Soars as growth disorder drug meets main goal in late stage trial
** Vislink Technologies Inc : up 6.5%
Jumps on $1.6 mln order
** Just Energy Group Inc : down 13.7%
Falls after identifying non-payment issues
** Advaxis Inc : down 23.4%
Continues plunge on $16 mln capital raise
** Sherwin-Williams Co : up 7.7%
** Celanese Corp : up 3.4%
Chemical makers Sherwin-Williams, Celanese gain on robust earnings
** New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc : up 9.5%
Hits record high on robust student enrollments
** Dollar Tree Inc : down 2.1%
** Dollar General Corp : down 1%
Dollar Tree, Dollar General slip on possibly tighter food stamp restrictions
** Stanley Black & Decker Inc : up 5.1%
Set for best day in 3-1/2 yrs on Q2 profit beat
** Avery Dennison Corp : up 3.4%
** Graphic Packaging Holding Co : up 5.3%
Rise after Q2 profit beats
** TransUnion : up 8.9%
Soars to record high on Q2 beat, FY forecast hike
** Fifth Third Bancorp : up 4.4%
** KeyCorp : up 2.8%
Rise on higher net interest income
** Karuna Therapeutics Inc : up 11.4%
Gains as Street bullish on schizophrenia, Alzheimer's treatment
** Interpublic Group of Companies Inc : down 2.2%
Falls as it raises concerns of a challenging year
** Centene Corp : up 1%
Concerns over Centene's medical costs forecast overblown - analyst
** Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc : down 1.5%
Sinks to record low as Q4 revenue declines
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
up 0.33%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
up 0.42%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
up 0.64%
|
Energy
|
|
up 0.10%
|
Financial
|
|
up 0.67%
|
Health
|
|
down 0.12%
|
Industrial
|
|
up 0.55%
|
Information Technology
|
|
up 0.03%
|
Materials
|
|
up 1.58%
|
Real Estate
|
|
up 0.11%
|
Utilities
|
|
down 0.61%
Referenced Symbols:
ACAD
,