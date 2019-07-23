Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Chiasma, Hasbro, LSC Communications

By Reuters

U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, boosted by upbeat earnings and forecasts from Coca-Cola and United Technologies, while a two-year debt ceiling and budget deal between President Donald Trump and Congress buoyed sentiment.

Slides as schizophrenia treatment misses late-stage main goal



** Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc : down 10.3%

Clear Channel Outdoor slides ahead of planned 100 mln share offering



** Zions Bancorporation NA : down 6.7%

Drops as net interest margins take a hit



** Avalon Globocare Corp : up 7.3%

Rises on partnership with GE Healthcare



** Viveve Medical Inc : down 53.7%

Slumps as urinary incontinence treatment fails trial



** Sprouts Farmers Market Inc : down 1.6%

Oppenheimer expects muted profit growth, downgrades



** Travelers Companies Inc : down 2.5%

Down on quarterly profit miss



** Coca-Cola Co : up 5.9%

Gains after raising FY revenue forecast



** Hexel Corp : up 3.9%

F-35 joint strike fighter program drives Q2 beat



** General Electric Co : up 3.4%

Gordon Haskett expects GE to beat its own Q2 industrial FCF guidance



** Biogen Inc : up 4.2%

Rises as Tecfidera powers Q2



** PulteGroup Inc : down 6.4%

Sinks on home sales forecast



** Xilinx Inc : up 1.8%

Benchmark starts coverage with 'hold' on valuation



** Quest Diagnostics Inc : up 5.1%

Up on solid second-quarter results



** Snap Inc : up 3.5%

Rises on beat-and-raise quarter



** JetBlue Airways Corp : up 0.9%

Up on Q2 EPS beat



** Karyopharm Therapuetics Inc : up 4.3%

Jumps as J.P. Morgan raises to "overweight"



** Realogy Holdings Corp : up 14.9%

Shares jump on TurnKey tie-up with Amazon



** Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 67%

Marinus' postpartum depression drug setback a positive for Sage



** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd : up 1%

Rises on allowing U.S. small businesses to sell on its platform



** AutoNation Inc : up 12%

Shares up after naming new CEO, strong Q2 profit



** Hasbro Inc : up 8.7%

Hits record high on second-quarter results beat



** Tile Shop Holdings Inc : down 18%

Drops on disappointing Q2 sales



** LSC Communications Inc : down 35.9%

Hits record low on termination of Quad/Graphics merger deal



** Chiasma Inc : up 31.5%

Soars as growth disorder drug meets main goal in late stage trial



** Vislink Technologies Inc : up 6.5%

Jumps on $1.6 mln order



** Just Energy Group Inc : down 13.7%

Falls after identifying non-payment issues



** Advaxis Inc : down 23.4%

Continues plunge on $16 mln capital raise



** Sherwin-Williams Co : up 7.7%

** Celanese Corp : up 3.4%

Chemical makers Sherwin-Williams, Celanese gain on robust earnings



** New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc : up 9.5%

Hits record high on robust student enrollments



** Dollar Tree Inc : down 2.1%

** Dollar General Corp : down 1%

Dollar Tree, Dollar General slip on possibly tighter food stamp restrictions



** Stanley Black & Decker Inc : up 5.1%

Set for best day in 3-1/2 yrs on Q2 profit beat



** Avery Dennison Corp : up 3.4%

** Graphic Packaging Holding Co : up 5.3%

Rise after Q2 profit beats



** TransUnion : up 8.9%

Soars to record high on Q2 beat, FY forecast hike



** Fifth Third Bancorp : up 4.4%

** KeyCorp : up 2.8%

Rise on higher net interest income



** Karuna Therapeutics Inc : up 11.4%

Gains as Street bullish on schizophrenia, Alzheimer's treatment



** Interpublic Group of Companies Inc : down 2.2%

Falls as it raises concerns of a challenging year



** Centene Corp : up 1%

Concerns over Centene's medical costs forecast overblown - analyst



** Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc : down 1.5%

Sinks to record low as Q4 revenue declines







The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

up 0.33%

Consumer Discretionary

up 0.42%

Consumer Staples

up 0.64%

Energy

up 0.10%

Financial

up 0.67%

Health

down 0.12%

Industrial

up 0.55%

Information Technology

up 0.03%

Materials

up 1.58%

Real Estate

up 0.11%

Utilities

down 0.61%





