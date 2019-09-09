U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Changyou.com, Acadia, Fred's, Neurotrope, Paysign, FuelCell, Synthesis Energy

Reuters
The Day Ahead newsletter:
The Morning News Call newsletter:
Early gains on Wall Street fizzled out by afternoon on Monday as losses in technology and healthcare stocks overshadowed increased expectations of stimulus from central banks around the world.
Boeing shares slip on 777X delay
** Eli Lily and Co : down 2.3%
Eli Lilly data shows lung cancer drug shrinks tumors
** Changyou.com Ltd : up 47.5%
Changyou.com: On pace for best day on Sohu.com's buyout offer
** Nutanix Inc : up 6.6%
Nutanix: Susquehanna sees strength in subscription model, double upgrades
** Chipotle Mexican Grill : up 1.2%
Chipotle Mexican Grill: Wedbush sees near-term growth, upgrades to "outperform"
** NetApp Inc : up 3.6%
NetApp: Susquehanna sees over 10% profit growth for next two years
** Murphy Oil Corp : up 4.0%
Murphy Oil Corp: KeyBanc starts coverage with 'overweight'
** Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 59.6%
Acadia surges as psychosis treatment meets main goal in trial
** Sintx Technologies Inc : up 8.3%
Sintx Technologies: Gains after update on patent filings
** JetBlue Airways Corp : up 1.5%
JetBlue rises after share repurchase program
** AT&T Inc : up 2.7%
AT&T: Surges after activist investor suggests plan to take share value above $60
Elliott questions AT&T'sTime Warner purchase, calls for asset sales
** Fred's Inc : down 48.9%
Fred's tumbles after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
Discount retailer Fred's files for Chapter 11 protection; shares dive
** Pure Storage Inc : up 2.3%
Pure Storage: Susquehanna raises to "positive", sees further growth possibility
** Callon Petroleum Co : up 10.9%
Callon Petroleum Co: Falls after shareholder opposes co's deal to buy Carrizo
Hedge fund Paulson urges Callon to sell itself
** HP Inc : down 1.8%
HP Inc dips as Bernstein downgrades on printing business headwinds - thefly.com
** Alcoa Corp : up 6.4%
Alcoa: Climbs on restructuring plans
** Vitamin Shoppe : up 9.5%
Vitamin Shoppe: Rises as co gets potential superior buyout proposal
** Neurotrope Inc : down 78.6%
Neurotrope opens at record low after Alzheimer's drug fails trial
** Schlumberger NV : up 5.3%
Schlumberger: JPM skeptical of reaching goals without drop in profit
** HealthEquity Inc : up 3.1%
HealthEquity rises on Raymond James upgrade
** Netflix : up 0.5%
Netflix Q3 signups pick up on "Stranger Things" boost - BoFA
** Paysign Inc : down 18.3%
Paysign Inc: Down after 2019 revenue forecast cut on delayed plasma programs
** Nabriva Therapeutics Plc : up 7.8%
Nabriva rises on launch of pneumonia antibiotic
** Kemper Corp : up 3.1%
Kemper Corp: Up after UBS starts coverage with "buy" on strong brand loyalty
** F5 Networks Inc : up 0.8%
F5 Networks: Eyes 3rd day of gains after broker upgrade
** Westrock Co : up 1.7%
Westrock: Higher as paper machine shutdown, job cuts to boost EBITDA
** FuelCell Energy Inc : up 34.0%
FuelCell powers up on surge in revenue
** Cesca Therapeutics : up 27.1%
Cesca Therapeutics: Jumps on supply agreement for cell-processing products
** Pioneer Power Solutions : up 11.0%
Pioneer Power Solutions rises on special dividend
** Vislink Technologies Inc : up 2.8%
Vislink jumps after extending contract with Dorna Sports
** Beyond Meat : down 4.3%
Beyond Meat bets against the Impossible in race for expansion
** Perficient Inc : up 4.9%
Perficient: Record high after William Blair initiates with 'outperform'
** Roku Inc : down 4.8%
Roku shares take a breather as co focuses on Europe
** Slack Technologies Inc : down 11.7%
Slack slumps for 3rd straight day after growth warning
** Gogo Inc : up 7.5%
Gogo jumps after tie-up to provide in-flight Wi-Fi in China
** Grand Canyon Education : down 0.2%
Grand Canyon Education see-saws after Citron says stock will slump
** Apple Inc : up 0.4%
Apple rises a day before press event; focus on phones and video
** Synthesis Energy Systems : down 26.3%
Synthesis Energy Systems hits record low after termination of agreement
** Marketaxess Holdings Inc : down 10.8%
Marketaxess shares tumble, giving back some recent gains
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
up 0.09%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
up 0.24%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
down 0.32%
|
Energy
|
|
up 1.65%
|
Financial
|
|
up 1.30%
|
Health
|
|
down 0.71%
|
Industrial
|
|
up 0.19%
|
Information Technology
|
|
down 1.00%
|
Materials
|
|
down 0.60%
|
Real Estate
|
|
down 0.73%
|
Utilities
|
|
down 0.53%