U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Changyou.com, Acadia, Fred's, Neurotrope, Paysign, FuelCell, Cesca

Wall Street's main indexes edged higher on Monday as investors bet on increased chances of monetary stimulus from central banks around the world to boost slowing growth.
Newmont Goldcorp: RBC upgrades to 'sector perform'
** Boeing Co : down 1.1%
Boeing shares slip on 777X delay
** Eli Lily and Co : down 2.9%
Eli Lilly jumps as data shows lung cancer drug shrinks tumors
** Changyou.com Ltd : up 49.7%
Changyou.com: On pace for best day on Sohu.com's buyout offer
** Nutanix Inc : up 7.8%
Nutanix: Susquehanna sees strength in subscription model, double upgrades
** Chipotle Mexican Grill : up 1.3%
Chipotle Mexican Grill: Wedbush sees near-term growth, upgrades to "outperform"
** NetApp Inc : up 4.2%
NetApp: Susquehanna sees over 10% profit growth for next two years
** Murphy Oil Corp : up 4.8%
Murphy Oil Corp: KeyBanc starts coverage with 'overweight'
** Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 61.3%
Acadia surges as psychosis treatment meets main goal in trial
** Sintx Technologies Inc : up 13.4%
Sintx Technologies: Gains after update on patent filings
** JetBlue Airways Corp : up 1.4%
JetBlue rises after share repurchase program
** AT&T Inc : up 2.9%
AT&T: Surges after activist investor suggests plan to take share value above $60
Elliott questions AT&T'sTime Warner purchase, calls for asset sales
** Fred's Inc : down 49.0%
Fred's tumbles after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
Discount retailer Fred's files for Chapter 11 protection; shares dive
** Pure Storage Inc : up 3.2%
Pure Storage: Susquehanna raises to "positive", sees further growth possibility
** Callon Petroleum Co : up 11.5%
Callon Petroleum Co: Shareholder opposes co's deal to buy Carrizo
Hedge fund Paulson urges Callon to sell itself
** Alcoa Corp : up 5.7%
Alcoa: Climbs on restructuring plans
** Vitamin Shoppe : up 8.9%
Vitamin Shoppe: Rises as co gets potential superior buyout proposal
** Neurotrope Inc : down 79.7%
Neurotrope opens at record low after Alzheimer's drug fails trial
** Schlumberger NV : up 6.4%
Schlumberger: JPM skeptical of reaching goals without drop in profit
** HealthEquity Inc : up 3.2%
HealthEquity rises on Raymond James upgrade
** Netflix : up 0.8%
Netflix Q3 signups pick up on "Stranger Things" boost - BoFA
** Paysign Inc : down 19.4%
Paysign Inc: Down after 2019 revenue forecast cut on delayed plasma programs
** Nabriva Therapeutics Plc : up 8.5%
Nabriva rises on launch of pneumonia antibiotic
** Kemper Corp : up 3.4%
Kemper Corp: Up after UBS starts coverage with "buy" on strong brand loyalty
** Westrock Co : up 3.3%
Westrock: Higher as paper machine shutdown, job cuts to boost EBITDA
** FuelCell Energy Inc : up 37.0%
FuelCell powers up on surge in revenue
** Cesca Therapeutics : up 29.9%
Cesca Therapeutics: Jumps on supply agreement for cell-processing products
** Pioneer Power Solutions : up 12.3%
Pioneer Power Solutions rises on special dividend
** Vislink Technologies Inc : up 2.5%
Vislink jumps after extending contract with Dorna Sports
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
up 0.24%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
up 0.27%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
down 0.29%
|
Energy
|
|
up 1.43%
|
Financial
|
|
up 1.01%
|
Health
|
|
down 1.14%
|
Industrial
|
|
up 0.27%
|
Information Technology
|
|
down 0.82%
|
Materials
|
|
down 0.49%
|
Real Estate
|
|
down 0.86%
|
Utilities
|
|
down 0.66%