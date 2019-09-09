Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Changyou.com, Acadia, Fred's, Neurotrope, Paysign, FuelCell, Cesca

By Reuters

Reuters


Wall Street's main indexes edged higher on Monday as investors bet on increased chances of monetary stimulus from central banks around the world to boost slowing growth.

Newmont Goldcorp: RBC upgrades to 'sector perform'

** Boeing Co : down 1.1%

Boeing shares slip on 777X delay

** Eli Lily and Co : down 2.9%

Eli Lilly jumps as data shows lung cancer drug shrinks tumors

** Changyou.com Ltd : up 49.7%

Changyou.com: On pace for best day on Sohu.com's buyout offer

** Nutanix Inc : up 7.8%

Nutanix: Susquehanna sees strength in subscription model, double upgrades

** Chipotle Mexican Grill : up 1.3%

Chipotle Mexican Grill: Wedbush sees near-term growth, upgrades to "outperform"

** NetApp Inc : up 4.2%

NetApp: Susquehanna sees over 10% profit growth for next two years

** Murphy Oil Corp : up 4.8%

Murphy Oil Corp: KeyBanc starts coverage with 'overweight'

** Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 61.3%

Acadia surges as psychosis treatment meets main goal in trial

** Sintx Technologies Inc : up 13.4%

Sintx Technologies: Gains after update on patent filings

** JetBlue Airways Corp : up 1.4%

JetBlue rises after share repurchase program

** AT&T Inc : up 2.9%

AT&T: Surges after activist investor suggests plan to take share value above $60

Elliott questions AT&T'sTime Warner purchase, calls for asset sales

** Fred's Inc : down 49.0%

Fred's tumbles after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

Discount retailer Fred's files for Chapter 11 protection; shares dive

** Pure Storage Inc : up 3.2%

Pure Storage: Susquehanna raises to "positive", sees further growth possibility

** Callon Petroleum Co : up 11.5%

Callon Petroleum Co: Shareholder opposes co's deal to buy Carrizo

Hedge fund Paulson urges Callon to sell itself

** Alcoa Corp : up 5.7%

Alcoa: Climbs on restructuring plans

** Vitamin Shoppe : up 8.9%

Vitamin Shoppe: Rises as co gets potential superior buyout proposal

** Neurotrope Inc : down 79.7%

Neurotrope opens at record low after Alzheimer's drug fails trial

** Schlumberger NV : up 6.4%

Schlumberger: JPM skeptical of reaching goals without drop in profit

** HealthEquity Inc : up 3.2%

HealthEquity rises on Raymond James upgrade

** Netflix : up 0.8%

Netflix Q3 signups pick up on "Stranger Things" boost - BoFA

** Paysign Inc : down 19.4%

Paysign Inc: Down after 2019 revenue forecast cut on delayed plasma programs

** Nabriva Therapeutics Plc : up 8.5%

Nabriva rises on launch of pneumonia antibiotic

** Kemper Corp : up 3.4%

Kemper Corp: Up after UBS starts coverage with "buy" on strong brand loyalty

** Westrock Co : up 3.3%

Westrock: Higher as paper machine shutdown, job cuts to boost EBITDA

** FuelCell Energy Inc : up 37.0%

FuelCell powers up on surge in revenue

** Cesca Therapeutics : up 29.9%

Cesca Therapeutics: Jumps on supply agreement for cell-processing products

** Pioneer Power Solutions : up 12.3%

Pioneer Power Solutions rises on special dividend

** Vislink Technologies Inc : up 2.5%

Vislink jumps after extending contract with Dorna Sports



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

up 0.24%

Consumer Discretionary

up 0.27%

Consumer Staples

down 0.29%

Energy

up 1.43%

Financial

up 1.01%

Health

down 1.14%

Industrial

up 0.27%

Information Technology

down 0.82%

Materials

down 0.49%

Real Estate

down 0.86%

Utilities

down 0.66%





