U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Capricor, Yogaworks, Synthesis Energy Systems

At 7:28 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.19% at 27,361. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.17% at 3,020.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.18% at 7,974.
The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :
** ReneSola Ltd , up 12.8%
** Eros International Plc , up 9.9%
** Halcon Resources Corp , up 8.0%
The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket :
** Callon Petroleum Co , down 14.1%
** CIRCOR International Inc , down 14%
** GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd , down 5.1%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :
** Capricor Therapeutics Inc , up 79.5%
** Synthesis Energy Systems Inc , up 34.0%
** Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc , up 19.2%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :
** Yogaworks Inc , down 30.8%
** FuelCell Energy Inc , down 14.4%
** Riot Blockchain Inc , down 10.2%
** Amazon.com Inc : up 0.5% premarket
Amazon's Q2 to benefit from one-day shipping initiative - analysts
** Ford motor Co : down 0.7% premarket
Street view: Ford's second alliance with Volkswagen 'makes more sense'
** Exxon Mobil Corp : down 0.1% premarket
Jefferies says integrated oil cos "balancing on a tightrope", cuts PT
** Capricor Therapeutics Inc : up 79.5% premarket
Shares rise on positive results from DMD drug trial
** Fuelcell Energy Inc : down 14.4% premarket
Falls after indicating potential bankruptcy amid financing squeeze
** Westrock Co : down 3.2% premarket
** Packaging Corp of America : down 2.4% premarket
** International Paper Co : down 2.9% premarket
Paper packaging companies fall as KeyBanc cuts ratings
** Yandex NV : up 1.8% premarket
Shares up after its JV with Uber to buy Vezet Russian assets
** Boeing Co : down 0.9% premarket
** Spirit AeroSystems : down 1.1% premarket
Boeing: MAX pain to persist and drag on suppliers - analysts
