U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Capricor, Yogaworks, Synthesis Energy Systems

By Reuters

At 7:28 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.19% at 27,361. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.17% at 3,020.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.18% at 7,974.



The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :

** ReneSola Ltd , up 12.8%

** Eros International Plc , up 9.9%

** Halcon Resources Corp , up 8.0%



The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket :

** Callon Petroleum Co , down 14.1%

** CIRCOR International Inc , down 14%

** GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd , down 5.1%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :

** Capricor Therapeutics Inc , up 79.5%

** Synthesis Energy Systems Inc , up 34.0%

** Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc , up 19.2%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :

** Yogaworks Inc , down 30.8%

** FuelCell Energy Inc , down 14.4%

** Riot Blockchain Inc , down 10.2%





** Amazon.com Inc : up 0.5% premarket

Amazon's Q2 to benefit from one-day shipping initiative - analysts



** Ford motor Co : down 0.7% premarket

Street view: Ford's second alliance with Volkswagen 'makes more sense'



** Exxon Mobil Corp : down 0.1% premarket

Jefferies says integrated oil cos "balancing on a tightrope", cuts PT



** Capricor Therapeutics Inc : up 79.5% premarket

Shares rise on positive results from DMD drug trial



** Fuelcell Energy Inc : down 14.4% premarket

Falls after indicating potential bankruptcy amid financing squeeze



** Westrock Co : down 3.2% premarket

** Packaging Corp of America : down 2.4% premarket

** International Paper Co : down 2.9% premarket

Paper packaging companies fall as KeyBanc cuts ratings



** Yandex NV : up 1.8% premarket

Shares up after its JV with Uber to buy Vezet Russian assets



** Boeing Co : down 0.9% premarket

** Spirit AeroSystems : down 1.1% premarket

Boeing: MAX pain to persist and drag on suppliers - analysts





