U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Capricor, Eton, CannTrust

At 11:55 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.08% at 27,309.13. The S&P 500 was down 0.10% at 3,010.74 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.03% at 8,246.673.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** Advanced Micro Devices Inc , up 3.7%
** Nielsen Holdings Plc , up 3.5%
** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd , up 2.6%
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** Symantec Corp , down 13.1%
** IPG Photonics Corp , down 3.9%
** Westrock Co , down 3.6%
The top three NYSE percentage gainers:
** CannTrust Holdings Inc , up 17.1%
** CEL-SCI Corp , up 14%
** Barnes & Noble Education Inc , up 11.2%
The top NYSE percentage losers:
** Callon Petroleum Co , down 14.5%
** cbdMD Inc , down 13.3%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** Capricor Therapeutics Inc , up 158.7%
** Carolina Trust BancShares Inc , up 30.5%
** AVROBIO Inc , up 22.5%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** Eton Pharmaceuticals , down 15.3%
** Symantec Corp , down 13.1%
** Soliton Inc , down 12.8%
** Capricor Therapeutics Inc : up 158.7%
Shares rise on positive results from DMD drug trial
** FuelCell Energy Inc : down 35.2%
Falls after indicating potential bankruptcy amid financing squeeze
** Westrock Co : down 3.6%
** Packaging Corp of America : down 2.7%
** International Paper Co : down 1.9%
Paper packaging companies fall as KeyBanc cuts ratings
** Gilead Sciences Inc : up 2.6%
Street View: Gilead-Galapagos deal a win-win for both
** Yandex NV : up 1.1%
Shares up after its JV with Uber to buy Vezet Russian assets
** Boeing Co : down 1%
** Spirit AeroSystems : down 2.1%
** General Electric Co : down 1.4%
Boeing: MAX pain to persist and drag on suppliers - analysts
** Akero Therapeutics Inc : up 3.1%
Akero Therapeutics is a rising NASH star - analysts
** Callon Petroleum Co : down 14.5%
** Carrizo Oil & Gas : up 3.5%
Falls on $3.2 bln-deal to buy Carrizo Oil & Gas
** Global Payments Inc : up 0.5%
** Total System Services Inc : up 0.5%
Wedbush sees strong synergies from TSYS buyout, ups PT
** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd : down 7.9%
** Endo International Plc : down 2.0%
** Amneal Pharmaceuticals : down 4.3%
Teva, Endo sink as Morgan Stanley flags opioid litigation risk - report
** ReneSola Ltd : up 3.2%
Rises on deal to sell China rooftop projects
** Citigroup Inc : down 0.1%
Shares seesaw after Q2 results; big banks fall
** Neon Therapeutics Inc : up 5.3%
Shares glow on early stage cancer data
** CF Industries Holdings Inc : up 1.8%
** CVR Partners : up 2.0%
Cowen remains constructive on agri nutrient stocks
** Zosano Pharma Corp : up 0.7%
Zosano shares jump on positive data from migraine drug study
** Advaxis Inc : up 1.6%
Advaxis shares up on positive data from cancer treatment study
** Slack Technologies Inc : up 2.4%
Slack Technologies: Rises as brokerages initiate coverage
** Eros International Plc : down 11.5%
Tumbles on wider Q4 loss, lower revenue
** Alkermes Plc : up 3.3%
Rises after plans for expanded drug application
** Stoke Therapeutics Inc : down 1.3%
Street View: Stoke Therapeutics genetic disease platform ready to TANGO
** YogaWorks Inc : down 38.5%
YogaWorks: Plunges after plans to delist from Nasdaq
** Symantec Corp : down 13.1%
** Broadcom Inc : up 1.1%
Symantec sinks on report of deal talks with Broadcom ceasing
** Caladrius Biosciences Inc : up 13.7%
Caladrius jumps as heart disease drug gets Europe's ATMP status
** United States Steel Corp : up 2.0%
** TimkenSteel Corp : up 0.3%
** Steel Dynamics Inc : up 0.4%
** Cleveland-Cliffs Inc : up 0.1%
U.S. steel stocks: Rise as Trump to sign order meant to help industry
** Crocs Inc : up 5.6%
Crocs climbs as top analyst upgrades to "overweight"
** ENDRA Life Sciences Inc : up 5.2%
Rises as H.C.Wainwright starts coverage with 'buy'
** Shotspotter Inc : down 9.1%
Stumbles as top-rated analyst moves to sidelines
** Jaguar Health Inc : down 6.8%
Falls on stock, warrants offering
** AVROBIO Inc : up 22.5%
Gains on early positive data from gene therapy study
** Carolina Trust BancShares Inc : up 30.5%
** Carolina Financial Corp : down 3.5%
Carolina Trust surges on being bought out by Carolina Financial
** Facebook Inc : down 0.6%
Dips as U.S. proposes barring big tech cos from offering digital currencies
** Molson Coors Brewing Co : down 2.3%
BofA Merrill downgrades Molson Coors by two notches, cuts PT to Street-low
** Barnes & Noble Education Inc : up 11.2%
Surges after Bay Capital discloses buy offer
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
down 0.15%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
up 0.06%
|
Energy
|
|
up 0.06%
|
Energy
|
|
Health
|
up 0.27%
|
|
down 0.60%
|
Health
|
|
up 0.19%
|
Materials
|
|
down 0.43%
|
Information Technology
|
|
Utilities
|
down 0.05%
|
|
down 0.29%
|
Real Estate
|
|
up 0.22%
|
Utilities
|
|
down 0.05%
