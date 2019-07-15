U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Capricor, Eton, CannTrust

Reuters





At 11:55 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.08% at 27,309.13. The S&P 500 was down 0.10% at 3,010.74 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.03% at 8,246.673.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** Advanced Micro Devices Inc , up 3.7%

** Nielsen Holdings Plc , up 3.5%

** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd , up 2.6%



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** IPG Photonics Corp , down 3.9%

** Westrock Co , down 3.6%



The top three NYSE percentage gainers:

** CannTrust Holdings Inc , up 17.1%

** CEL-SCI Corp , up 14%

** Barnes & Noble Education Inc , up 11.2%



The top NYSE percentage losers:

** Callon Petroleum Co , down 14.5%

** cbdMD Inc , down 13.3%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** Capricor Therapeutics Inc , up 158.7%

** Carolina Trust BancShares Inc , up 30.5%

** AVROBIO Inc , up 22.5%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** Eton Pharmaceuticals , down 15.3%

** Soliton Inc , down 12.8%









** Capricor Therapeutics Inc : up 158.7%

Shares rise on positive results from DMD drug trial



** FuelCell Energy Inc : down 35.2%

Falls after indicating potential bankruptcy amid financing squeeze



** Westrock Co : down 3.6%

** Packaging Corp of America : down 2.7%

** International Paper Co : down 1.9%

Paper packaging companies fall as KeyBanc cuts ratings



** Gilead Sciences Inc : up 2.6%

Street View: Gilead-Galapagos deal a win-win for both



** Yandex NV : up 1.1%

Shares up after its JV with Uber to buy Vezet Russian assets





** Boeing Co : down 1%

** Spirit AeroSystems : down 2.1%

** General Electric Co : down 1.4%

Boeing: MAX pain to persist and drag on suppliers - analysts



** Akero Therapeutics Inc : up 3.1%

Akero Therapeutics is a rising NASH star - analysts



** Callon Petroleum Co : down 14.5%

** Carrizo Oil & Gas : up 3.5%

Falls on $3.2 bln-deal to buy Carrizo Oil & Gas



** Global Payments Inc : up 0.5%

** Total System Services Inc : up 0.5%

Wedbush sees strong synergies from TSYS buyout, ups PT



** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd : down 7.9%

** Endo International Plc : down 2.0%

** Amneal Pharmaceuticals : down 4.3%

Teva, Endo sink as Morgan Stanley flags opioid litigation risk - report



** ReneSola Ltd : up 3.2%

Rises on deal to sell China rooftop projects



** Citigroup Inc : down 0.1%

Shares seesaw after Q2 results; big banks fall



** Neon Therapeutics Inc : up 5.3%

Shares glow on early stage cancer data



** CF Industries Holdings Inc : up 1.8%

** CVR Partners : up 2.0%

Cowen remains constructive on agri nutrient stocks



** Zosano Pharma Corp : up 0.7%

Zosano shares jump on positive data from migraine drug study



** Advaxis Inc : up 1.6%

Advaxis shares up on positive data from cancer treatment study



** Slack Technologies Inc : up 2.4%

Slack Technologies: Rises as brokerages initiate coverage





** Eros International Plc : down 11.5%

Tumbles on wider Q4 loss, lower revenue



** Alkermes Plc : up 3.3%

Rises after plans for expanded drug application



** Stoke Therapeutics Inc : down 1.3%

Street View: Stoke Therapeutics genetic disease platform ready to TANGO



** YogaWorks Inc : down 38.5%

YogaWorks: Plunges after plans to delist from Nasdaq



** Symantec Corp : down 13.1%

** Broadcom Inc : up 1.1%

Symantec sinks on report of deal talks with Broadcom ceasing



** Caladrius Biosciences Inc : up 13.7%

Caladrius jumps as heart disease drug gets Europe's ATMP status





** United States Steel Corp : up 2.0%

** TimkenSteel Corp : up 0.3%

** Steel Dynamics Inc : up 0.4%

** Cleveland-Cliffs Inc : up 0.1%

U.S. steel stocks: Rise as Trump to sign order meant to help industry





** Crocs Inc : up 5.6%

Crocs climbs as top analyst upgrades to "overweight"



** ENDRA Life Sciences Inc : up 5.2%

Rises as H.C.Wainwright starts coverage with 'buy'



** Shotspotter Inc : down 9.1%

Stumbles as top-rated analyst moves to sidelines



** Jaguar Health Inc : down 6.8%

Falls on stock, warrants offering



** AVROBIO Inc : up 22.5%

Gains on early positive data from gene therapy study



** Carolina Trust BancShares Inc : up 30.5%

** Carolina Financial Corp : down 3.5%

Carolina Trust surges on being bought out by Carolina Financial



** Facebook Inc : down 0.6%

Dips as U.S. proposes barring big tech cos from offering digital currencies



** Molson Coors Brewing Co : down 2.3%

BofA Merrill downgrades Molson Coors by two notches, cuts PT to Street-low



** Barnes & Noble Education Inc : up 11.2%

Surges after Bay Capital discloses buy offer



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services down 0.15% Consumer Discretionary down 0.14% Consumer Staples up 0.06% Energy down 0.64% Financial down 0.60% Health up 0.27% Industrial down 0.43% Information Technology up 0.19% Materials down 0.29% Real Estate up 0.22% Utilities down 0.05%