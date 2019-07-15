Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Capricor, CannTrust, Symantec

By Reuters

At 13:46 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.11% at 27,301.82. The S&P 500 was down 0.10% at 3,010.87 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.04% at 8,247.38.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** Advanced Micro Devices Inc , up 3.8%

** CF Industries Holdings Inc , up 3.1%

** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd , up 2.6%



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** Symantec Corp , down 15.2%

** IPG Photonics Corp , down 4.3%

** Noble Energy Co , down 4%



The top three NYSE percentage gainers:

** CannTrust Holdings Inc , up 15.1%

** CEL-SCI Corp , up 13.1%

** Barnes & Noble Education Inc , up 13.1%



The top NYSE percentage loser:

** Callon Petroleum Co , down 15.6%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** Capricor Therapeutics Inc , up 157.8%

** Carolina Trust BancShares Inc , up 31.4%

** Mereo BioPharma Group PLC , up 18.9%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc , down 15.2%

** Symantec Corp , down 15.2%

** Imv Inc , down 12%







** Capricor Therapeutics Inc : up 157.8%

Shares rise on positive results from DMD drug trial



** FuelCell Energy Inc : down 42.0%

Falls after indicating potential bankruptcy amid financing squeeze



** Westrock Co : down 2.8%

** Packaging Corp of America : down 2.3%

** International Paper Co : down 1.6%

Paper packaging companies fall as KeyBanc cuts ratings



** Gilead Sciences Inc : up 2.4%

Street View: Gilead-Galapagos deal a win-win for both



** L Brands Inc : up 1.0%

Down after Citi downgrades to "neutral", cuts PT



** Boeing Co : down 1.0%

** Spirit AeroSystems : down 1.9%

** General Electric Co : down 1.4%

Boeing: MAX pain to persist and drag on suppliers - analysts



** Akero Therapeutics Inc : up 3.3%

Akero Therapeutics is a rising NASH star - analysts



** Callon Petroleum Co : down 15.6%

** Carrizo Oil & Gas : up 2.1%

Callon falls on $3.2 bln-deal to buy Carrizo Oil & Gas



** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd : down 7.1%

** Endo International Plc : down 1.6%

** Mylan NV : down 1.0%

** Amneal Pharmaceuticals : down 5.1%

Teva, Endo sink as Morgan Stanley flags opioid litigation risk - report



** ReneSola Ltd : up 2.8%

Rises on deal to sell China rooftop projects



** Citigroup Inc : up 0.2%

Shares seesaw after Q2 results; big banks fall



** Neon Therapeutics Inc : up 10.1%

Shares glow on early stage cancer data



** CF Industries Holdings Inc : up 3.1%

** CVR Partners : up 2.0%

Cowen remains constructive on agri nutrient stocks



** Advaxis Inc : up 2.9%

Advaxis shares up on positive data from cancer treatment study



** Slack Technologies Inc : up 2.1%

Slack Technologies: Rises as brokerages initiate coverage



** Eros International Plc : down 11.5%

Tumbles on wider Q4 loss, lower revenue



** Alkermes Plc : up 2.8%

Rises after plans for expanded drug application



** Stoke Therapeutics Inc : down 3.1%

Street View: Stoke Therapeutics genetic disease platform ready to TANGO



** YogaWorks Inc : down 35.4%

YogaWorks: Plunges after plans to delist from Nasdaq



** Symantec Corp : down 15.2%

** Broadcom Inc : up 1.7%

Symantec sinks on report of deal talks with Broadcom ceasing



** Caladrius Biosciences Inc : up 12.2%

Caladrius jumps as heart disease drug gets Europe's ATMP status



** AK Steel Holding Corp : up 0.5%

** United States Steel Corp : up 2.9%

** TimkenSteel Corp : up 0.8%

** Steel Dynamics Inc : up 0.9%

U.S. steel stocks: Rise as Trump to sign order meant to help industry



** China Lending Corp : down 8.6%

China Lending surges on deal with Rui Xin Insurance Technology



** Crocs Inc : up 4.3%

** Deckers Outdoor Corp : down 1.9%

Crocs climbs as top analyst upgrades to "overweight"



** ENDRA Life Sciences Inc : up 4.0%

Rises as H.C.Wainwright starts coverage with 'buy'



** Shotspotter Inc : down 8.5%

Stumbles as top-rated analyst moves to sidelines



** Jaguar Health Inc : down 11.7%

Falls on stock, warrants offering



** AVROBIO Inc : up 14.0%

Gains on early positive data from gene therapy study



** Carolina Trust BancShares Inc : up 31.4%

** Carolina Financial Corp : down 4.3%

Carolina Trust surges on being bought out by Carolina Financial



** Facebook Inc : down 0.5%

Dips as U.S. proposes barring big tech cos from offering digital currencies



** Molson Coors Brewing Co : down 1.7%

BofA Merrill downgrades Molson Coors by two notches, cuts PT to Street-low



** Barnes & Noble Education Inc : up 13.1%

Surges after Bay Capital discloses buy offer



** Overstock.com Inc : down 7.6%

: CEO says will sell retail unit "if it makes sense", shares fall



** General Electric Co : down 1.4%

Time for a breather after YTD outperformance - UBS



** Grocery Outlet Holding Corp : up 4.1%

Street View-Rises as analysts start coverage



** Charles Schwab Corp : up 1.0%

Erases losses on WSJ report of USAA deal



** Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co : up 6.5%

Up on positive migraine treatment data



** Whiting Petroleum Corp : down 6.8%

Falls after Jefferies cuts PT



** Synlogic Inc : up 4.9%

Up on positive data from genetic disorder treatment



** GEO Group : down 1.7%

** CoreCivic : down 1.8%

U.S. prison stocks continue slump as another bank shuns industry



** Cameco Corp : down 7.7%

Falls despite favorable ruling in contract dispute



** ShiftPixy Inc : down 17.5%

Street View: Callon, Carrizo deal a merger of equals



** Chesapeake Energy Corp : down 4.4%

Falls after Jefferies cuts PT



** Nielsen Holdings plc : up 1.6%

Nielsen: Sheds gains after buyout bid report deemed "false"



** UnitedHealth Group Inc : down 0.4%

** Cigna Corp : down 1.0%

Valuation for health insurers attractive, but election jitters remain





The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

down 0.14%

Consumer Discretionary

up 0.07%

Consumer Staples

up 0.12%

Energy

down 0.83%

Financial

down 0.65%

Health

up 0.16%

Industrial

down 0.48%

Information Technology

up 0.16%

Materials

down 0.06%

Real Estate

up 0.31%

Utilities

up 0.31%





