U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Capricor, CannTrust, Symantec

At 13:46 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.11% at 27,301.82. The S&P 500 was down 0.10% at 3,010.87 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.04% at 8,247.38.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** Advanced Micro Devices Inc , up 3.8%
** CF Industries Holdings Inc , up 3.1%
** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd , up 2.6%
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** Symantec Corp , down 15.2%
** IPG Photonics Corp , down 4.3%
** Noble Energy Co , down 4%
The top three NYSE percentage gainers:
** CannTrust Holdings Inc , up 15.1%
** CEL-SCI Corp , up 13.1%
** Barnes & Noble Education Inc , up 13.1%
The top NYSE percentage loser:
** Callon Petroleum Co , down 15.6%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** Capricor Therapeutics Inc , up 157.8%
** Carolina Trust BancShares Inc , up 31.4%
** Mereo BioPharma Group PLC , up 18.9%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc , down 15.2%
** Symantec Corp , down 15.2%
** Imv Inc , down 12%
** Capricor Therapeutics Inc : up 157.8%
Shares rise on positive results from DMD drug trial
** FuelCell Energy Inc : down 42.0%
Falls after indicating potential bankruptcy amid financing squeeze
** Westrock Co : down 2.8%
** Packaging Corp of America : down 2.3%
** International Paper Co : down 1.6%
Paper packaging companies fall as KeyBanc cuts ratings
** Gilead Sciences Inc : up 2.4%
Street View: Gilead-Galapagos deal a win-win for both
** L Brands Inc : up 1.0%
Down after Citi downgrades to "neutral", cuts PT
** Boeing Co : down 1.0%
** Spirit AeroSystems : down 1.9%
** General Electric Co : down 1.4%
Boeing: MAX pain to persist and drag on suppliers - analysts
** Akero Therapeutics Inc : up 3.3%
Akero Therapeutics is a rising NASH star - analysts
** Callon Petroleum Co : down 15.6%
** Carrizo Oil & Gas : up 2.1%
Callon falls on $3.2 bln-deal to buy Carrizo Oil & Gas
** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd : down 7.1%
** Endo International Plc : down 1.6%
** Mylan NV : down 1.0%
** Amneal Pharmaceuticals : down 5.1%
Teva, Endo sink as Morgan Stanley flags opioid litigation risk - report
** ReneSola Ltd : up 2.8%
Rises on deal to sell China rooftop projects
** Citigroup Inc : up 0.2%
Shares seesaw after Q2 results; big banks fall
** Neon Therapeutics Inc : up 10.1%
Shares glow on early stage cancer data
** CF Industries Holdings Inc : up 3.1%
** CVR Partners : up 2.0%
Cowen remains constructive on agri nutrient stocks
** Advaxis Inc : up 2.9%
Advaxis shares up on positive data from cancer treatment study
** Slack Technologies Inc : up 2.1%
Slack Technologies: Rises as brokerages initiate coverage
** Eros International Plc : down 11.5%
Tumbles on wider Q4 loss, lower revenue
** Alkermes Plc : up 2.8%
Rises after plans for expanded drug application
** Stoke Therapeutics Inc : down 3.1%
Street View: Stoke Therapeutics genetic disease platform ready to TANGO
** YogaWorks Inc : down 35.4%
YogaWorks: Plunges after plans to delist from Nasdaq
** Symantec Corp : down 15.2%
** Broadcom Inc : up 1.7%
Symantec sinks on report of deal talks with Broadcom ceasing
** Caladrius Biosciences Inc : up 12.2%
Caladrius jumps as heart disease drug gets Europe's ATMP status
** AK Steel Holding Corp : up 0.5%
** United States Steel Corp : up 2.9%
** TimkenSteel Corp : up 0.8%
** Steel Dynamics Inc : up 0.9%
U.S. steel stocks: Rise as Trump to sign order meant to help industry
** China Lending Corp : down 8.6%
China Lending surges on deal with Rui Xin Insurance Technology
** Crocs Inc : up 4.3%
** Deckers Outdoor Corp : down 1.9%
Crocs climbs as top analyst upgrades to "overweight"
** ENDRA Life Sciences Inc : up 4.0%
Rises as H.C.Wainwright starts coverage with 'buy'
** Shotspotter Inc : down 8.5%
Stumbles as top-rated analyst moves to sidelines
** Jaguar Health Inc : down 11.7%
Falls on stock, warrants offering
** AVROBIO Inc : up 14.0%
Gains on early positive data from gene therapy study
** Carolina Trust BancShares Inc : up 31.4%
** Carolina Financial Corp : down 4.3%
Carolina Trust surges on being bought out by Carolina Financial
** Facebook Inc : down 0.5%
Dips as U.S. proposes barring big tech cos from offering digital currencies
** Molson Coors Brewing Co : down 1.7%
BofA Merrill downgrades Molson Coors by two notches, cuts PT to Street-low
** Barnes & Noble Education Inc : up 13.1%
Surges after Bay Capital discloses buy offer
** Overstock.com Inc : down 7.6%
: CEO says will sell retail unit "if it makes sense", shares fall
** General Electric Co : down 1.4%
Time for a breather after YTD outperformance - UBS
** Grocery Outlet Holding Corp : up 4.1%
Street View-Rises as analysts start coverage
** Charles Schwab Corp : up 1.0%
Erases losses on WSJ report of USAA deal
** Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co : up 6.5%
Up on positive migraine treatment data
** Whiting Petroleum Corp : down 6.8%
Falls after Jefferies cuts PT
** Synlogic Inc : up 4.9%
Up on positive data from genetic disorder treatment
** GEO Group : down 1.7%
** CoreCivic : down 1.8%
U.S. prison stocks continue slump as another bank shuns industry
** Cameco Corp : down 7.7%
Falls despite favorable ruling in contract dispute
** ShiftPixy Inc : down 17.5%
Street View: Callon, Carrizo deal a merger of equals
** Chesapeake Energy Corp : down 4.4%
Falls after Jefferies cuts PT
** Nielsen Holdings plc : up 1.6%
Nielsen: Sheds gains after buyout bid report deemed "false"
** UnitedHealth Group Inc : down 0.4%
** Cigna Corp : down 1.0%
Valuation for health insurers attractive, but election jitters remain
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
down 0.14%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
up 0.07%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
up 0.12%
|
Energy
|
|
down 0.83%
|
Financial
|
|
down 0.65%
|
Health
|
|
up 0.16%
|
Industrial
|
|
down 0.48%
|
Information Technology
|
|
up 0.16%
|
Materials
|
|
down 0.06%
|
Real Estate
|
|
up 0.31%
|
Utilities
|
|
up 0.31%
