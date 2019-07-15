U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Capricor, CannTrust, Symantec

Reuters





At 13:46 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.11% at 27,301.82. The S&P 500 was down 0.10% at 3,010.87 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.04% at 8,247.38.



** Advanced Micro Devices Inc , up 3.8%

** CF Industries Holdings Inc , up 3.1%

** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd , up 2.6%



** Symantec Corp , down 15.2%

** IPG Photonics Corp , down 4.3%

** Noble Energy Co , down 4%



** CannTrust Holdings Inc , up 15.1%

** CEL-SCI Corp , up 13.1%

** Barnes & Noble Education Inc , up 13.1%



** Callon Petroleum Co , down 15.6%



** Capricor Therapeutics Inc , up 157.8%

** Carolina Trust BancShares Inc , up 31.4%

** Mereo BioPharma Group PLC , up 18.9%



** Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc , down 15.2%

** Symantec Corp , down 15.2%

** Imv Inc , down 12%







Shares rise on positive results from DMD drug trial



Falls after indicating potential bankruptcy amid financing squeeze



Paper packaging companies fall as KeyBanc cuts ratings



Street View: Gilead-Galapagos deal a win-win for both



Down after Citi downgrades to "neutral", cuts PT



Boeing: MAX pain to persist and drag on suppliers - analysts



Akero Therapeutics is a rising NASH star - analysts



Callon falls on $3.2 bln-deal to buy Carrizo Oil & Gas



Teva, Endo sink as Morgan Stanley flags opioid litigation risk - report



Rises on deal to sell China rooftop projects



Shares seesaw after Q2 results; big banks fall



Shares glow on early stage cancer data



Cowen remains constructive on agri nutrient stocks



Advaxis shares up on positive data from cancer treatment study



Slack Technologies: Rises as brokerages initiate coverage



Tumbles on wider Q4 loss, lower revenue



Rises after plans for expanded drug application



Street View: Stoke Therapeutics genetic disease platform ready to TANGO



YogaWorks: Plunges after plans to delist from Nasdaq



Symantec sinks on report of deal talks with Broadcom ceasing



Caladrius jumps as heart disease drug gets Europe's ATMP status



U.S. steel stocks: Rise as Trump to sign order meant to help industry



China Lending surges on deal with Rui Xin Insurance Technology



Crocs climbs as top analyst upgrades to "overweight"



Rises as H.C.Wainwright starts coverage with 'buy'



Stumbles as top-rated analyst moves to sidelines



Falls on stock, warrants offering



Gains on early positive data from gene therapy study



Carolina Trust surges on being bought out by Carolina Financial



Dips as U.S. proposes barring big tech cos from offering digital currencies



BofA Merrill downgrades Molson Coors by two notches, cuts PT to Street-low



Surges after Bay Capital discloses buy offer



: CEO says will sell retail unit "if it makes sense", shares fall



Time for a breather after YTD outperformance - UBS



Street View-Rises as analysts start coverage



Erases losses on WSJ report of USAA deal



Up on positive migraine treatment data



Falls after Jefferies cuts PT



Up on positive data from genetic disorder treatment



U.S. prison stocks continue slump as another bank shuns industry



Falls despite favorable ruling in contract dispute



Street View: Callon, Carrizo deal a merger of equals



Falls after Jefferies cuts PT



Nielsen: Sheds gains after buyout bid report deemed "false"



Valuation for health insurers attractive, but election jitters remain







The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services down 0.14% Consumer Discretionary up 0.07% Consumer Staples up 0.12% Energy down 0.83% Financial down 0.65% Health up 0.16% Industrial down 0.48% Information Technology up 0.16% Materials down 0.06% Real Estate up 0.31% Utilities up 0.31%