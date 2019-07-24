U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-CannTrust, Tupperware, Discover Financial, DelMar Pharma

Reuters





The benchmark S&P 500 index hovered near record levels on Wednesday as semiconductor stocks rallied on reassuring comments from Texas Instruments on global chip demand and blunted the impact of weak earnings from bellwethers Boeing and Caterpillar.

** Snap Inc : up 15.0%

Street View: Snap Inc has enough momentum to profitability



** Jounce Therapeutics : up 9.3%

Changes to Jounce-Celgene pact a "positive surprise" - H.C.Wainwright



** Texas Instruments Inc : up 7.4%

Rises on Q2 profit, revenue beat



** Edwards Lifesciences Corp : up 8.4%

Rises on TAVR-powered Q2 profit beat



** Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc : up 5.3%

Chipotle fires up Wall Street; stock set to hit record high



** Teradyne Inc : up 18.5%

Teradyne: Surges on Q2 results



** Boeing Co : down 2.8%

Down after posting biggest quarterly loss in a decade



** Caterpillar Inc : down 4.5%

Caterpillar: Slides as slowing construction machines demand hits Q2 profit



** Sprint Corp : up 8.0%

Poised for 4-day winning streak on M&A chatter



** Vislink Technologies : up 3.9%

Jumps after supply deal with NATO



Chipmakers, investors rejoice Texas Instruments Q2 results



** United Parcel Service Inc : up 7.8%

Rise on second-quarter profit, revenue beat



** Tupperware Brands Corp : down 18.4%

Tupperware to open at over decade low on Q2 miss



** CannTrust Holdings Inc : down 21.0%

Falls after report that chairman, CEO were informed of violation



** Canadian National Railway Co : up 3.7%

Street View: Crude-by-rail to drive CN Rail's petroleum & chemicals RTM growth in H2



** Owens Corning : up 5.2%

Shares strengthen on biggest profit beat in 2 years



** Anthem Inc : down 4.1%

Higher medical costs dampen Anthem's beat-and-raise quarter



** Manhattan Associates Inc : up 18.5%

Up on beat-and-raise quarter



** Norfolk Southern Corp : down 3.8%

Norfolk Southern goes off the rail on first quarterly miss in 2 years



** Carlisle Companies Inc : up 5.2%

Carlisle Companies set to open at 3-week high on profit beat



** Tenet Healthcare Corp : up 11.9%

Rises on plans to spin off Conifer unit



** Freeport-McMoran Inc : up 2.4%

Falls after reporting Q2 loss on lower copper production



** Amphenol Corp : down 5.5%

Slips as U.S. curbs on Huawei leads to forecast cut



** Taronis Technologies Inc : up 17.2%

Surges on expanding valve installation program



** Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc : down 14.6%

Sink on planned convertible debt deal to expand fleet



** Marine Products Corp : up 4.2%

Rises after Q2 profit, revenue beat



** Speedway Motorsports Inc : up 4.6%

Rises on sweetened buyout offer



** Wix.com Ltd : up 2.6%

Up on Q2 profit beat, FY19 revenue forecast



** AT&T Inc : up 2.8%

Up as revenue beat, adds greater-than-expected phone subscribers



** WesBanco Inc : down 6.9%

Drops on deal to buy Old Line Bancshares for $500 mln



** Amarin Corp PLC : up 2.9%

Rises on non-profit's report backing fish oil treatment Vascepa



** Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc : down 3.0%

Slips as qtrly core revenue growth misses estimates



** Discover Financial Services : up 8.8%

Hits all-time high after strong quarterly beat



** Nasdaq Inc : down 2.3%

** MarketAxess Holdings Inc : up 9.9%

** Intercontinental Exchange Inc : down 2.4%

Nasdaq, MarketAxess slide weigh on exchange operators



** DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 31.3%

Up on patient enrollment in cancer therapy mid-stage study



** IQVIA Holdings Inc : up 1.1%

Rises on upbeat Q2, FY forecast raise



** Sigmatron International : up 21.9%

Jumps on posting quarterly profit





The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services up 0.25% Consumer Discretionary up 0.12% Consumer Staples down 0.69% Energy up 0.50% Financial up 0.65% Health down 0.36% Industrial up 0.36% Information Technology up 0.44% Materials down 0.10% Real Estate down 0.33% Utilities down 0.24%