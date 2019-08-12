U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-CannTrust, Cellect, Barrick Gold

Reuters
At 8:59 ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.52% at 26,132. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.54% at 2,904, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.60% at 7,614.
The top NYSE percentage gainers premarket :
** Vermilion Energy , up 9.1%
** James Hardie Industries Plc , up 7.6%
The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket :
** Grupo Supervielle SA , down 43%
** Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA , down 41.8%
** Banco Macro SA , down 39.2%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :
** Trinity Merger Corp , up 37.9%
** Arcadia Biosciences Inc , up 35.5%
** Cellect Biotechnology Ltd , up 34.9%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :
** Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A , down 43%
** Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial , down 23.1%
** BAT GROUP INC , down 14.7%
** Tesla : down 0.9% premarket
Set to open lower for second straight session
** General Electric Co : down 0.9% premarket
JPM's Tusa says GE's fundamentals still look negative
** Barrick Gold Corp : up 2.0% premarket
Rises on upbeat Q2 gold production
** CannTrust : down 27.1% premarket
Falls as second facility found non-compliant
** Nio : down 2.2% premarket
Drops after July deliveries hit by challenging China conditions
** Evolus : up 1.3% premarket
** Allergan Plc : up 0.3% premarket
Evolus rises as its new Botox rival powers Q2 sales beat
** Livent : down 5.1% premarket
Slides on report BofA downgrades to "underperform"
** Tapestry : down 1.1% premarket
Dips as Coach in hot water over China T-shirt row
** MPLX LP : up 0.5% premarket
CS trims PT on gathering, processing margin concern
** CooTek : down 13.4% premarket
** Alphabet Inc : down 0.7% premarket
CooTek: Drops as co cuts Q2 revenue forecast after Google disables its apps
** Cellect Biotechnology : up 34.9% premarket
Surges on positive recommendation from safety review committee
** Entercom Communications : down 13.3% premarket
Drops after co cuts quarterly dividend
** Ceragon Networks : down 1.8% premarket
Tumbles on lean net income forecast
** Dare Bioscience : up 9.3% premarket
Surges after treatment wins special status from FDA
** Rite Aid : up 1.8% premarket
Climbs higher with new CEO at the helm
