Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-CannTrust, Cellect, Barrick Gold

By Reuters

Reuters


The Day Ahead newsletter:

The Morning News Call newsletter:

At 8:59 ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.52% at 26,132. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.54% at 2,904, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.60% at 7,614.



The top NYSE percentage gainers premarket :

** Vermilion Energy , up 9.1%

** James Hardie Industries Plc , up 7.6%



The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket :

** Grupo Supervielle SA , down 43%

** Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA , down 41.8%

** Banco Macro SA , down 39.2%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :

** Trinity Merger Corp , up 37.9%

** Arcadia Biosciences Inc , up 35.5%

** Cellect Biotechnology Ltd , up 34.9%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :

** Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A , down 43%

** Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial , down 23.1%

** BAT GROUP INC , down 14.7%





** Tesla : down 0.9% premarket

Set to open lower for second straight session



** General Electric Co : down 0.9% premarket

JPM's Tusa says GE's fundamentals still look negative



** Barrick Gold Corp : up 2.0% premarket

Rises on upbeat Q2 gold production



** CannTrust : down 27.1% premarket

Falls as second facility found non-compliant



** Nio : down 2.2% premarket

Drops after July deliveries hit by challenging China conditions



** Evolus : up 1.3% premarket

** Allergan Plc : up 0.3% premarket

Evolus rises as its new Botox rival powers Q2 sales beat



** Livent : down 5.1% premarket

Slides on report BofA downgrades to "underperform"



** Tapestry : down 1.1% premarket

Dips as Coach in hot water over China T-shirt row



** MPLX LP : up 0.5% premarket

CS trims PT on gathering, processing margin concern



** CooTek : down 13.4% premarket

** Alphabet Inc : down 0.7% premarket

CooTek: Drops as co cuts Q2 revenue forecast after Google disables its apps



** Cellect Biotechnology : up 34.9% premarket

Surges on positive recommendation from safety review committee



** Entercom Communications : down 13.3% premarket

Drops after co cuts quarterly dividend



** Ceragon Networks : down 1.8% premarket

Tumbles on lean net income forecast



** Dare Bioscience : up 9.3% premarket

Surges after treatment wins special status from FDA



** Rite Aid : up 1.8% premarket

Climbs higher with new CEO at the helm





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics
Referenced Symbols: AGN ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar