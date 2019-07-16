Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Cancer Genetics, Taronis, Aevi Genomic

By Reuters

Reuters


At 8:56 A.M. ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.04% at 27,353. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.02% at 3,017.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.03% at 7,984.



The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :

** U.S. Bancorp , up 15.0%

** Pioneer Energy Services Corp , up 8.1%

** Blue Apron Holdings Inc , up 6.8%



The top NYSE percentage losers premarket :

** Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd , down 26.2%

** Arrow Electronics Inc , down 7.5%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :

** Immuron Ltd , up 118.8%

** Cancer Genetics Inc , up 0.0%

** Taronis Technologies Inc , up 44.4%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :

** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp , down 0%

** China Lending Corp , down 18.4%

** Aileron Therapeutics Inc , down 13.8%





** Arrow Electronics Inc : down 7.5% premarket

Warns on profit following "deteriorating demand"



** J.B. Hunt Transport Services : up 6.9% premarket

Brokerages upbeat after better-than-feared qtrly results



** Cinedigm Corp : up 13.2% premarket

Cinedigm eyes best day in 7 months after stock purchase agreement with BEMG



** Goldman Sachs Group : up 1.2% premarket

Goldman Sachs: Rises after Q2 profit beat



** JPMorgan Chase & Co : down 0.7% premarket

Falls after reporting Q2 results



** Arbutus Biopharma Corp : up 6.4% premarket

Assembly Biosciences stays ahead after new Arbutus hep B data



** Cancer Genetics Inc : up 50.6% premarket

Bounces on sale of biopharma business



** Taronis Technologies Inc : up 44.4% premarket

Shares jump on plan to spin off gas business



** Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc : up 28.1% premarket

Rises after license deal with Astellas to develop rare disease drug



** Tesla Inc : down 1.5% premarket

Shares dip as co drops certain variants



** Domino's Pizza Inc : down 6.7% premarket

Domino's Pizza drops as Q2 U.S same-store sales fail to deliver



** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp : down 40.7% premarket

Plunges on planned stock deal to fund PTSD, cocaine intoxication drugs



** Bio-Path Holdings Inc : up 12.4% premarket

Jumps as H.C. Wainwright initiates with 'buy'



** Wintrust Financial Corp : down 7.4% premarket

Falls after Q2 profit misses estimates





