U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Cancer Genetics, Taronis, Aevi Genomic

At 8:56 A.M. ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.04% at 27,353. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.02% at 3,017.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.03% at 7,984.
The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :
The top NYSE percentage losers premarket :
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :
** Arrow Electronics Inc : down 7.5% premarket
Warns on profit following "deteriorating demand"
** J.B. Hunt Transport Services : up 6.9% premarket
Brokerages upbeat after better-than-feared qtrly results
** Cinedigm Corp : up 13.2% premarket
Cinedigm eyes best day in 7 months after stock purchase agreement with BEMG
** Goldman Sachs Group : up 1.2% premarket
Goldman Sachs: Rises after Q2 profit beat
** JPMorgan Chase & Co : down 0.7% premarket
Falls after reporting Q2 results
** Arbutus Biopharma Corp : up 6.4% premarket
Assembly Biosciences stays ahead after new Arbutus hep B data
** Cancer Genetics Inc : up 50.6% premarket
Bounces on sale of biopharma business
** Taronis Technologies Inc : up 44.4% premarket
Shares jump on plan to spin off gas business
** Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc : up 28.1% premarket
Rises after license deal with Astellas to develop rare disease drug
** Tesla Inc : down 1.5% premarket
Shares dip as co drops certain variants
** Domino's Pizza Inc : down 6.7% premarket
Domino's Pizza drops as Q2 U.S same-store sales fail to deliver
** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp : down 40.7% premarket
Plunges on planned stock deal to fund PTSD, cocaine intoxication drugs
** Bio-Path Holdings Inc : up 12.4% premarket
Jumps as H.C. Wainwright initiates with 'buy'
** Wintrust Financial Corp : down 7.4% premarket
Falls after Q2 profit misses estimates
