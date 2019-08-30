U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Campbell Soup, Tesla, Dell, Ambarella

Reuters





U.S. stocks lost steam in afternoon trading on Friday as investors moved to the sidelines ahead of a long Labor day weekend but the three major indexes were on course to wrap up the week with their biggest gains since June.



** Big Lots Inc : up 2.5%

Gains on quarterly profit beat



** Ambarella Inc : up 19.8%

Gains after Q2 results beat, Cowen raises PT to Street high



** JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd : up 5.2%

Rises on higher solar module shipments



** SeaChange International Inc : up 18.4%

Rises on Q2 rev beat, new CEO



** Akari Therapeutics Plc : up 5.7%

Rises on "orphan drug" status for rare disease drug



** Tesla Inc : up 1.5%

Eyes third session of gains on China purchase tax exemption



** Dell Technologies Inc : up 6.9%

Set for best day since market return as Q2 results impress



** AAC Holdings Inc : down 11.0%

Falls on bigger FY loss forecast



** American Outdoor Brands Corp : down 20.4%

Slumps as results miss, China tariffs weigh on forecast



** Fang Holdings Ltd : up 3.2%

Jump on Q2 profit vs year-ago loss



** MSG Networks Inc : up 13.9%

MSG Networks on pace for best day ever after share buyback offer



** Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 8.6%

Rises on positive data for antibiotic for skin infections



** Campbell Soup Co : up 6.5%

Rises on higher gross margin, EPS beat



** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 10.7%

** Amgen Inc : up 1.3% premarket

Down as court to review three Soliris patents



** Sundial Growers Inc : up 2.5%

Rises on C$140 mln corporate credit facility



** Cooper Companies Inc : down 6.2%

Falls after revenue misses estimates



** Contura Energy Inc : up 5.3%

On track for best day ever on buyback plan



** Fednat Holding Co : down 2.6%

** Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc : down 4.1%

** HCI Group Inc : up 0.4%

Florida insurers mixed as the state braces for hurricane Dorian



** Maxar Rechnologies Inc : up 2.5%

Rises on receiving forest-fire satellite contract



** Yext Inc : down 12.7%

Falls on forecast



** Community Health Systems Inc : up 12.0%

Surges as CEO buys stock



** Argan Inc : up 4.9%

Up after Ohio power project gets nod



** Afya Ltd : down 24.2%

On course for worst day since debut as Q2 profit falls







The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services down 0.40% Consumer Discretionary down 0.65% Consumer Staples down 0.33% Energy down 0.09% Financial up 0.52% Health up 0.13% Industrial up 0.51% Information Technology down 0.39% Materials up 0.62% Real Estate up 0.07% Utilities up 0.22%