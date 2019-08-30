U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Campbell Soup, Tesla, Dell, Ambarella

Reuters
U.S. stocks lost steam in afternoon trading on Friday as investors moved to the sidelines ahead of a long Labor day weekend but the three major indexes were on course to wrap up the week with their biggest gains since June.
** Big Lots Inc : up 2.5%
Gains on quarterly profit beat
** Ambarella Inc : up 19.8%
Gains after Q2 results beat, Cowen raises PT to Street high
** JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd : up 5.2%
Rises on higher solar module shipments
** SeaChange International Inc : up 18.4%
Rises on Q2 rev beat, new CEO
** Akari Therapeutics Plc : up 5.7%
Rises on "orphan drug" status for rare disease drug
** Tesla Inc : up 1.5%
Eyes third session of gains on China purchase tax exemption
** Dell Technologies Inc : up 6.9%
Set for best day since market return as Q2 results impress
** AAC Holdings Inc : down 11.0%
Falls on bigger FY loss forecast
** American Outdoor Brands Corp : down 20.4%
Slumps as results miss, China tariffs weigh on forecast
** Fang Holdings Ltd : up 3.2%
Jump on Q2 profit vs year-ago loss
** MSG Networks Inc : up 13.9%
MSG Networks on pace for best day ever after share buyback offer
** Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 8.6%
Rises on positive data for antibiotic for skin infections
** Campbell Soup Co : up 6.5%
Rises on higher gross margin, EPS beat
** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 10.7%
** Amgen Inc : up 1.3% premarket
Down as court to review three Soliris patents
** Sundial Growers Inc : up 2.5%
Rises on C$140 mln corporate credit facility
** Cooper Companies Inc : down 6.2%
Falls after revenue misses estimates
** Contura Energy Inc : up 5.3%
On track for best day ever on buyback plan
** Fednat Holding Co : down 2.6%
** Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc : down 4.1%
** HCI Group Inc : up 0.4%
Florida insurers mixed as the state braces for hurricane Dorian
** Maxar Rechnologies Inc : up 2.5%
Rises on receiving forest-fire satellite contract
** Yext Inc : down 12.7%
Falls on forecast
** Community Health Systems Inc : up 12.0%
Surges as CEO buys stock
** Argan Inc : up 4.9%
Up after Ohio power project gets nod
** Afya Ltd : down 24.2%
On course for worst day since debut as Q2 profit falls
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
down 0.40%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
down 0.65%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
down 0.33%
|
Energy
|
|
down 0.09%
|
Financial
|
|
up 0.52%
|
Health
|
|
up 0.13%
|
Industrial
|
|
up 0.51%
|
Information Technology
|
|
down 0.39%
|
Materials
|
|
up 0.62%
|
Real Estate
|
|
up 0.07%
|
Utilities
|
|
up 0.22%
