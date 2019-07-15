U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Callon Petroleum, Capricor Therapeutics, Symantec

Reuters
At 10:39 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was unchanged at 27,331.01. The S&P 500 was down 0.04% at 3,012.54 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.01% at 8,243.027.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** Nielsen Holdings Plc , up 2.3%
** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd , up 2.3%
** Gilead Sciences Inc , up 2.1%
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** Symantec Corp , down 13.1%
** IPG Photonics Corp , down 3.3%
** Westrock Co , down 2.9%
The top three NYSE percentage gainers:
** CEL-SCI Corp , up 15.8%
** Barnes & Noble Education Inc , up 12.1%
** Camber Energy Inc , up 8.4%
The top NYSE percentage losers:
** Callon Petroleum Co , down 15.2%
** Circor Intl , down 11.9%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** Capricor Therapeutics Inc , up 104.7%
** Mereo BioPharma Group Plc , up 32%
** Carolina Trust BancShares Inc , up 31.3%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc , down 15.7%
** Symantec Corp , down 13.1%
** NN Inc , down 12.4%
** Capricor Therapeutics Inc : up 104.7%
Shares rise on positive results from DMD drug trial
** FuelCell Energy Inc : down 35.6%
Falls after indicating potential bankruptcy amid financing squeeze
** Westrock Co : down 2.9%
** Packaging Corp of America : down 2.3%
** International Paper Co : down 1.8%
Paper packaging companies fall as KeyBanc cuts ratings
** Gilead Sciences Inc : up 2.1%
Street View: Gilead-Galapagos deal a win-win for both
** Boeing Co : down 1.5%
** Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc : down 2.4%
** General Electric Co : down 1.1%
Boeing: MAX pain to persist and drag on suppliers - analysts
** Akero Therapeutics Inc : up 2.1%
Akero Therapeutics is a rising NASH star - analysts
** Callon Petroleum Co : down 15.2%
** Carrizo Oil & Gas : up 3.1%
Callon Petroleum falls on $3.2 bln-deal to buy Carrizo Oil & Gas
** American Water Works Company Inc : down 0.5%
Growth not drying up anytime soon- Guggenheim
** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd : down 8.8%
** Endo International Plc : down 1.2%
** Mylan NV : down 1.4%
Teva, Endo sink as Morgan Stanley flags opioid litigation risk - report
** ReneSola Ltd : up 3.2%
Rises on deal to sell China rooftop projects
** Citigroup Inc : up 0.4%
Shares gain on rise in Q2 profit
** Neon Therapeutics Inc : up 3.5%
Shares glow on early stage cancer data
** CF Industries Holdings Inc : up 1.4%
** CVR Partners : up 2.8%
Cowen remains constructive on agri nutrient stocks
** Zosano Pharma Corp : up 2.5%
Zosano shares jump on positive data from migraine drug study
** Slack Technologies Inc : up 3.2%
Slack Technologies: Rises as brokerages initiate coverage
** Eros International Plc : down 11.5%
Tumbles on wider Q4 loss, lower revenue
** Marriott International Inc : down 0.3%
** Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc : down 0.1%
Longbow downgrades Marriott, Hilton on fair stock valuation
** Alkermes Plc : up 3.5%
Rises after plans for expanded drug application
** Stoke Therapeutics Inc : down 1.1%
Street View: Stoke Therapeutics genetic disease platform ready to TANGO
** Soliton Inc : down 8.0%
Gains on positive data for cellulite reduction device
** YogaWorks Inc : down 40.0%
YogaWorks: Plunges after plans to delist from Nasdaq
** Symantec Corp : down 13.1%
** Broadcom Inc : up 1.7%
Symantec sinks on report of deal talks with Broadcom ceasing
** Caladrius Biosciences Inc : up 9.5%
Caladrius jumps as heart disease drug gets Europe's ATMP status
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
down 0.13%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
down 0.05%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
up 0.19%
|
Energy
|
|
down 0.36%
|
Financial
|
|
down 0.25%
|
Health
|
|
up 0.13%
|
Industrial
|
|
down 0.38%
|
Information Technology
|
|
up 0.07%
|
Materials
|
|
down 0.08%
|
Real Estate
|
|
up 0.47%
|
Utilities
|
|
up 0.09%
