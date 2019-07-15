U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Callon Petroleum, Capricor Therapeutics, Symantec

Reuters





At 10:39 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was unchanged at 27,331.01. The S&P 500 was down 0.04% at 3,012.54 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.01% at 8,243.027.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** Nielsen Holdings Plc , up 2.3%

** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd , up 2.3%

** Gilead Sciences Inc , up 2.1%



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** Symantec Corp , down 13.1%

** IPG Photonics Corp , down 3.3%

** Westrock Co , down 2.9%



The top three NYSE percentage gainers:

** CEL-SCI Corp , up 15.8%

** Barnes & Noble Education Inc , up 12.1%

** Camber Energy Inc , up 8.4%



The top NYSE percentage losers:

** Callon Petroleum Co , down 15.2%

** Circor Intl , down 11.9%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** Capricor Therapeutics Inc , up 104.7%

** Mereo BioPharma Group Plc , up 32%

** Carolina Trust BancShares Inc , up 31.3%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc , down 15.7%

** Symantec Corp , down 13.1%

** NN Inc , down 12.4%







** Capricor Therapeutics Inc : up 104.7%

Shares rise on positive results from DMD drug trial



** FuelCell Energy Inc : down 35.6%

Falls after indicating potential bankruptcy amid financing squeeze



** Westrock Co : down 2.9%

** Packaging Corp of America : down 2.3%

** International Paper Co : down 1.8%

Paper packaging companies fall as KeyBanc cuts ratings



** Gilead Sciences Inc : up 2.1%

Street View: Gilead-Galapagos deal a win-win for both



** Boeing Co : down 1.5%

** Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc : down 2.4%

** General Electric Co : down 1.1%

Boeing: MAX pain to persist and drag on suppliers - analysts



** Akero Therapeutics Inc : up 2.1%

Akero Therapeutics is a rising NASH star - analysts



** Callon Petroleum Co : down 15.2%

** Carrizo Oil & Gas : up 3.1%

Callon Petroleum falls on $3.2 bln-deal to buy Carrizo Oil & Gas



** American Water Works Company Inc : down 0.5%

Growth not drying up anytime soon- Guggenheim



** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd : down 8.8%

** Endo International Plc : down 1.2%

** Mylan NV : down 1.4%

Teva, Endo sink as Morgan Stanley flags opioid litigation risk - report



** ReneSola Ltd : up 3.2%

Rises on deal to sell China rooftop projects



** Citigroup Inc : up 0.4%

Shares gain on rise in Q2 profit



** Neon Therapeutics Inc : up 3.5%

Shares glow on early stage cancer data



** CF Industries Holdings Inc : up 1.4%

** CVR Partners : up 2.8%

Cowen remains constructive on agri nutrient stocks



** Zosano Pharma Corp : up 2.5%

Zosano shares jump on positive data from migraine drug study



** Slack Technologies Inc : up 3.2%

Slack Technologies: Rises as brokerages initiate coverage



** Eros International Plc : down 11.5%

Tumbles on wider Q4 loss, lower revenue



** Marriott International Inc : down 0.3%

** Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc : down 0.1%

Longbow downgrades Marriott, Hilton on fair stock valuation



** Alkermes Plc : up 3.5%

Rises after plans for expanded drug application



** Stoke Therapeutics Inc : down 1.1%

Street View: Stoke Therapeutics genetic disease platform ready to TANGO



** Soliton Inc : down 8.0%

Gains on positive data for cellulite reduction device



** YogaWorks Inc : down 40.0%

YogaWorks: Plunges after plans to delist from Nasdaq



** Symantec Corp : down 13.1%

** Broadcom Inc : up 1.7%

Symantec sinks on report of deal talks with Broadcom ceasing



** Caladrius Biosciences Inc : up 9.5%

Caladrius jumps as heart disease drug gets Europe's ATMP status



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services down 0.13% Consumer Discretionary down 0.05% Consumer Staples up 0.19% Energy down 0.36% Financial down 0.25% Health up 0.13% Industrial down 0.38% Information Technology up 0.07% Materials down 0.08% Real Estate up 0.47% Utilities up 0.09%