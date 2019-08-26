U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Bristol-Myers, Apple, Tesla, U.S. industrials, chipmakers

Quantcast

Wall Street rebounded on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump sought to ease trade tensions with China, soothing investor nerves after an intense feud between the world's top two economies last week sent stocks into a tailspin.



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

up 0.55%

Consumer Discretionary

up 0.40%

Consumer Staples

up 0.49%

Energy

up 0.51%

Financial

up 0.38%

Health

up 0.54%

Industrial

up 0.13%

Information Technology

up 0.89%

Materials

up 0.25%

Real Estate

up 0.39%

Utilities

up 0.45%





