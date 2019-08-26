U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Bristol-Myers, Apple, Tesla, U.S. industrials, chipmakers

Reuters
Wall Street rebounded on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump sought to ease trade tensions with China, soothing investor nerves after an intense feud between the world's top two economies last week sent stocks into a tailspin.
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
up 0.55%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
up 0.40%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
up 0.49%
|
Energy
|
|
up 0.51%
|
Financial
|
|
up 0.38%
|
Health
|
|
up 0.54%
|
Industrial
|
|
up 0.13%
|
Information Technology
|
|
up 0.89%
|
Materials
|
|
up 0.25%
|
Real Estate
|
|
up 0.39%
|
Utilities
|
|
up 0.45%
