U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, U.S. casinos, oil cos

At 10:59 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.26% at 26,070.65. The S&P 500 was down 0.71% at 2,905.63 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.78% at 7,901.056.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** Everest Re Group Ltd , up 3.2%
** HCP Inc , up 2.8%
** American Tower Corp , up 2.2%
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** Apache Corp , down 5%
** Cimarex Energy Co , down 4%
** Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp , down 4%
The top NYSE percentage gainers:
** Endeavour Silver Corp , up 15.5%
** Emergent BioSolutions Inc , up 14.9%
The top three NYSE percentage losers:
** Navios Maritime , down 16.6%
** California Resources , down 12.1%
** Goldfield Corp , down 11.3%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** Abeona Therapeutics Inc , up 64.3%
** Cidara Therapeutics Inc , up 56.1%
** Ardelyx Inc , up 29.1%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** CIM Commerical Trust Corp , down 62.1%
** NAPCO Security Technologies Inc , down 15.4%
** Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc , down 15.2%
** Boeing Co : down 3.4%
Boeing: Falls on fears of further delays to 737 MAX return
** Exxon Mobil Corp : down 0.8%
** Chevron Corp : down 2.4%
** Marathon Oil Corp : down 2.5%
** Devon Energy Corp : down 2.3%
** Helmerich and Payne Inc : down 2.8%
Oil producers fall as China tariffs on U.S. crude kicks in
** Snap Inc : up 1.5%
Snap's game is strong; Evercore upgrades
** Cidara Therapeutics Inc : up 56.1%
Cidara soars on pact with Mundipharma to develop, sell Rezafungin
** Medicines Co : up 6.9%
Medicines Co: Jumps on full late-stage data for cholesterol drug
** Eldorado Gold Corp : up 2.4%
Eldorado Gold: Rises on optimism around Greece project permits
** Conn's Inc : up 16.3%
Conn's: Builds on Q2 results beat
** MAM Software Group Inc : up 13.6%
MAM Software set for best day in 3 years on takeover offer
** Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 15.2%
Aridis Pharmaceuticals: Falls after flu drug flunks mid-stage study
** Wynn Resorts Ltd : down 3.8%
** Las Vegas Sands Corp : down 2.1%
** MGM Resorts International : down 3.1%
U.S. casinos: Slide after disappointing Macau data
** Square Inc : up 1.8%
Square: Gains after Suntrust upgrades to 'buy'
** Tufin Software Technologies Ltd : up 2.6%
Tufin Software Technologies: Rises after qtrly rev beat, smaller-than-expected loss
** Ardelyx Inc : up 29.1%
Ardelyx: Jumps after kidney disease drug shows promise
** Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 2.7%
Concert Pharma: Rises on positive data from hair loss drug trial
** Phunware Inc : up 3.3%
Phunware Inc: Up on app-licensing deal
** Abeona Therapeutics Inc : up 64.3%
Abeona Therapeutics: Surges after co says exploring options including sale
** Afya Ltd : up 12.3%
Afya set for best day since IPO on better-than-expected 2019 forecast
** Viacom Inc : down 2.4%
** CBS Corp : down 2.4%
CBS, Viacom: Down after brokerage cuts PT on deal
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
down 0.38%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
down 0.06%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
up 0.16%
|
Energy
|
|
down 1.58%
|
Financial
|
|
down 1.39%
|
Health
|
|
down 0.67%
|
Industrial
|
|
down 1.56%
|
Information Technology
|
|
down 1.03%
|
Materials
|
|
down 0.95%
|
Real Estate
|
|
up 0.96%
|
Utilities
|
|
up 0.84%
