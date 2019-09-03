U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, U.S. casinos, oil cos

Reuters





At 10:59 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.26% at 26,070.65. The S&P 500 was down 0.71% at 2,905.63 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.78% at 7,901.056.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** Everest Re Group Ltd , up 3.2%

** HCP Inc , up 2.8%

** American Tower Corp , up 2.2%



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** Apache Corp , down 5%

** Cimarex Energy Co , down 4%

** Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp , down 4%



The top NYSE percentage gainers:

** Endeavour Silver Corp , up 15.5%

** Emergent BioSolutions Inc , up 14.9%



The top three NYSE percentage losers:

** Navios Maritime , down 16.6%

** California Resources , down 12.1%

** Goldfield Corp , down 11.3%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** Abeona Therapeutics Inc , up 64.3%

** Cidara Therapeutics Inc , up 56.1%

** Ardelyx Inc , up 29.1%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** CIM Commerical Trust Corp , down 62.1%

** NAPCO Security Technologies Inc , down 15.4%

** Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc , down 15.2%





** Boeing Co : down 3.4%

Boeing: Falls on fears of further delays to 737 MAX return



** Exxon Mobil Corp : down 0.8%

** Chevron Corp : down 2.4%

** Marathon Oil Corp : down 2.5%

** Devon Energy Corp : down 2.3%

** Helmerich and Payne Inc : down 2.8%

Oil producers fall as China tariffs on U.S. crude kicks in



** Snap Inc : up 1.5%

Snap's game is strong; Evercore upgrades



** Cidara Therapeutics Inc : up 56.1%

Cidara soars on pact with Mundipharma to develop, sell Rezafungin



** Medicines Co : up 6.9%

Medicines Co: Jumps on full late-stage data for cholesterol drug



** Eldorado Gold Corp : up 2.4%

Eldorado Gold: Rises on optimism around Greece project permits



** Conn's Inc : up 16.3%

Conn's: Builds on Q2 results beat



** MAM Software Group Inc : up 13.6%

MAM Software set for best day in 3 years on takeover offer



** Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 15.2%

Aridis Pharmaceuticals: Falls after flu drug flunks mid-stage study



** Wynn Resorts Ltd : down 3.8%

** Las Vegas Sands Corp : down 2.1%

** MGM Resorts International : down 3.1%

U.S. casinos: Slide after disappointing Macau data



** Square Inc : up 1.8%

Square: Gains after Suntrust upgrades to 'buy'



** Tufin Software Technologies Ltd : up 2.6%

Tufin Software Technologies: Rises after qtrly rev beat, smaller-than-expected loss



** Ardelyx Inc : up 29.1%

Ardelyx: Jumps after kidney disease drug shows promise



** Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 2.7%

Concert Pharma: Rises on positive data from hair loss drug trial



** Phunware Inc : up 3.3%

Phunware Inc: Up on app-licensing deal



** Abeona Therapeutics Inc : up 64.3%

Abeona Therapeutics: Surges after co says exploring options including sale



** Afya Ltd : up 12.3%

Afya set for best day since IPO on better-than-expected 2019 forecast



** Viacom Inc : down 2.4%

** CBS Corp : down 2.4%

CBS, Viacom: Down after brokerage cuts PT on deal



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services down 0.38% Consumer Discretionary down 0.06% Consumer Staples up 0.16% Energy down 1.58% Financial down 1.39% Health down 0.67% Industrial down 1.56% Information Technology down 1.03% Materials down 0.95% Real Estate up 0.96% Utilities up 0.84%