U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, Skechers, Microsoft, JC Penney

At 8:55 A. M. ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.37% at 27,302. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.24% at 3,004.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.32% at 7,959.
The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :
** Skechers USA Inc , up 12.5%
** Gannett Co Inc , up 11.6%
** Pier 1 Imports Inc , up 10.8%
The top NYSE percentage losers premarket :
** Walker & Dunlop Inc , down 19.6%
** J C Penney Company Inc , down 11.1%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :
** Midatech Pharma PLC , up 102.3%
** Urban Tea Inc , up 24.6%
** Pacific Ethanol Inc , up 20.7%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :
** Jaguar Health Inc , down 29.3%
** MicroVision Inc , down 18.6%
** Adverum Biotechnologies Inc , down 9.5%
** Microsoft Corp : up 2.7% premarket
Street View: Microsoft cloud services remain robust
** Gannett Co Inc : up 11.6% premarket
Gannett Co: Up on new report on Gatehouse merger talks
** Chewy Inc : up 1.9% premarket
Wall Street's pet on strong footing
** Boeing Co : up 2.3% premarket
Up as investors comfortable with $4.9 bln 737 MAX charge
** Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc : up 15.0% premarket
Jumps after Vintage Capital buy-out offer
** Skechers USA : up 12.5% premarket
Street runs with Skechers' healthy beat; credits solid international sales
** Kansas City Southern : up 3.1% premarket
RPT-PREVIEW: KSU shares gain ahead of Q2 report to end busy rails week
** Morgan Stanley : up 0.1% premarket
Street View: Morgan Stanley navigates rough seas as wealth management business shines
** Capital One Financial Corp : up 1.3% premarket
Street View: Capital One Financial's lower provisions aid profit beat
** Amarin Corporation plc : down 3.0% premarket
Drops after pricing $400 mln share offering to fund heart drug
** HealthEquity Inc : up 1.8% premarket
Up on Raymond James' PT raise
** AngloGold Ashanti : down 1.9% premarket
** Barrick Gold : down 1.9% premarket
** Sibanye Gold : down 0.9% premarket
U.S. gold stocks fall as metal eases from six-year peak
** Honeywell International Inc : up 0.6% premarket
Street View: Good quality earnings to boost Honeywell going forward
** Cleveland-Cliffs Inc : up 1.3% premarket
Rises on upbeat Q2 results
** American International Group Inc : up 1.1% premarket
William Blair raises to "outperform"
