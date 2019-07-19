Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, Skechers, Microsoft, JC Penney

By Reuters

Reuters


The Day Ahead newsletter:

The Morning News Call newsletter:

At 8:55 A. M. ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.37% at 27,302. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.24% at 3,004.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.32% at 7,959.



The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :

** Skechers USA Inc , up 12.5%

** Gannett Co Inc , up 11.6%

** Pier 1 Imports Inc , up 10.8%



The top NYSE percentage losers premarket :

** Walker & Dunlop Inc , down 19.6%

** J C Penney Company Inc , down 11.1%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :

** Midatech Pharma PLC , up 102.3%

** Urban Tea Inc , up 24.6%

** Pacific Ethanol Inc , up 20.7%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :

** Jaguar Health Inc , down 29.3%

** MicroVision Inc , down 18.6%

** Adverum Biotechnologies Inc , down 9.5%





** Microsoft Corp : up 2.7% premarket

Street View: Microsoft cloud services remain robust



** Gannett Co Inc : up 11.6% premarket

Gannett Co: Up on new report on Gatehouse merger talks



** Chewy Inc : up 1.9% premarket

Wall Street's pet on strong footing



** Boeing Co : up 2.3% premarket

Up as investors comfortable with $4.9 bln 737 MAX charge



** Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc : up 15.0% premarket

Jumps after Vintage Capital buy-out offer



** Skechers USA : up 12.5% premarket

Street runs with Skechers' healthy beat; credits solid international sales



** Kansas City Southern : up 3.1% premarket

RPT-PREVIEW: KSU shares gain ahead of Q2 report to end busy rails week



** Morgan Stanley : up 0.1% premarket

Street View: Morgan Stanley navigates rough seas as wealth management business shines



** Capital One Financial Corp : up 1.3% premarket

Street View: Capital One Financial's lower provisions aid profit beat



** Amarin Corporation plc : down 3.0% premarket

Drops after pricing $400 mln share offering to fund heart drug



** HealthEquity Inc : up 1.8% premarket

Up on Raymond James' PT raise



** AngloGold Ashanti : down 1.9% premarket

** Barrick Gold : down 1.9% premarket

** Sibanye Gold : down 0.9% premarket

U.S. gold stocks fall as metal eases from six-year peak



** Honeywell International Inc : up 0.6% premarket

Street View: Good quality earnings to boost Honeywell going forward



** Cleveland-Cliffs Inc : up 1.3% premarket

Rises on upbeat Q2 results



** American International Group Inc : up 1.1% premarket

William Blair raises to "outperform"





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics , Oil
Referenced Symbols: ADVM ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar