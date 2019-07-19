U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, Skechers, Microsoft, JC Penney

Reuters





The Day Ahead newsletter:

The Morning News Call newsletter:

At 8:55 A. M. ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.37% at 27,302. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.24% at 3,004.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.32% at 7,959.



The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :

** Skechers USA Inc , up 12.5%

** Gannett Co Inc , up 11.6%

** Pier 1 Imports Inc , up 10.8%



The top NYSE percentage losers premarket :

** Walker & Dunlop Inc , down 19.6%

** J C Penney Company Inc , down 11.1%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :

** Midatech Pharma PLC , up 102.3%

** Urban Tea Inc , up 24.6%

** Pacific Ethanol Inc , up 20.7%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :

** Jaguar Health Inc , down 29.3%

** MicroVision Inc , down 18.6%

** Adverum Biotechnologies Inc , down 9.5%





** Microsoft Corp : up 2.7% premarket

Street View: Microsoft cloud services remain robust



** Gannett Co Inc : up 11.6% premarket

Gannett Co: Up on new report on Gatehouse merger talks



** Chewy Inc : up 1.9% premarket

Wall Street's pet on strong footing



** Boeing Co : up 2.3% premarket

Up as investors comfortable with $4.9 bln 737 MAX charge



** Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc : up 15.0% premarket

Jumps after Vintage Capital buy-out offer



** Skechers USA : up 12.5% premarket

Street runs with Skechers' healthy beat; credits solid international sales



** Kansas City Southern : up 3.1% premarket

RPT-PREVIEW: KSU shares gain ahead of Q2 report to end busy rails week



** Morgan Stanley : up 0.1% premarket

Street View: Morgan Stanley navigates rough seas as wealth management business shines



** Capital One Financial Corp : up 1.3% premarket

Street View: Capital One Financial's lower provisions aid profit beat



** Amarin Corporation plc : down 3.0% premarket

Drops after pricing $400 mln share offering to fund heart drug



** HealthEquity Inc : up 1.8% premarket

Up on Raymond James' PT raise



** AngloGold Ashanti : down 1.9% premarket

** Barrick Gold : down 1.9% premarket

** Sibanye Gold : down 0.9% premarket

U.S. gold stocks fall as metal eases from six-year peak



** Honeywell International Inc : up 0.6% premarket

Street View: Good quality earnings to boost Honeywell going forward



** Cleveland-Cliffs Inc : up 1.3% premarket

Rises on upbeat Q2 results



** American International Group Inc : up 1.1% premarket

William Blair raises to "outperform"