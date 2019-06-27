Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, Pier 1 Imports, Rite Aid

By Reuters

Reuters


At 7:18 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.01% at 26,552. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.20% at 2,923.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.29% at 7,672.25.



The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :

** Pioneer Energy Services Corp , up 17.2%

** OFG Bancorp , up 9.1%

** Seadrill Ltd , up 7.1%



The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket :

** Test Symbol D , down 81.3%

** Pier 1 Imports Inc , down 20.3%

** Rite Aid Corp , down 9.7%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :

** Seelos Therapeutics Inc , up 29.6%

** Peck Company Holdings Inc , up 28.5%

** Toughbuilt Industries Inc , up 26.6%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :

** Motus GI Holdings Inc , down 13.2%

** Marathon Patent Group Inc , down 11.3%

** Riot Blockchain Inc , down 10.6%





** Boeing Co : down 1.9% premarket

Boeing Co: Down on Reuters report of new potential risk on 737 MAX

Boeing shares falter as FAA spots new risk in its grounded 737 MAX



** Rite Aid Corp : down 9.7% premarket

Rite Aid tumbles after reporting bigger-than-expected quarterly loss

** Motus GI Holdings Inc : down 13.2% premarket

Motus GI: Slides on planned stock offering to fund medical device

Motus GI: Slides on $20 mln equity raise to fund medical device commercialization



** Pier 1 Imports Inc : down 20.3% premarket

Pier 1 Imports: Falls as Q1 sales, margins remain under pressure



** Peck Company Holdings Inc : up 28.5% premarket

Peck Co announces $17 mln agreement to construct solar arrays, shares jump



** Tesla Inc : down 0.3% premarket

Cowen forecasts fewer Tesla Q2 deliveries than co's projections





