U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, Pier 1 Imports, Rite Aid

At 7:18 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.01% at 26,552. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.20% at 2,923.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.29% at 7,672.25.
The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :
** Pioneer Energy Services Corp , up 17.2%
** OFG Bancorp , up 9.1%
** Seadrill Ltd , up 7.1%
The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket :
** Test Symbol D , down 81.3%
** Pier 1 Imports Inc , down 20.3%
** Rite Aid Corp , down 9.7%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :
** Seelos Therapeutics Inc , up 29.6%
** Peck Company Holdings Inc , up 28.5%
** Toughbuilt Industries Inc , up 26.6%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :
** Motus GI Holdings Inc , down 13.2%
** Marathon Patent Group Inc , down 11.3%
** Riot Blockchain Inc , down 10.6%
** Boeing Co : down 1.9% premarket
Boeing Co: Down on Reuters report of new potential risk on 737 MAX
** Rite Aid Corp : down 9.7% premarket
** Motus GI Holdings Inc : down 13.2% premarket
Motus GI: Slides on planned stock offering to fund medical device
** Pier 1 Imports Inc : down 20.3% premarket
** Peck Company Holdings Inc : up 28.5% premarket
Peck Co announces $17 mln agreement to construct solar arrays, shares jump
** Tesla Inc : down 0.3% premarket
Cowen forecasts fewer Tesla Q2 deliveries than co's projections