Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, Nordstrom, L Brands, Net Element

By Reuters

Reuters


The Day Ahead newsletter:

The Morning News Call newsletter:

The benchmark S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell on Thursday after weak U.S. manufacturing data raised concerns about the health of the economy, with comments from Fed officials dampening hopes of future interest rate cuts.



** Avinger Inc : down 32.8%

Shares fall on stock offering



** Mustang Bio Inc : down 6.2%

Rises on expedited review for bubble boy disease treatment



** Fly Leasing Ltd : up 9.7%

Soars on Q2 results beat



** Stage Stores Inc : up 10.1%

Rises on first same-store sales growth in 6 quarters



** Pure Storage Inc : up 14.9%

Up on Q2 revenue beat



** Seelos Therapeutics Inc : up 7.9%

Rises as FDA permits clinical testing of drug for brain disorder



** Opera Ltd : up 6.7%

Gains on increased FY revenue outlook



** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 8.3%

Imminent deal between Amgen, Alexion not 'too crazy' - Mizuho



** 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc : down 10.8%

Wilts after results in biggest plunge since 2015





The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

down 0.07%

Consumer Discretionary

up 0.11%

Consumer Staples

up 0.29%

Energy

up 0.15%

Financial

up 0.92%

Health

down 0.24%

Industrial

up 0.41%

Information Technology

down 0.18%

Materials

down 0.56%

Real Estate

up 0.35%

Utilities

down 0.04%





This article appears in: World Markets , US Markets , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: ALB ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar