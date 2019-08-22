U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, Nordstrom, L Brands, Net Element

Reuters





The Day Ahead newsletter:

The Morning News Call newsletter:

The benchmark S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell on Thursday after weak U.S. manufacturing data raised concerns about the health of the economy, with comments from Fed officials dampening hopes of future interest rate cuts.



** Avinger Inc : down 32.8%

Shares fall on stock offering



** Mustang Bio Inc : down 6.2%

Rises on expedited review for bubble boy disease treatment



** Fly Leasing Ltd : up 9.7%

Soars on Q2 results beat



** Stage Stores Inc : up 10.1%

Rises on first same-store sales growth in 6 quarters



** Pure Storage Inc : up 14.9%

Up on Q2 revenue beat



** Seelos Therapeutics Inc : up 7.9%

Rises as FDA permits clinical testing of drug for brain disorder



** Opera Ltd : up 6.7%

Gains on increased FY revenue outlook



** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 8.3%

Imminent deal between Amgen, Alexion not 'too crazy' - Mizuho



** 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc : down 10.8%

Wilts after results in biggest plunge since 2015





The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services down 0.07% Consumer Discretionary up 0.11% Consumer Staples up 0.29% Energy up 0.15% Financial up 0.92% Health down 0.24% Industrial up 0.41% Information Technology down 0.18% Materials down 0.56% Real Estate up 0.35% Utilities down 0.04%