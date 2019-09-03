U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, CBS, U.S. casinos, oil cos

Reuters
The Day Ahead newsletter:
The Morning News Call newsletter:
At 12:05 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.23% at 26,077.64. The S&P 500 was down 0.71% at 2,905.66 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.85% at 7,895.064.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** Everest Re Group Ltd , up 3.8 %
** American Tower Corp , up 2.9 %
** HCP Inc , up 2.6 %
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** Cimarex Energy Co , down 5.5 %
** Nektar Therapeutics , down 5 %
** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc , down 4.7 %
The top NYSE percentage gainers:
** Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC , up 23.1 %
** Endeavour Silver Corp , up 16.5 %
The top three NYSE percentage losers:
** Navios Maritime Holdings Inc , down 19.1 %
** Cleveland-Cliffs Inc , down 13.5 %
** California Resources Corp , down 12.7 %
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** Abeona Therapeutics Inc , up 79.9 %
** Cidara Therapeutics Inc , up 54.8 %
** Ardelyx Inc , up 27.6 %
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** CIM Commerical Trust Corp , down 62.2 %
** Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc , down 19.9 %
** NAPCO Security Technologies Inc , down 15.5 %
** Boeing Co : down 3.0%
Boeing: Falls on fears of further delays to 737 MAX return
** Exxon Mobil Corp : down 0.3%
** Chevron Corp : down 2.1%
** Marathon Oil Corp : down 2.9%
** Devon Energy Corp : down 2.0%
** Helmerich and Payne Inc : down 2.3%
Oil producers fall as China tariffs on U.S. crude kicks in
** Viacom Inc : down 3.0%
** CBS Corp : down 3.0%
CBS, Viacom: Down after brokerage cuts PT on deal
** Cidara Therapeutics Inc : up 54.8%
Cidara soars on pact with Mundipharma to develop, sell Rezafungin
** Medicines Co : up 14.9%
Medicines Co: Jumps on full late-stage data for cholesterol drug
** Eldorado Gold Corp : up 2.2%
Eldorado Gold: Rises on optimism around Greece project permits
** Conn's Inc : up 20.2%
Conn's: Builds on Q2 results beat
** MAM Software Group Inc : up 13.6%
MAM Software set for best day in 3 years on takeover offer
** Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 14.8%
Aridis Pharmaceuticals: Falls after flu drug flunks mid-stage study
** Wynn Resorts Ltd : down 4.4%
** Las Vegas Sands Corp : down 2.7%
** MGM Resorts International : down 3.7%
U.S. casinos: Slide after disappointing Macau data
** Amarin Corporation PLC : up 1.4%
Amarin gains as European Society of Cardiology recommends Vascepa use
** Ardelyx Inc : up 27.6%
Ardelyx: Jumps after kidney disease drug shows promise
** Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 6.3%
Concert Pharma: Rises on positive data from hair loss drug trial
** Phunware Inc : up 10.0%
Phunware Inc: Up on app-licensing deal
** Abeona Therapeutics Inc : up 79.9%
Abeona Therapeutics: Surges after co says exploring options including sale
** Afya Ltd : up 11.8%
Afya set for best day since IPO on better-than-expected 2019 forecast
** Reven Housing Reit Inc : up 12.5%
Reven Housing REIT Inc: Up on take over offer
** Emergent BioSolutions Inc : up 14.1%
Emergent: Jumps on $2 bln smallpox vaccine supply deal
** Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc : up 6.7%
** United Insurance Holdings Corp : up 6.3%
** Hci Group Inc : up 5.9%
** Fednat Holding Co : up 2.9%
** Universal Insurance Holdings Inc : up 5.1%
Florida insurers rise on bets Hurricane Dorian stays off the coast
** NAPCO Security Technologies Inc : down 15.5%
NAPCO shares take biggest plunge in 2 months after results
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
down 0.56%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
down 0.17%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
up 0.29%
|
Energy
|
|
down 1.43%
|
Financial
|
|
down 1.43%
|
Health
|
|
down 0.65%
|
Industrial
|
|
down 1.57%
|
Information Technology
|
|
down 1.01%
|
Materials
|
|
down 0.98%
|
Real Estate
|
|
up 1.13%
|
Utilities
|
|
up 1.07%
Referenced Symbols:
ABEO
,