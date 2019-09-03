U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, CBS, U.S. casinos, oil cos

Reuters





At 12:05 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.23% at 26,077.64. The S&P 500 was down 0.71% at 2,905.66 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.85% at 7,895.064.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** Everest Re Group Ltd , up 3.8 %

** American Tower Corp , up 2.9 %

** HCP Inc , up 2.6 %



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** Cimarex Energy Co , down 5.5 %

** Nektar Therapeutics , down 5 %

** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc , down 4.7 %



The top NYSE percentage gainers:

** Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC , up 23.1 %

** Endeavour Silver Corp , up 16.5 %



The top three NYSE percentage losers:

** Navios Maritime Holdings Inc , down 19.1 %

** Cleveland-Cliffs Inc , down 13.5 %

** California Resources Corp , down 12.7 %



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** Abeona Therapeutics Inc , up 79.9 %

** Cidara Therapeutics Inc , up 54.8 %

** Ardelyx Inc , up 27.6 %



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** CIM Commerical Trust Corp , down 62.2 %

** Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc , down 19.9 %

** NAPCO Security Technologies Inc , down 15.5 %





** Boeing Co : down 3.0%

Boeing: Falls on fears of further delays to 737 MAX return



** Exxon Mobil Corp : down 0.3%

** Chevron Corp : down 2.1%

** Marathon Oil Corp : down 2.9%

** Devon Energy Corp : down 2.0%

** Helmerich and Payne Inc : down 2.3%

Oil producers fall as China tariffs on U.S. crude kicks in



** Viacom Inc : down 3.0%

** CBS Corp : down 3.0%

CBS, Viacom: Down after brokerage cuts PT on deal



** Cidara Therapeutics Inc : up 54.8%

Cidara soars on pact with Mundipharma to develop, sell Rezafungin



** Medicines Co : up 14.9%

Medicines Co: Jumps on full late-stage data for cholesterol drug



** Eldorado Gold Corp : up 2.2%

Eldorado Gold: Rises on optimism around Greece project permits



** Conn's Inc : up 20.2%

Conn's: Builds on Q2 results beat



** MAM Software Group Inc : up 13.6%

MAM Software set for best day in 3 years on takeover offer



** Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 14.8%

Aridis Pharmaceuticals: Falls after flu drug flunks mid-stage study



** Wynn Resorts Ltd : down 4.4%

** Las Vegas Sands Corp : down 2.7%

** MGM Resorts International : down 3.7%

U.S. casinos: Slide after disappointing Macau data



** Amarin Corporation PLC : up 1.4%

Amarin gains as European Society of Cardiology recommends Vascepa use



** Ardelyx Inc : up 27.6%

Ardelyx: Jumps after kidney disease drug shows promise



** Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 6.3%

Concert Pharma: Rises on positive data from hair loss drug trial



** Phunware Inc : up 10.0%

Phunware Inc: Up on app-licensing deal



** Abeona Therapeutics Inc : up 79.9%

Abeona Therapeutics: Surges after co says exploring options including sale



** Afya Ltd : up 11.8%

Afya set for best day since IPO on better-than-expected 2019 forecast



** Reven Housing Reit Inc : up 12.5%

Reven Housing REIT Inc: Up on take over offer



** Emergent BioSolutions Inc : up 14.1%

Emergent: Jumps on $2 bln smallpox vaccine supply deal



** Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc : up 6.7%

** United Insurance Holdings Corp : up 6.3%

** Hci Group Inc : up 5.9%

** Fednat Holding Co : up 2.9%

** Universal Insurance Holdings Inc : up 5.1%

Florida insurers rise on bets Hurricane Dorian stays off the coast



** NAPCO Security Technologies Inc : down 15.5%

NAPCO shares take biggest plunge in 2 months after results





The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services down 0.56% Consumer Discretionary down 0.17% Consumer Staples up 0.29% Energy down 1.43% Financial down 1.43% Health down 0.65% Industrial down 1.57% Information Technology down 1.01% Materials down 0.98% Real Estate up 1.13% Utilities up 1.07%