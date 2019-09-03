U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, CBS, U.S. casinos, big banks, oil cos

Reuters
U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as data showed factory activity shrank for the first time since 2016 in August, renewing fears that a drawn-out trade war between the United States and China could tip the world's largest economy into recession.
Boeing: Falls on fears of further delays to 737 MAX return
** Viacom Inc : down 2.7%
** CBS Corp : down 2.9%
CBS, Viacom: Down after brokerage cuts PT on deal
** Bank of America Corp : down 2.3%
** JPMorgan Chase & Co : down 1.5%
** Morgan Stanley : down 1.7%
** Wells Fargo & Co : down 1.0%
** Citigroup Inc : down 1.9%
** Goldman Sachs Group Inc : down 3.2%
Big banks falter as 10-year yield hits lowest since 2016
** Chevron Corp : down 1.6%
** Marathon Oil Corp : down 1.4%
** Devon Energy Corp : down 0.5%
** Helmerich and Payne Inc : down 2.3%
Oil producers fall as China tariffs on U.S. crude kicks in
** Cidara Therapeutics Inc : up 60.1%
Cidara soars on pact with Mundipharma to develop, sell Rezafungin
** Medicines Co : up 13.4%
Medicines Co: Jumps on full late-stage data for cholesterol drug
** Conn's Inc : up 18.8%
Conn's: Builds on Q2 results beat
** MAM Software Group Inc : up 13.6%
MAM Software set for best day in 3 years on takeover offer
** Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 4.5%
Aridis Pharmaceuticals: Falls after flu drug flunks mid-stage study
** Wynn Resorts Ltd : down 4.5%
** Las Vegas Sands Corp : down 2.4%
** MGM Resorts International : down 3.7%
U.S. casinos: Slide after disappointing Macau data
** Ardelyx Inc : up 57.4%
Ardelyx: Jumps after kidney disease drug shows promise
** Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 8.1%
Concert Pharma: Rises on positive data from hair loss drug trial
** Phunware Inc : up 2.7%
Phunware Inc: Up on app-licensing deal
** Abeona Therapeutics Inc : up 94.8%
Abeona Therapeutics: Surges after co says exploring options including sale
** Afya Ltd : up 9.5%
Afya set for best day since IPO on better-than-expected 2019 forecast
** Reven Housing Reit Inc : up 13.9%
Reven Housing REIT Inc: Up on take over offer
** Emergent BioSolutions Inc : up 14.9%
Emergent: Jumps on $2 bln smallpox vaccine supply deal
** Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc : up 6.4%
** United Insurance Holdings Corp : up 6.7%
** Hci Group Inc : up 5.8%
** Fednat Holding Co : up 2.7%
** Universal Insurance Holdings Inc : up 4.0%
Florida insurers rise on bets Hurricane Dorian stays off the coast
** NAPCO Security Technologies Inc : down 15.7%
NAPCO shares take biggest plunge in 2 months after results
** GWG Holdings Inc : up 2.8%
GWG Holdings Inc: Rises after reporting higher Q2 interest income
** DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc : down 5.5%
Dasan Zhone Solutions falls after CFO departs after 2 years
** Eros International PLC : up 9.2%
Eros International: Jumps on latest deal with China's OnePlus
** American Tower Corp : up 2.4%
American Tower Co: Climbs to record high after deal with AT&T
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
down 1.07%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
down 0.62%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
up 0.20%
|
Energy
|
|
down 0.91%
|
Financial
|
|
down 1.31%
|
Health
|
|
down 0.86%
|
Industrial
|
|
down 1.82%
|
Information Technology
|
|
down 1.48%
|
Materials
|
|
down 1.12%
|
Real Estate
|
|
up 0.74%
|
Utilities
|
|
up 1.22%
