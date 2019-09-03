U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, CBS, U.S. casinos, big banks, oil cos

Reuters





U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as data showed factory activity shrank for the first time since 2016 in August, renewing fears that a drawn-out trade war between the United States and China could tip the world's largest economy into recession.

** Viacom Inc : down 2.7%

** CBS Corp : down 2.9%

** Bank of America Corp : down 2.3%

** JPMorgan Chase & Co : down 1.5%

** Morgan Stanley : down 1.7%

** Wells Fargo & Co : down 1.0%

** Citigroup Inc : down 1.9%

** Goldman Sachs Group Inc : down 3.2%

** Chevron Corp : down 1.6%

** Marathon Oil Corp : down 1.4%

** Devon Energy Corp : down 0.5%

** Helmerich and Payne Inc : down 2.3%

** Cidara Therapeutics Inc : up 60.1%

** Medicines Co : up 13.4%

** Conn's Inc : up 18.8%

** MAM Software Group Inc : up 13.6%

** Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 4.5%

** Wynn Resorts Ltd : down 4.5%

** Las Vegas Sands Corp : down 2.4%

** MGM Resorts International : down 3.7%

** Ardelyx Inc : up 57.4%

** Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 8.1%

** Phunware Inc : up 2.7%

** Abeona Therapeutics Inc : up 94.8%

** Afya Ltd : up 9.5%

** Reven Housing Reit Inc : up 13.9%

** Emergent BioSolutions Inc : up 14.9%

** Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc : up 6.4%

** United Insurance Holdings Corp : up 6.7%

** Hci Group Inc : up 5.8%

** Fednat Holding Co : up 2.7%

** Universal Insurance Holdings Inc : up 4.0%

** NAPCO Security Technologies Inc : down 15.7%

** GWG Holdings Inc : up 2.8%

** DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc : down 5.5%

** Eros International PLC : up 9.2%

** American Tower Corp : up 2.4%

Communication Services down 1.07% Consumer Discretionary down 0.62% Consumer Staples up 0.20% Energy down 0.91% Financial down 1.31% Health down 0.86% Industrial down 1.82% Information Technology down 1.48% Materials down 1.12% Real Estate up 0.74% Utilities up 1.22%