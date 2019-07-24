U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, Caterpillar, Snap, UPS, Chipotle

Reuters





At 11:23 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.47% at 27,219.45. The S&P 500 was down 0.06% at 3,003.78 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.08% at 8,258.162.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** Edwards Lifesciences Corp <EW.N>, up 8.9%

** United Parcel Service Inc, up 8.3%

** Robert Half International Inc <RHI.N>, up 7.5%



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** Rollins Inc <ROL.N>, down 10.1%

** Marketaxess Holdings Inc <MKTX.O>, down 9.2%

** FLIR Systems Inc <FLIR.O>, down 5.9%



The top three NYSE percentage gainers:

** Snap Inc, up 14.9%

** Ballantyne Strong Inc, up 11.1%

** VolitionRX Ltd <VNRX.N>, up 10.7%



The top three NYSE percentage losers:

** CannTrust Holdings Inc <CTST.N>, down 22.1%

** Tupperware Brands Corp <TUP.N>, down 18.4%

** Calix Inc <CALX.N>, down 10.3%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** Emmaus Life Sciences Inc, up 40.6%

** Nuvectra Corp <NVTR.O>, up 21.4%

** Manhattan Associates Inc <MANH.O>, up 18.5%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** Healthcare Services Group Inc <HCSG.O>, down 20.5%

** Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd <ENLV.O>, down 20.2%

** iRobot Corp, down 19.9%





** Boeing Co : down 1.8%

Down after posting biggest quarterly loss in a decade

** Caterpillar Inc : down 3.7%

Caterpillar: Slides as slowing construction machines demand hits Q2 profit

** Seattle Genetics Inc : down 7.8%

Drops on upsized $500 mln stock deal



** Snap Inc : up 14.9%

Street View: Snap Inc has enough momentum to profitability



** Jounce Therapeutics : up 8.3%

Rises on Celgene deal update



** Texas Instruments Inc : up 6.9%

Rises on Q2 profit, revenue beat



** Edwards Lifesciences Corp : up 8.9%

Rises on TAVR-powered Q2 profit beat



** Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc : up 5.1%

Chipotle fires up Wall Street; stock set to hit record high



** Teradyne Inc : up 16.0%

Teradyne: Surges on Q2 results



** Sprint Corp : up 7.3%

Poised for 4-day winning streak on M&A chatter



** Vislink Technologies : up 5.5%

Jumps after supply deal with NATO



** Texas Instruments Inc : up 6.9%

** Nvidia Corp : up 1.0%

** Advanced Micro Devices Inc : up 1.9%

** Applied Materials Inc : up 1.7%

Chipmakers, investors rejoice Texas Instruments Q2 results



** United Parcel Service Inc : up 8.3%

Rises on second-quarter profit, revenue beat



** Tupperware Brands Corp : down 18.4%

Tupperware to open at over decade low on Q2 miss



** CannTrust Holdings Inc : down 22.1%

CannTrust slumps on report that chairman, CEO were informed of violation



** Canadian National Railway Co : up 3.3%

Street View: Crude-by-rail to drive CN Rail's petroleum & chemicals RTM growth in H2



** Owens Corning : up 4.7%

Shares strengthen on biggest profit beat in 2 years



** Anthem Inc : down 4.3%

Higher medical costs dampen Anthem's beat-and-raise quarter



** Manhattan Associates Inc : up 18.5%

Up on beat-and-raise quarter



** Norfolk Southern Corp : down 3.8%

Norfolk Southern goes off the rail on first quarterly miss in 2 years



** Carlisle Companies Inc : up 5.6%

Carlisle Companies set to open at 3-week high on profit beat



** Tenet Healthcare Corp : up 9.7%

Rises on plans to spin off Conifer unit



** Amphenol Corp : down 5.0%

Slips as U.S. curbs on Huawei leads to forecast cut



** Taronis Technologies Inc : up 15.1%

Surges on expanding valve installation program



** Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc : down 16.2%

Sink on planned convertible debt deal to expand fleet



** Marine Products Corp : up 4.5%

Rises after Q2 profit, revenue beat



** Speedway Motorsports Inc : up 4.6%

Speedway Motorsports: Rises on sweetened buyout offer



** Wix.com Ltd : up 4.6%

Up on Q2 profit beat, FY19 revenue forecast



** AT&T Inc : up 3.0%

Up as revenue beat, adds greater-than-expected phone subscribers



** WesBanco Inc : down 7.3%

Drops on deal to buy Old Line Bancshares for $500 mln



** Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc : down 3.3%

Slips as qtrly core revenue growth misses estimates



** Discover Financial Services : up 7.5%

Hits all-time high after strong quarterly beat







The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services up 0.11% Consumer Discretionary down 0.07% Consumer Staples down 0.50% Energy up 0.66% Financial up 0.16% Health down 0.64% Industrial up 0.25% Information Technology up 0.13% Materials down 0.29% Real Estate down 0.39% Utilities down 0.66%

