U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, Caterpillar, Snap, UPS, Chipotle

Reuters
The Day Ahead newsletter:
The Morning News Call newsletter:
At 11:23 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.47% at 27,219.45. The S&P 500 was down 0.06% at 3,003.78 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.08% at 8,258.162.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** Edwards Lifesciences Corp <EW.N>, up 8.9%
** United Parcel Service Inc, up 8.3%
** Robert Half International Inc <RHI.N>, up 7.5%
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** Rollins Inc <ROL.N>, down 10.1%
** Marketaxess Holdings Inc <MKTX.O>, down 9.2%
** FLIR Systems Inc <FLIR.O>, down 5.9%
The top three NYSE percentage gainers:
** Snap Inc, up 14.9%
** Ballantyne Strong Inc, up 11.1%
** VolitionRX Ltd <VNRX.N>, up 10.7%
The top three NYSE percentage losers:
** CannTrust Holdings Inc <CTST.N>, down 22.1%
** Tupperware Brands Corp <TUP.N>, down 18.4%
** Calix Inc <CALX.N>, down 10.3%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** Emmaus Life Sciences Inc, up 40.6%
** Nuvectra Corp <NVTR.O>, up 21.4%
** Manhattan Associates Inc <MANH.O>, up 18.5%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** Healthcare Services Group Inc <HCSG.O>, down 20.5%
** Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd <ENLV.O>, down 20.2%
** iRobot Corp, down 19.9%
** Boeing Co : down 1.8%
Down after posting biggest quarterly loss in a decade
** Caterpillar Inc : down 3.7%
Caterpillar: Slides as slowing construction machines demand hits Q2 profit
** Seattle Genetics Inc : down 7.8%
Drops on upsized $500 mln stock deal
** Snap Inc : up 14.9%
Street View: Snap Inc has enough momentum to profitability
** Jounce Therapeutics : up 8.3%
Rises on Celgene deal update
** Texas Instruments Inc : up 6.9%
Rises on Q2 profit, revenue beat
** Edwards Lifesciences Corp : up 8.9%
Rises on TAVR-powered Q2 profit beat
** Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc : up 5.1%
Chipotle fires up Wall Street; stock set to hit record high
** Teradyne Inc : up 16.0%
Teradyne: Surges on Q2 results
** Sprint Corp : up 7.3%
Poised for 4-day winning streak on M&A chatter
** Vislink Technologies : up 5.5%
Jumps after supply deal with NATO
** Texas Instruments Inc : up 6.9%
** Nvidia Corp : up 1.0%
** Advanced Micro Devices Inc : up 1.9%
** Applied Materials Inc : up 1.7%
Chipmakers, investors rejoice Texas Instruments Q2 results
** United Parcel Service Inc : up 8.3%
Rises on second-quarter profit, revenue beat
** Tupperware Brands Corp : down 18.4%
Tupperware to open at over decade low on Q2 miss
** CannTrust Holdings Inc : down 22.1%
CannTrust slumps on report that chairman, CEO were informed of violation
** Canadian National Railway Co : up 3.3%
Street View: Crude-by-rail to drive CN Rail's petroleum & chemicals RTM growth in H2
** Owens Corning : up 4.7%
Shares strengthen on biggest profit beat in 2 years
** Anthem Inc : down 4.3%
Higher medical costs dampen Anthem's beat-and-raise quarter
** Manhattan Associates Inc : up 18.5%
Up on beat-and-raise quarter
** Norfolk Southern Corp : down 3.8%
Norfolk Southern goes off the rail on first quarterly miss in 2 years
** Carlisle Companies Inc : up 5.6%
Carlisle Companies set to open at 3-week high on profit beat
** Tenet Healthcare Corp : up 9.7%
Rises on plans to spin off Conifer unit
** Amphenol Corp : down 5.0%
Slips as U.S. curbs on Huawei leads to forecast cut
** Taronis Technologies Inc : up 15.1%
Surges on expanding valve installation program
** Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc : down 16.2%
Sink on planned convertible debt deal to expand fleet
** Marine Products Corp : up 4.5%
Rises after Q2 profit, revenue beat
** Speedway Motorsports Inc : up 4.6%
Speedway Motorsports: Rises on sweetened buyout offer
** Wix.com Ltd : up 4.6%
Up on Q2 profit beat, FY19 revenue forecast
** AT&T Inc : up 3.0%
Up as revenue beat, adds greater-than-expected phone subscribers
** WesBanco Inc : down 7.3%
Drops on deal to buy Old Line Bancshares for $500 mln
** Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc : down 3.3%
Slips as qtrly core revenue growth misses estimates
** Discover Financial Services : up 7.5%
Hits all-time high after strong quarterly beat
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
up 0.11%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
down 0.07%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
down 0.50%
|
Energy
|
|
up 0.66%
|
Financial
|
|
up 0.16%
|
Health
|
|
down 0.64%
|
Industrial
|
|
up 0.25%
|
Information Technology
|
|
up 0.13%
|
Materials
|
|
down 0.29%
|
Real Estate
|
|
down 0.39%
|
Utilities
|
|
down 0.66%
Referenced Symbols:
AMAT
,