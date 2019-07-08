U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, Apple, Chip stocks, Symantec, Juniper

Reuters





At 8:39 ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.29% at 26,807. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.23% at 2,983.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.37% at 7,822.75.



The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :

** Civeo Corp , up 12.5%

** AZZ Inc , up 11.5%

** Inspire Medical Systems Inc , up 6.8%



The top NYSE percentage losers premarket :

** CannTrust Holdings Inc , down 17.6%

** Noah Holdings Ltd , down 14.1%



The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :

** Naked Brand Group Ltd , up 41.4%

** Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB , up 25.9%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :

** Mmtec Inc , down 19.9%

** Nano Dimension Ltd , down 17.5%

** Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc , down 14.2%



** Azz Inc : up 11.5% premarket

Set for best day in seven years after first-quarter beat



** Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc : down 14.2% premarket

Falls on bipolar depression trial failure



** CannTrust Holdings Inc : down 17.6% premarket

Falls after Health Canada finds Ontario facility non-compliant



** Apple Inc : down 1.5% premarket

Rosenblatt cuts to 'sell', sees tough times in next 6-12 months



** Inspire Medical Systems Inc : up 6.8% premarket

Inspire Medical: Up on UnitedHealth coverage for sleep disorder device



** Symantec Corp : up 5.0% premarket

Jefferies sees Symantec as a logical financial acquisition, hikes PT



** Crowdstrike Holdings Inc : up 2.5% premarket

Street View: Analysts see premium valuation



** Catalyst Biosciences Inc : up 3.0% premarket

Jumps as treatment meets main goal in hemophilia study



** Aytu BioScience Inc : up 10.8% premarket

Up on promising data from testosterone nasal gel study



** Juniper Networks Inc : down 3.1% premarket

** Arista Networks Inc : down 0.2% premarket

Juniper Networks: Citi says 'sell' on rising competition from Cisco, Arista



** Sangamo Therapeutics Inc : up 19.5% premarket

Sangamo: Up as hemophilia gene therapy shows promise



** Boeing Co : down 1.4% premarket

** General Electric Co : down 0.9% premarket

Boeing Co: Drops as flyadeal dumps MAX order for Airbus' A320



** Advanced Energy Industries Inc : down 2.6% premarket

** Applied Materials Inc : down 2.2% premarket

** Ichor Holdings Ltd : down 2.8% premarket

** Lam Research Corp : down 1.6% premarket

** Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc : down 2.2% premarket

Chip gear makers dwindle as D.A. Davidson downgrades industry



** Encana Corp : up 1.8% premarket

To sell natgas assets in Oklahoma basin for $165 mln



** Avinger Inc : up 7.8% premarket

Jumps on launching medical device in Australia