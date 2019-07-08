U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, Apple, Chip stocks, Symantec, Juniper

Reuters
The Day Ahead newsletter:
The Morning News Call newsletter:
At 8:39 ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.29% at 26,807. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.23% at 2,983.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.37% at 7,822.75.
The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :
** Civeo Corp , up 12.5%
** AZZ Inc , up 11.5%
** Inspire Medical Systems Inc , up 6.8%
The top NYSE percentage losers premarket :
** CannTrust Holdings Inc , down 17.6%
** Noah Holdings Ltd , down 14.1%
The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :
** Naked Brand Group Ltd , up 41.4%
** Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB , up 25.9%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :
** Mmtec Inc , down 19.9%
** Nano Dimension Ltd , down 17.5%
** Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc , down 14.2%
** Azz Inc : up 11.5% premarket
Set for best day in seven years after first-quarter beat
** Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc : down 14.2% premarket
Falls on bipolar depression trial failure
** CannTrust Holdings Inc : down 17.6% premarket
Falls after Health Canada finds Ontario facility non-compliant
** Apple Inc : down 1.5% premarket
Rosenblatt cuts to 'sell', sees tough times in next 6-12 months
** Inspire Medical Systems Inc : up 6.8% premarket
Inspire Medical: Up on UnitedHealth coverage for sleep disorder device
** Symantec Corp : up 5.0% premarket
Jefferies sees Symantec as a logical financial acquisition, hikes PT
** Crowdstrike Holdings Inc : up 2.5% premarket
Street View: Analysts see premium valuation
** Catalyst Biosciences Inc : up 3.0% premarket
Jumps as treatment meets main goal in hemophilia study
** Aytu BioScience Inc : up 10.8% premarket
Up on promising data from testosterone nasal gel study
** Juniper Networks Inc : down 3.1% premarket
** Arista Networks Inc : down 0.2% premarket
Juniper Networks: Citi says 'sell' on rising competition from Cisco, Arista
** Sangamo Therapeutics Inc : up 19.5% premarket
Sangamo: Up as hemophilia gene therapy shows promise
** Boeing Co : down 1.4% premarket
** General Electric Co : down 0.9% premarket
Boeing Co: Drops as flyadeal dumps MAX order for Airbus' A320
** Advanced Energy Industries Inc : down 2.6% premarket
** Applied Materials Inc : down 2.2% premarket
** Ichor Holdings Ltd : down 2.8% premarket
** Lam Research Corp : down 1.6% premarket
** Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc : down 2.2% premarket
Chip gear makers dwindle as D.A. Davidson downgrades industry
** Encana Corp : up 1.8% premarket
To sell natgas assets in Oklahoma basin for $165 mln
** Avinger Inc : up 7.8% premarket
Jumps on launching medical device in Australia
Referenced Symbols:
AAPL
,