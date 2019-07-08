Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, Apple, Chip stocks, Symantec, Juniper

By Reuters

Reuters


The Day Ahead newsletter:

The Morning News Call newsletter:

At 8:39 ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.29% at 26,807. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.23% at 2,983.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.37% at 7,822.75.



The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :

** Civeo Corp , up 12.5%

** AZZ Inc , up 11.5%

** Inspire Medical Systems Inc , up 6.8%



The top NYSE percentage losers premarket :

** CannTrust Holdings Inc , down 17.6%

** Noah Holdings Ltd , down 14.1%



The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :

** Naked Brand Group Ltd , up 41.4%

** Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB , up 25.9%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :

** Mmtec Inc , down 19.9%

** Nano Dimension Ltd , down 17.5%

** Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc , down 14.2%



** Azz Inc : up 11.5% premarket

Set for best day in seven years after first-quarter beat



** Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc : down 14.2% premarket

Falls on bipolar depression trial failure



** CannTrust Holdings Inc : down 17.6% premarket

Falls after Health Canada finds Ontario facility non-compliant



** Apple Inc : down 1.5% premarket

Rosenblatt cuts to 'sell', sees tough times in next 6-12 months



** Inspire Medical Systems Inc : up 6.8% premarket

Inspire Medical: Up on UnitedHealth coverage for sleep disorder device



** Symantec Corp : up 5.0% premarket

Jefferies sees Symantec as a logical financial acquisition, hikes PT



** Crowdstrike Holdings Inc : up 2.5% premarket

Street View: Analysts see premium valuation



** Catalyst Biosciences Inc : up 3.0% premarket

Jumps as treatment meets main goal in hemophilia study



** Aytu BioScience Inc : up 10.8% premarket

Up on promising data from testosterone nasal gel study



** Juniper Networks Inc : down 3.1% premarket

** Arista Networks Inc : down 0.2% premarket

Juniper Networks: Citi says 'sell' on rising competition from Cisco, Arista



** Sangamo Therapeutics Inc : up 19.5% premarket

Sangamo: Up as hemophilia gene therapy shows promise



** Boeing Co : down 1.4% premarket

** General Electric Co : down 0.9% premarket

Boeing Co: Drops as flyadeal dumps MAX order for Airbus' A320



** Advanced Energy Industries Inc : down 2.6% premarket

** Applied Materials Inc : down 2.2% premarket

** Ichor Holdings Ltd : down 2.8% premarket

** Lam Research Corp : down 1.6% premarket

** Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc : down 2.2% premarket

Chip gear makers dwindle as D.A. Davidson downgrades industry



** Encana Corp : up 1.8% premarket

To sell natgas assets in Oklahoma basin for $165 mln



** Avinger Inc : up 7.8% premarket

Jumps on launching medical device in Australia





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics , Oil
Referenced Symbols: AAPL ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar