U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Big Banks, PepsiCo, Tesla, Amneal Pharma, Homebuliders

By Reuters

At 1307 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.35% at 26,876.54. The S&P 500 was up 0.49% at 2,994.24 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.69% at 8,198.106.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** DaVita Inc <DVA.N>, up 4.2%

** Western Digital Corp <WDC.O>, up 4.2%

** Align Technology Inc, up 4.2%



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** Unum Group, down 4.5%

** Hanesbrands Inc <HBI.N>, down 3.4%

** Mylan NV <MYL.O>, down 3.2%



The top NYSE percentage gainers:

** McDermott International Inc <MDR.N>, up 12.9%



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

up 0.78%

Consumer Discretionary

up 0.40%

Consumer Staples

up 0.69%

Energy

up 1.06%

Financial

down 0.18%

Health

up 0.44%

Industrial

up 0.04%

Information Technology

up 0.85%

Materials

up 0.19%

Real Estate

up 0.57%

Utilities

up 0.50%





Referenced Symbols: AAL ,


