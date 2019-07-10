U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Big Banks, PepsiCo, Tesla, Amneal Pharma, Homebuliders

Reuters
At 1307 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.35% at 26,876.54. The S&P 500 was up 0.49% at 2,994.24 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.69% at 8,198.106.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** DaVita Inc <DVA.N>, up 4.2%
** Western Digital Corp <WDC.O>, up 4.2%
** Align Technology Inc, up 4.2%
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** Unum Group, down 4.5%
** Hanesbrands Inc <HBI.N>, down 3.4%
** Mylan NV <MYL.O>, down 3.2%
The top NYSE percentage gainers:
** McDermott International Inc <MDR.N>, up 12.9%
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
up 0.78%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
up 0.40%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
up 0.69%
|
Energy
|
|
up 1.06%
|
Financial
|
|
down 0.18%
|
Health
|
|
up 0.44%
|
Industrial
|
|
up 0.04%
|
Information Technology
|
|
up 0.85%
|
Materials
|
|
up 0.19%
|
Real Estate
|
|
up 0.57%
|
Utilities
|
|
up 0.50%
