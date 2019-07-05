Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Big banks, gaming, gold stocks

By Reuters

At 11:08 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.67% at 26,785.42. The S&P 500 was down 0.75% at 2,973.21 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.76% at 8,108.345.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** Zions Bancorporation NA , up 2%

** Comerica Inc , up 2%

** Citizens Financial Group Inc , up 1.9%



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** Electronic Arts Inc , down 6.1%

** Activision Blizzard Inc , down 3.7%

** Rockwell Automation Inc , down 3.6%



The top NYSE percentage gainers:

** Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA , up 17.1%

** Navios Maritime Holdings Inc NM_pg.N, up 15.7%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB , up 75%

** Toughbuilt Industries Inc , up 35%

** Xenetic Biosciences Inc , up 28.6%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc , down 20.3%

** Reven Housing REIT Inc , down 11.3%

** Bonso Electronics International Inc , down 10.8%







** Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc : up 3.9%

FDA approval of Xpovio sets stage for label expansion



** Qualcomm Inc : down 0.7%

** Nvidia Corp : down 2.6%

** Advanced Micro Devices Inc : down 0.6%

** Micron Technology Inc : down 1.1%

Chip stocks: Slip after Samsung forecasts steep plunge in Q2 profit ]



** United States Steel Corp : down 0.2%

** Nucor Corp : down 0.5%

** Freeport-McMoRan Inc : down 1.8%

U.S. steel stocks fall after slide in Chinese iron ore futures



** Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB : up 75.0%

Soars on increased investment from major shareholder



** Sibanye Gold Ltd : down 4.8%

** Gold Fields Ltd : down 2.7%

** Yamana Gold Inc : down 4.1%

** Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd : down 2.4%

** Kinross Gold Corp : down 3.9%

** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd : down 2.9%

** Barrick Gold Corp : down 2.0%

** Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd : down 2.5%

** Newmont Goldcorp Corp : down 2.7%

Gold stocks fall after dollar gains on strong jobs growth



** Bank of America Corp : up 0.8%

** Goldman Sachs Group Inc : up 0.3%

** Wells Fargo & Co : up 0.8%

** JPMorgan Chase & Co : up 0.3%

** Morgan Stanley : up 0.6%

** Citigroup Inc : up 0.6%

Big banks rise as Fed rate cut hopes tempered by strong jobs data



** Tyme Technologies Inc : up 26.2%

Surges on positive results from pancreatic cancer study



** Lennar Corp : down 2.4%

** D.R. Horton Inc : down 3.0%

** PulteGroup Inc : down 2.7%

** KB Home : down 3.8%

** Toll Brothers Inc : down 1.9%

U.S. homebuilders: Down after strong jobs data seen discouraging aggressive rate cut



** Electronic Arts Inc : down 6.1%

** Activision Blizzard Inc : down 3.7%

** Take-Two Interactive Software Inc : down 2.0%

EA Top S&P pct loser, set for worst day in 5 months





The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

down 0.57%

Consumer Discretionary

down 0.50%

Consumer Staples

down 1.26%

Energy

down 0.54%

Financial

up 0.14%

Health

down 0.62%

Industrial

down 1.44%

Information Technology

down 0.97%

Materials

down 1.17%

Real Estate

down 1.42%

Utilities

down 1.14%





