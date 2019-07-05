U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Big banks, gaming, gold stocks

Reuters
The Day Ahead newsletter:
The Morning News Call newsletter:
At 11:08 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.67% at 26,785.42. The S&P 500 was down 0.75% at 2,973.21 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.76% at 8,108.345.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** Zions Bancorporation NA , up 2%
** Comerica Inc , up 2%
** Citizens Financial Group Inc , up 1.9%
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** Electronic Arts Inc , down 6.1%
** Activision Blizzard Inc , down 3.7%
** Rockwell Automation Inc , down 3.6%
The top NYSE percentage gainers:
** Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA , up 17.1%
** Navios Maritime Holdings Inc NM_pg.N, up 15.7%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB , up 75%
** Toughbuilt Industries Inc , up 35%
** Xenetic Biosciences Inc , up 28.6%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc , down 20.3%
** Reven Housing REIT Inc , down 11.3%
** Bonso Electronics International Inc , down 10.8%
** Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc : up 3.9%
FDA approval of Xpovio sets stage for label expansion
** Qualcomm Inc : down 0.7%
** Nvidia Corp : down 2.6%
** Advanced Micro Devices Inc : down 0.6%
** Micron Technology Inc : down 1.1%
Chip stocks: Slip after Samsung forecasts steep plunge in Q2 profit ]
** United States Steel Corp : down 0.2%
** Nucor Corp : down 0.5%
** Freeport-McMoRan Inc : down 1.8%
U.S. steel stocks fall after slide in Chinese iron ore futures
** Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB : up 75.0%
Soars on increased investment from major shareholder
** Sibanye Gold Ltd : down 4.8%
** Gold Fields Ltd : down 2.7%
** Yamana Gold Inc : down 4.1%
** Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd : down 2.4%
** Kinross Gold Corp : down 3.9%
** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd : down 2.9%
** Barrick Gold Corp : down 2.0%
** Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd : down 2.5%
** Newmont Goldcorp Corp : down 2.7%
Gold stocks fall after dollar gains on strong jobs growth
** Bank of America Corp : up 0.8%
** Goldman Sachs Group Inc : up 0.3%
** Wells Fargo & Co : up 0.8%
** JPMorgan Chase & Co : up 0.3%
** Morgan Stanley : up 0.6%
** Citigroup Inc : up 0.6%
Big banks rise as Fed rate cut hopes tempered by strong jobs data
** Tyme Technologies Inc : up 26.2%
Surges on positive results from pancreatic cancer study
** Lennar Corp : down 2.4%
** D.R. Horton Inc : down 3.0%
** PulteGroup Inc : down 2.7%
** KB Home : down 3.8%
** Toll Brothers Inc : down 1.9%
U.S. homebuilders: Down after strong jobs data seen discouraging aggressive rate cut
** Electronic Arts Inc : down 6.1%
** Activision Blizzard Inc : down 3.7%
** Take-Two Interactive Software Inc : down 2.0%
EA Top S&P pct loser, set for worst day in 5 months
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
down 0.57%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
down 0.50%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
down 1.26%
|
Energy
|
|
down 0.54%
|
Financial
|
|
up 0.14%
|
Health
|
|
down 0.62%
|
Industrial
|
|
down 1.44%
|
Information Technology
|
|
down 0.97%
|
Materials
|
|
down 1.17%
|
Real Estate
|
|
down 1.42%
|
Utilities
|
|
down 1.14%
Referenced Symbols:
AKS
,