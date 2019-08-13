U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Best Buy, gold and oil stocks, Apple, Newmont

Reuters
The Day Ahead newsletter:
The Morning News Call newsletter:
U.S. stocks surged more than 1.5% on Tuesday after the Trump administration said it would delay 10% tariffs on some Chinese products, including laptops and cell phones, driving a 4% rally in shares of iPhone maker Apple Inc.
Retail stocks rally as U.S. delays tariffs on some Chinese imports
** Diamondback Energy : up 3.2%
** Devon Energy : up 2.0%
** Cimarex Energy Co : up 2.8%
** Halliburton : up 1.4%
** Hollyfrontier Corp : up 1.9%
** Schlumberger : up 1.7%
** TechnipFMC Plc : up 2.2%
** Noble Energy : up 2.5%
Oil stocks gain as U.S. delays China tariffs on some products
** Apple : up 4.4%
Shares jump as U.S. to delay tariffs on some China goods
** PG&E : up 1.7%
Rises on offers for over $12 bln in equity financing
** American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings : up 7.3%
** Cooper-Standard Holdings : up 5.1%
** Visteon : up 5.2%
** Delphi Technologies : up 2.8%
** Dana Inc : up 1.0%
** BorgWarner : up 1.8%
** Garrett Motion : up 2.1%
** Tenneco : up 0.9%
** Motorcar Parts of America : up 5.7%
Auto suppliers: Gains as U.S delays tariffs on Chinese imports
** CIT Group Inc <CIT.N >: down 3.7%
Down on deal to buy Mutual of Omaha Bank
** General Electric : up 4.1%
CEO Culp buys $3 mln of shares
** Kraft Heinz : down 0.8%
Kraft Heinz: "Kitchen sink" may be to come - Berenberg
** McDonald's : up 1.0%
** Starbucks : up 0.3%
McDonald's: Another Wall Street bull comes knocking
** PayPal : up 3.1%
Guggenheim upgrades to "neutral", shares edge up
** Western Midstream Partners : down 1.4%
** Occidental Petroleum Corp : down 1.7%
JPM downgrades Western Midstream on 'too much uncertainty'
** Akamai Technologies : down 0.6%
Falls on planned convertible debt deal
** Novelion Therapeutics : down 3.4%
Falls on delayed 10-Q filing
** JD.com : up 12.8%
JD.com: Investors cheer Q2 beat, forecast
** Genworth Financial : up 14.0%
Soars on deal to sell interest in Canadian unit
** Advance Auto Parts : down 2.5%
** AutoZone Inc : down 0.2%
Advance Auto Parts: Skids on profit miss, weak FY outlook
** DarioHealth : down 20.4%
Sinks after Q2 revenue falls 20%
** Avaya Holdings : up 13.9%
Jumps on Q3 revenue beat
** Deciphera Pharmaceuticals: : up 80.8%
Doubles as lead drug aces stomach cancer trial, drags rival
** Elanco : up 0.9%
Rises as Q2 beat overshadows impact from African swine fever
** Invesco : up 1.2%
Gains on higher assets under management in July
** Covetrus : down 40.9%
Dives after 2019 forecast cut on weakness in North America, Brexit woes
** Best Inc : down 5.9%
Set for worst day in 9 months after weak Q2 results
** Bloom Energy : down 40.5%
Tumbles on cautious 2020 outlook on policy uncertainty
** Alcentra Capital : up 13.9%
Jumps after buyout deal from Crescent Capital BDC
** OptiNose Inc : up 20.9%
Upbeat Q2 fuels optimism over lead drug
** DelMar Pharma : up 1.2%
Jumps as brain cancer therapy shows promise in mid-stage trial
** Pattern Energy : up 2.5%
Rises after confirming third party interest
** EVO Payments : down 2.2%
Slips on 4 mln share offering
** Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 2.4%
** Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 4.8%
Alnylam, Ironwood rise on new deal over gene-silencing drug
** Regeneron : up 2.8%
Rises on fresh Eylea approval, day after Ebola success
** Hostess Brands : down 5.1%
Falls as chairman sells stock
** Inpixon : down 40.6%
Almost halves in value after stock offering
** Level One Bancorp : up 2.6%
Up on deal to buy Ann Arbor Bancorp
** Mustang Bio : up 27.7%
Shares rise on $9.28 mln grant for cancer trial
** Jazz Pharma : up 5.7%
Jazz Pharma shaping a "balanced portfolio" with third deal this year - analyst
** GTT Communications : up 11.8%
Rises after Third Point buys stake
** Salisbury Bancorp : up 4.2%
Rises as dividend payout approaches
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
up 1.71%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
up 1.60%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
up 1.16%
|
Energy
|
|
up 1.20%
|
Financial
|
|
up 1.62%
|
Health
|
|
up 1.31%
|
Industrial
|
|
up 1.42%
|
Information Technology
|
|
up 2.29%
|
Materials
|
|
up 1.30%
|
Real Estate
|
|
up 0.04%
|
Utilities
|
|
up 0.19%
Referenced Symbols:
AAPL
,