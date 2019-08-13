Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Best Buy, gold and oil stocks, Apple, Newmont

By Reuters

U.S. stocks surged more than 1.5% on Tuesday after the Trump administration said it would delay 10% tariffs on some Chinese products, including laptops and cell phones, driving a 4% rally in shares of iPhone maker Apple Inc.

Retail stocks rally as U.S. delays tariffs on some Chinese imports



** Diamondback Energy : up 3.2%

** Devon Energy : up 2.0%

** Cimarex Energy Co : up 2.8%

** Halliburton : up 1.4%

** Hollyfrontier Corp : up 1.9%

** Schlumberger : up 1.7%

** TechnipFMC Plc : up 2.2%

** Noble Energy : up 2.5%

Oil stocks gain as U.S. delays China tariffs on some products



** Apple : up 4.4%

Shares jump as U.S. to delay tariffs on some China goods



** PG&E : up 1.7%

Rises on offers for over $12 bln in equity financing



** American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings : up 7.3%

** Cooper-Standard Holdings : up 5.1%

** Visteon : up 5.2%

** Delphi Technologies : up 2.8%

** Dana Inc : up 1.0%

** BorgWarner : up 1.8%

** Garrett Motion : up 2.1%

** Tenneco : up 0.9%

** Motorcar Parts of America : up 5.7%

Auto suppliers: Gains as U.S delays tariffs on Chinese imports



** CIT Group Inc <CIT.N >: down 3.7%

Down on deal to buy Mutual of Omaha Bank



** General Electric : up 4.1%

CEO Culp buys $3 mln of shares



** Kraft Heinz : down 0.8%

Kraft Heinz: "Kitchen sink" may be to come - Berenberg



** McDonald's : up 1.0%

** Starbucks : up 0.3%

McDonald's: Another Wall Street bull comes knocking



** PayPal : up 3.1%

Guggenheim upgrades to "neutral", shares edge up



** Western Midstream Partners : down 1.4%

** Occidental Petroleum Corp : down 1.7%

JPM downgrades Western Midstream on 'too much uncertainty'



** Akamai Technologies : down 0.6%

Falls on planned convertible debt deal



** Novelion Therapeutics : down 3.4%

Falls on delayed 10-Q filing



** JD.com : up 12.8%

JD.com: Investors cheer Q2 beat, forecast



** Genworth Financial : up 14.0%

Soars on deal to sell interest in Canadian unit



** Advance Auto Parts : down 2.5%

** AutoZone Inc : down 0.2%

Advance Auto Parts: Skids on profit miss, weak FY outlook



** DarioHealth : down 20.4%

Sinks after Q2 revenue falls 20%



** Avaya Holdings : up 13.9%

Jumps on Q3 revenue beat



** Deciphera Pharmaceuticals: : up 80.8%

Doubles as lead drug aces stomach cancer trial, drags rival



** Elanco : up 0.9%

Rises as Q2 beat overshadows impact from African swine fever



** Invesco : up 1.2%

Gains on higher assets under management in July



** Covetrus : down 40.9%

Dives after 2019 forecast cut on weakness in North America, Brexit woes



** Best Inc : down 5.9%

Set for worst day in 9 months after weak Q2 results



** Bloom Energy : down 40.5%

Tumbles on cautious 2020 outlook on policy uncertainty



** Alcentra Capital : up 13.9%

Jumps after buyout deal from Crescent Capital BDC



** OptiNose Inc : up 20.9%

Upbeat Q2 fuels optimism over lead drug



** DelMar Pharma : up 1.2%

Jumps as brain cancer therapy shows promise in mid-stage trial



** Pattern Energy : up 2.5%

Rises after confirming third party interest



** EVO Payments : down 2.2%

Slips on 4 mln share offering



** Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 2.4%

** Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 4.8%

Alnylam, Ironwood rise on new deal over gene-silencing drug



** Regeneron : up 2.8%

Rises on fresh Eylea approval, day after Ebola success



** Hostess Brands : down 5.1%

Falls as chairman sells stock



** Inpixon : down 40.6%

Almost halves in value after stock offering



** Level One Bancorp : up 2.6%

Up on deal to buy Ann Arbor Bancorp



** Mustang Bio : up 27.7%

Shares rise on $9.28 mln grant for cancer trial



** Jazz Pharma : up 5.7%

Jazz Pharma shaping a "balanced portfolio" with third deal this year - analyst



** GTT Communications : up 11.8%

Rises after Third Point buys stake



** Salisbury Bancorp : up 4.2%

Rises as dividend payout approaches



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

up 1.71%

Consumer Discretionary

up 1.60%

Consumer Staples

up 1.16%

Energy

up 1.20%

Financial

up 1.62%

Health

up 1.31%

Industrial

up 1.42%

Information Technology

up 2.29%

Materials

up 1.30%

Real Estate

up 0.04%

Utilities

up 0.19%





