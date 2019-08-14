U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Bank stocks, industrials, Macy's, Tilray

Reuters





The Day Ahead newsletter:

The Morning News Call newsletter:

At 13:45 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 2.24% at 25,691.38. The S&P 500 was down 2.26% at 2,860.1 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 2.50% at 7,816.22.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** Newmont Goldcorp , up 2%

** Dominon Energy Inc , up 1.2%

** McCormick & Co , up 0.8%



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** Macy's Inc , down 13.5%

** Kohl's Crp , down 11.4%

** Nordstrom Inc , down 10.2%



The top NYSE percentage gainers:

** DPW Holdings Inc , up 15.4%

** Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc , up 15%



The top three NYSE percentage losers:

** Charah Solutions Inc , down 38.5%

** Cynergistek Inc , down 21.6%

** CorePoint Lodging Inc , down 18.9%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** Infrastructure And Energy Alternatives Inc , up 61.5%

** Novavax Inc , up 43.1%

** Akri Therapeutics Plc , up 30.6%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** Myriad Genetics , down 41.3%

** Mmtec Inc , down 38.6%

** Reeds Inc , down 26.8%



** Bank of America Corp : down 4.8%

** JPMorgan Chase & Co : down 4%

** Morgan Stanley : down 3.5%

** Wells Fargo & Co : down 3.8%

** Goldman Sachs Group Inc <GS.N >: down 3.6%

Banks tracks worst day in 8 months as U.S. yield curve inverts



** Macy's : down 13.5%

At near 10-year low on dismal earnings; rattles retail stocks



** Apple Inc : down 2.2%

BofA says delay in tariffs a net positive for Apple



** Tilray : down 13.5%

Street View: Tilray profitability still a long way off



** Caterpillar Inc : down 2.6%

** 3M Co : down 2.8%

** United Technologies Corp : down 3.3%

** Boeing Co : down 2.6%

** Honeywell International Inc : down 1.5%

U.S. industrials: Recession fears, worsening global growth rate hit stocks



** Canada Goose : down 7.9%

U.S.-listed shares down on quarterly margin miss



** Occidental : down 2.3%

** Exxon Mobil Corp : down 3.1%

** Carrizo Oil & Gas : down 6.8%

** Whiting Petroleum Corp : down 8.2%

** Schlumberger NV : down 6.2%

Oil stocks slide as crude prices tumble more than 4%



** Teva Pharmaceutical : down 9.3%

** Mylan NV : down 8.0%

** Endo International : down 5.7%

** Amneal Pharmaceuticals : down 7.4%

** Perrigo Company : down 3.2%

Teva, Mylan sink as lawmakers seek documents in pricing probe



** Myriad Genetics : down 41.3%

Myriad Genetics: 'One step forward, two steps back'



** Purple Innovation : up 22.2%

On pace for best day ever on beat-and-raise qtr



** Deciphera Pharma : up 6.8%

Commences $200 mln equity raise after shares soar



** JD.com : down 2.1%

Street View: JD.com's margin expansion story intact



** Grocery Outlet : up 7.3%

Record high after upbeat forecast, PT hikes



** RealReal : down 10.1%

RealReal rises on upbeat Q2



** Advance Auto Parts Inc : down 4.0%

Street View: Long-term growth opportunities intact for Advance Auto Parts



** Covetrus Inc : down 8.6%

There are serious questions around Covetrus - William Blair



** Portola Pharma : up 1.3%

Down after pricing stock offering



** DelMar Pharma : down 42.1%

Plunges to record low on deep-discounted stock deal



** Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp : down 2.9%

Slides after wider loss



** YY Inc : up 0.6%

Down after Q2 profit miss



** Neptune Wellness : down 3.6%

Not well as Q1 revenue falls



** Crown Crafts : up 5.3%

Gains on higher Q1 profit, revenue



** Akari : up 30.6%

Surges on FDA "fast track" status for rare disease drug



** Charah Solutions : down 38.5%

Slumps on Q2 miss, forecast below estimates



** Iterum Therapeutics : down 9.1%

Slumps on Q2 miss, forecast below estimates



** Asta Funding Inc : up 7.4%

Jumps on higher quarterly profit



** Ramaco Resources : down 16.2%

Hits record low after Q2 profit misses estimates



** Infrastructure And Energy Alternatives : up 61.5%

** Ares : down 2.1%

Infrastructure And Energy Alternatives jumps on equity commitment



** Performance Food Group : up 3.3%

Up on revenue and profit beat



** HCP : up 0.5%

RBC sees accelerating earnings growth, raises PT



** Ideanomics : down 9.1%

Slips after massive drop in Q2 revenue



** Tesla : down 5.7%

Tesla executive churn highest among tech cos - Bernstein



** Wayfair : down 7.3%

Wayfair drops ahead of $750 mln convertible debt deal



** Reed's : down 26.8%

Fizzles out after Q2 result miss, 2019 revenue forecast cut



** Ameri Holdings : down 19.9%

Slumps after co files for mixed shelf offering



** Otelco Inc : down 25.3%

Paces for worst day ever on Q2 revenue, profit fall



** Acm Research : down 18.7%

Acm Research: On track for worst day on secondary stock offering



** Oncolytics Biotech : down 33.3%

Slumps to record low after offering priced



** Forty Seven Inc : down 10.8%

Slips after bigger-than-expected Q2 loss, PT cuts



** IZEA Worldwide : down 27.0%

Slumps on revenue miss, PT cut



** Akamai Technologies : down 5.4%

Falls after $1 bln capital raise



** VirTra : down 11.0%

Falls after reporting surprise second-quarter loss



** Cisco Systems Inc : down 3.2%

Cisco drops 3% ahead of report, trade war in focus



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services down 2.42% Consumer Discretionary down 2.57% Consumer Staples down 0.85% Energy down 3.37% Financial down 3.15% Health down 1.88% Industrial down 2.39% Information Technology down 2.45% Materials down 2.62% Real Estate down 0.79% Utilities down 0.25%