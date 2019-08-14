U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Bank stocks, industrials, Macy's, Tilray

Reuters
At 13:45 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 2.24% at 25,691.38. The S&P 500 was down 2.26% at 2,860.1 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 2.50% at 7,816.22.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** Newmont Goldcorp , up 2%
** Dominon Energy Inc , up 1.2%
** McCormick & Co , up 0.8%
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** Macy's Inc , down 13.5%
** Kohl's Crp , down 11.4%
** Nordstrom Inc , down 10.2%
The top NYSE percentage gainers:
** DPW Holdings Inc , up 15.4%
** Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc , up 15%
The top three NYSE percentage losers:
** Charah Solutions Inc , down 38.5%
** Cynergistek Inc , down 21.6%
** CorePoint Lodging Inc , down 18.9%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** Infrastructure And Energy Alternatives Inc , up 61.5%
** Novavax Inc , up 43.1%
** Akri Therapeutics Plc , up 30.6%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** Myriad Genetics , down 41.3%
** Mmtec Inc , down 38.6%
** Reeds Inc , down 26.8%
** Bank of America Corp : down 4.8%
** JPMorgan Chase & Co : down 4%
** Morgan Stanley : down 3.5%
** Wells Fargo & Co : down 3.8%
** Goldman Sachs Group Inc <GS.N >: down 3.6%
Banks tracks worst day in 8 months as U.S. yield curve inverts
** Macy's : down 13.5%
At near 10-year low on dismal earnings; rattles retail stocks
** Apple Inc : down 2.2%
BofA says delay in tariffs a net positive for Apple
** Tilray : down 13.5%
Street View: Tilray profitability still a long way off
** Caterpillar Inc : down 2.6%
** 3M Co : down 2.8%
** United Technologies Corp : down 3.3%
** Boeing Co : down 2.6%
** Honeywell International Inc : down 1.5%
U.S. industrials: Recession fears, worsening global growth rate hit stocks
** Canada Goose : down 7.9%
U.S.-listed shares down on quarterly margin miss
** Occidental : down 2.3%
** Exxon Mobil Corp : down 3.1%
** Carrizo Oil & Gas : down 6.8%
** Whiting Petroleum Corp : down 8.2%
** Schlumberger NV : down 6.2%
Oil stocks slide as crude prices tumble more than 4%
** Teva Pharmaceutical : down 9.3%
** Mylan NV : down 8.0%
** Endo International : down 5.7%
** Amneal Pharmaceuticals : down 7.4%
** Perrigo Company : down 3.2%
Teva, Mylan sink as lawmakers seek documents in pricing probe
** Myriad Genetics : down 41.3%
Myriad Genetics: 'One step forward, two steps back'
** Purple Innovation : up 22.2%
On pace for best day ever on beat-and-raise qtr
** Deciphera Pharma : up 6.8%
Commences $200 mln equity raise after shares soar
** JD.com : down 2.1%
Street View: JD.com's margin expansion story intact
** Grocery Outlet : up 7.3%
Record high after upbeat forecast, PT hikes
** RealReal : down 10.1%
RealReal rises on upbeat Q2
** Advance Auto Parts Inc : down 4.0%
Street View: Long-term growth opportunities intact for Advance Auto Parts
** Covetrus Inc : down 8.6%
There are serious questions around Covetrus - William Blair
** Portola Pharma : up 1.3%
Down after pricing stock offering
** DelMar Pharma : down 42.1%
Plunges to record low on deep-discounted stock deal
** Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp : down 2.9%
Slides after wider loss
** YY Inc : up 0.6%
Down after Q2 profit miss
** Neptune Wellness : down 3.6%
Not well as Q1 revenue falls
** Crown Crafts : up 5.3%
Gains on higher Q1 profit, revenue
** Akari : up 30.6%
Surges on FDA "fast track" status for rare disease drug
** Charah Solutions : down 38.5%
Slumps on Q2 miss, forecast below estimates
** Iterum Therapeutics : down 9.1%
Slumps on Q2 miss, forecast below estimates
** Asta Funding Inc : up 7.4%
Jumps on higher quarterly profit
** Ramaco Resources : down 16.2%
Hits record low after Q2 profit misses estimates
** Infrastructure And Energy Alternatives : up 61.5%
** Ares : down 2.1%
Infrastructure And Energy Alternatives jumps on equity commitment
** Performance Food Group : up 3.3%
Up on revenue and profit beat
** HCP : up 0.5%
RBC sees accelerating earnings growth, raises PT
** Ideanomics : down 9.1%
Slips after massive drop in Q2 revenue
** Tesla : down 5.7%
Tesla executive churn highest among tech cos - Bernstein
** Wayfair : down 7.3%
Wayfair drops ahead of $750 mln convertible debt deal
** Reed's : down 26.8%
Fizzles out after Q2 result miss, 2019 revenue forecast cut
** Ameri Holdings : down 19.9%
Slumps after co files for mixed shelf offering
** Otelco Inc : down 25.3%
Paces for worst day ever on Q2 revenue, profit fall
** Acm Research : down 18.7%
Acm Research: On track for worst day on secondary stock offering
** Oncolytics Biotech : down 33.3%
Slumps to record low after offering priced
** Forty Seven Inc : down 10.8%
Slips after bigger-than-expected Q2 loss, PT cuts
** IZEA Worldwide : down 27.0%
Slumps on revenue miss, PT cut
** Akamai Technologies : down 5.4%
Falls after $1 bln capital raise
** VirTra : down 11.0%
Falls after reporting surprise second-quarter loss
** Cisco Systems Inc : down 3.2%
Cisco drops 3% ahead of report, trade war in focus
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
down 2.42%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
down 2.57%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
down 0.85%
|
Energy
|
|
down 3.37%
|
Financial
|
|
down 3.15%
|
Health
|
|
down 1.88%
|
Industrial
|
|
down 2.39%
|
Information Technology
|
|
down 2.45%
|
Materials
|
|
down 2.62%
|
Real Estate
|
|
down 0.79%
|
Utilities
|
|
down 0.25%
