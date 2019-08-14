Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Bank stocks, industrials, Macy's, Tilray

By Reuters

Reuters


The Day Ahead newsletter:

The Morning News Call newsletter:

At 13:45 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 2.24% at 25,691.38. The S&P 500 was down 2.26% at 2,860.1 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 2.50% at 7,816.22.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** Newmont Goldcorp , up 2%

** Dominon Energy Inc , up 1.2%

** McCormick & Co , up 0.8%



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** Macy's Inc , down 13.5%

** Kohl's Crp , down 11.4%

** Nordstrom Inc , down 10.2%



The top NYSE percentage gainers:

** DPW Holdings Inc , up 15.4%

** Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc , up 15%



The top three NYSE percentage losers:

** Charah Solutions Inc , down 38.5%

** Cynergistek Inc , down 21.6%

** CorePoint Lodging Inc , down 18.9%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** Infrastructure And Energy Alternatives Inc , up 61.5%

** Novavax Inc , up 43.1%

** Akri Therapeutics Plc , up 30.6%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** Myriad Genetics , down 41.3%

** Mmtec Inc , down 38.6%

** Reeds Inc , down 26.8%



** Bank of America Corp : down 4.8%

** JPMorgan Chase & Co : down 4%

** Morgan Stanley : down 3.5%

** Wells Fargo & Co : down 3.8%

** Goldman Sachs Group Inc <GS.N >: down 3.6%

Banks tracks worst day in 8 months as U.S. yield curve inverts



** Macy's : down 13.5%

At near 10-year low on dismal earnings; rattles retail stocks



** Apple Inc : down 2.2%

BofA says delay in tariffs a net positive for Apple



** Tilray : down 13.5%

Street View: Tilray profitability still a long way off



** Caterpillar Inc : down 2.6%

** 3M Co : down 2.8%

** United Technologies Corp : down 3.3%

** Boeing Co : down 2.6%

** Honeywell International Inc : down 1.5%

U.S. industrials: Recession fears, worsening global growth rate hit stocks



** Canada Goose : down 7.9%

U.S.-listed shares down on quarterly margin miss



** Occidental : down 2.3%

** Exxon Mobil Corp : down 3.1%

** Carrizo Oil & Gas : down 6.8%

** Whiting Petroleum Corp : down 8.2%

** Schlumberger NV : down 6.2%

Oil stocks slide as crude prices tumble more than 4%



** Teva Pharmaceutical : down 9.3%

** Mylan NV : down 8.0%

** Endo International : down 5.7%

** Amneal Pharmaceuticals : down 7.4%

** Perrigo Company : down 3.2%

Teva, Mylan sink as lawmakers seek documents in pricing probe



** Myriad Genetics : down 41.3%

Myriad Genetics: 'One step forward, two steps back'



** Purple Innovation : up 22.2%

On pace for best day ever on beat-and-raise qtr



** Deciphera Pharma : up 6.8%

Commences $200 mln equity raise after shares soar



** JD.com : down 2.1%

Street View: JD.com's margin expansion story intact



** Grocery Outlet : up 7.3%

Record high after upbeat forecast, PT hikes



** RealReal : down 10.1%

RealReal rises on upbeat Q2



** Advance Auto Parts Inc : down 4.0%

Street View: Long-term growth opportunities intact for Advance Auto Parts



** Covetrus Inc : down 8.6%

There are serious questions around Covetrus - William Blair



** Portola Pharma : up 1.3%

Down after pricing stock offering



** DelMar Pharma : down 42.1%

Plunges to record low on deep-discounted stock deal



** Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp : down 2.9%

Slides after wider loss



** YY Inc : up 0.6%

Down after Q2 profit miss



** Neptune Wellness : down 3.6%

Not well as Q1 revenue falls



** Crown Crafts : up 5.3%

Gains on higher Q1 profit, revenue



** Akari : up 30.6%

Surges on FDA "fast track" status for rare disease drug



** Charah Solutions : down 38.5%

Slumps on Q2 miss, forecast below estimates



** Iterum Therapeutics : down 9.1%

Slumps on Q2 miss, forecast below estimates



** Asta Funding Inc : up 7.4%

Jumps on higher quarterly profit



** Ramaco Resources : down 16.2%

Hits record low after Q2 profit misses estimates



** Infrastructure And Energy Alternatives : up 61.5%

** Ares : down 2.1%

Infrastructure And Energy Alternatives jumps on equity commitment



** Performance Food Group : up 3.3%

Up on revenue and profit beat



** HCP : up 0.5%

RBC sees accelerating earnings growth, raises PT



** Ideanomics : down 9.1%

Slips after massive drop in Q2 revenue



** Tesla : down 5.7%

Tesla executive churn highest among tech cos - Bernstein



** Wayfair : down 7.3%

Wayfair drops ahead of $750 mln convertible debt deal



** Reed's : down 26.8%

Fizzles out after Q2 result miss, 2019 revenue forecast cut



** Ameri Holdings : down 19.9%

Slumps after co files for mixed shelf offering



** Otelco Inc : down 25.3%

Paces for worst day ever on Q2 revenue, profit fall



** Acm Research : down 18.7%

Acm Research: On track for worst day on secondary stock offering



** Oncolytics Biotech : down 33.3%

Slumps to record low after offering priced



** Forty Seven Inc : down 10.8%

Slips after bigger-than-expected Q2 loss, PT cuts



** IZEA Worldwide : down 27.0%

Slumps on revenue miss, PT cut



** Akamai Technologies : down 5.4%

Falls after $1 bln capital raise



** VirTra : down 11.0%

Falls after reporting surprise second-quarter loss



** Cisco Systems Inc : down 3.2%

Cisco drops 3% ahead of report, trade war in focus



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

down 2.42%

Consumer Discretionary

down 2.57%

Consumer Staples

down 0.85%

Energy

down 3.37%

Financial

down 3.15%

Health

down 1.88%

Industrial

down 2.39%

Information Technology

down 2.45%

Materials

down 2.62%

Real Estate

down 0.79%

Utilities

down 0.25%





This article appears in: World Markets , US Markets , Oil , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: AAPL ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar