U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Baker Hughes, GameStop, Yuma Energy, GM, T2 Biosystems

U.S. stocks rose slightly on Wednesday as China's move to ease trade tensions with the United States soothed investor nerves, while shares of Apple gained a day after the launch of its latest iPhones.

Rises after "unprecedented government help" from BARDA deal



** Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc : down 5.5%

Falls after brokerages downgrade, cut PTs



** General Motors : down 1.1%

Dips after recall of 3.5 mln U.S. vehicles



** Zscaler Inc : down 23.5%

Worst day ever after FY profit forecast disappoints



** DarioHealth Corp : down 0.8%

Jumps on deal to enhance digital therapeutics platform



** LoveSac Co : up 12.9%

Soars on upbeat Q2 results, reduced dependence on China



** Tilray Inc : down 1.7%

Files to sell $400 mln of stock [nL2N2620GI



** SigmaTron International : up 11.9%

Jumps on Q1 profit versus year-ago loss



** Amazon.com In : up 0.4%

Dips after report says FTC probing company



** Harmonic Inc : up 9.2%

Strikes a chord after pricing convertible debt deal



** Costco Wholesale Corp : down 1.3%

Down after Oppenheimer downgrades to "perform"



** Aimmune Therapeutics Inc : up 11.0%

Shares jump after FDA staff comments on peanut allergy drug



** Yuma Energy : up 158.2%

Soars on purchase of bank debt



** Farmer Bros Co : down 19.1%

Burns on poor results, set for worst day ever



** Top Ships Inc : down 47.6%

Top Ships Inc: Hits record low on discounted public offering





The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services up 0.74% Consumer Discretionary up 0.20% Consumer Staples up 0.05% Energy up 0.56% Financial up 0.03% Health up 0.61% Industrial up 0.16% Information Technology up 0.62% Materials up 0.39% Real Estate down 0.57% Utilities up 0.40%

(Complied by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru)