U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Avedro, Kraft Heinz, TMX Group

At 1336 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.20% at 26,319.71. The S&P 500 was up 1.59% at 2,929.81 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.86% at 8,008.868.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** Advanced Micro Devices Inc, up 16.9 %
** Symantec Corp, up 11.4 %
** Albemarle Corp, up 8.1 %
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** The Kraft Heinz Co <KHC.O>, down 10.7 %
** Perrigo Company PLC, down 9.1 %
** CenturyLink Inc <CTL.N>, down 8.5 %
The top three NYSE percentage gainers:
** Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc <CVRS.N>, up 76.9 %
** Vitamin Shoppe Inc <VSI.N>, up 41.2 %
** Superior Industries International Inc, up 21.3 %
The top three NYSE percentage losers:
** PlayAGS Inc, down 48.2 %
** GTT Communications Inc <GTT.N>, down 45.1 %
** Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc <RYAM.N>, down 42 %
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** Avedro Inc, up 36.6 %
** Westwtr Resc Ord <WWR.O>, up 32.7 %
** Ncs Multstg Hold <NCSM.O>, up 26.3 %
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** ICU Medical Inc, down 33.9 %
** Zovio Inc <ZVO.O>, down 32.1 %
** Clovis Oncology <CLVS.O>, down 30.4 %
** TMX Group Ltd : up 11.5%
Gains most in over 13 years on Q2 profit beat
** Albemarle : up 8.1%
Albemarle: Rises on profit beat, FY profit forecast raise
** Avedro : up 36.6%
** Glaukos Corp : down 11.2%
Hits record high on Glaukos Corp's buyout deal
** Cardlytics : up 19.7%
Touches life high on narrower-than-expected loss
** Kontoor Brands: : up 15.6%
** VF Corp: : up 1.9%
In Vogue as Q2 profit and revenue beat
** Sarepta : down 12.6%
Sarepta's gene therapy trial delay "minor setback" on shares
** Norwegian Cruise Line : up 2.2%
Sails smoothly on strong Q2, lifts cruise stocks
** Hanger Inc : up 19.8%
Paces for best day on record after upbeat Q2
** Flower Foods : down 7.8%
Falls after downbeat profit forecast
** Marathon Oil : up 5.7%
Rises after profit beats on higher U.S. shale output
** Targa Resources : up 5.6%
Up on Q2 beat despite industry headwinds
** Kraft Heinz : down 10.7%
At record low after another bombshell set of earnings results
** Hudson's Bay : down 0.3%
Dips after activist investor Litt calls for removal of chairman
** AIG <** AIG : up 3.6%
Up after smashing quarterly profit estimates>: up 3.6%
Up after smashing quarterly profit estimates
** ePlus Inc : up 14.0%
Soars on Q1 profit, revenue beat
** PolarityTE : up 16.9%
Shares rise after reporting Q2 results
** Canadian Tire : down 5.1%
Drops after profit misses on lower fuel margin
** TCR2 Therapeutics : up 1.5%
Shares rise after cancer drug trial update
** Buckle : down 11.7%
Stumbles as July comp sales dip
** McKesson : up 1.2%
** Cardinal Health : up 2.6%
** AmerisourceBergen : up 2.7%
Opioid settlements may cause McKesson, Cardinal Health the most pain
** SharpSpring : up 10.2%
Jumps on Stephens upgrade to "overweight"
** Alcon : up 0.2%
** J&J : up 1.1%
Expect an OK Q2 and focus on the growth drivers
** Recro Pharma : up 8.2%
Jumps on upbeat quarterly results, spin-off plans
** Ceva Inc : up 12.3%
Hits one-year-high on Q2 results beat
** Booking Holdings : up 6.8%
Europe rebound sends shares higher as profit beats
** Roper Technologies : up 2.6%
Rises on $1.6 bln acquisition of iPipeline
** Camping World Holdings Inc : down 18.6%
RV maker Camping World tumbles on surprise loss, analysts wary
** G1 Therapeutics : up 25.4%
Gains after FDA grants "breakthrough" status for lung cancer drug
** Gogo : up 15.8%
Rises after Q2 revenue beat
** Magna International : up 3.8%
Up on Q2 beat, better-than-expected outlook
** Lumentum Holdings < LITE.O>: up 8.7%
Set for best day in a year on upbeat Q4 results
** Tenet Healthcare : up 1.3%
Continues to show signs of solid progress - RBC
** Viacom : up 3.6%
Rises after strong Q3, ad rebound
** GTT : down 45.1%
On track for worst day ever on wider-than-expected Q2 loss, rev miss
** Iamgold Corp : down 17.0%
Down on bigger-than-expected loss
** Wabtec : down 4.0%
** General Electric : down 0.3%
Wabtec in reverse as GE departs
** Apyx Medical Corp : up 14.0%
Jumps on promising Q2 results
** Zillow Group : down 17.2%
Plunges on higher spending to expand home unit
** Vitamin Shoppe : up 41.2%
Surges as Liberty Tax agrees to buy co
** Roku : up 20.9%
Higher on surging rev, narrowing loss
** Wright Medical Group : down 22.7%
Plunges on lower sales forecast, Q2 revenue miss
** Skyworks Solutions : down 0.9%
** Apple Inc : up 1.5%
Tumbles as Huawei overhang trumps Q3 execution
** 3D Systems : down 14.4%
Set to touch lowest level in over 3 yrs on Q2 revenue miss
** Green Dot : down 40.0%
Tumbles on FY profit forecast cut
** Cardinal Health : up 2.6%
Rises as pharma unit helps drive Q4 EPS beat
** Carvana Co : up 21.1%
Rises on higher profit per unit, shares jump
** Walt Disney Co : up 2.1%
More Beauty Than Beast: Disney rises as CS sees strong Disney+ potential
** Symantec : up 11.4%
Jumps after Broadcom in talks to buy co's enterprise unit
** AMD : up 16.9%
** Alphabet Inc : up 1.9%
** Twitter Inc : up 0.7%
** Intel Corp : up 0.3%
AMD top gainer on S&P after landing Google, Twitter as customers for new chip
** Clovis Oncology : down 30.4%
Sinks to record low ahead of capital raise
** ICU Medical < ICUI.O>: down 33.9%
Cuts FY profit forecast on IV pressures, shares crash
** Clearside Biomedical : up 22.0%
Up on Q2 results
** Stemline Therapeutics : down 5.6%
Slides on proposed stock offering
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
up 1.84%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
up 1.85%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
up 0.87%
|
Energy
|
|
up 1.70%
|
Financial
|
|
up 1.62%
|
Health
|
|
up 1.19%
|
Industrial
|
|
up 1.46%
|
Information Technology
|
|
up 2.02%
|
Materials
|
|
up 1.85%
|
Real Estate
|
|
up 1.11%
|
Utilities
|
|
up 0.94%
(Compiled By Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)
