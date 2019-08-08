U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Avedro, Kraft Heinz, TMX Group

Reuters





The Day Ahead newsletter:

The Morning News Call newsletter:

At 1336 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.20% at 26,319.71. The S&P 500 was up 1.59% at 2,929.81 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.86% at 8,008.868.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** Advanced Micro Devices Inc, up 16.9 %

** Symantec Corp, up 11.4 %

** Albemarle Corp, up 8.1 %



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** The Kraft Heinz Co <KHC.O>, down 10.7 %

** Perrigo Company PLC, down 9.1 %

** CenturyLink Inc <CTL.N>, down 8.5 %



The top three NYSE percentage gainers:

** Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc <CVRS.N>, up 76.9 %

** Vitamin Shoppe Inc <VSI.N>, up 41.2 %

** Superior Industries International Inc, up 21.3 %



The top three NYSE percentage losers:

** PlayAGS Inc, down 48.2 %

** GTT Communications Inc <GTT.N>, down 45.1 %

** Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc <RYAM.N>, down 42 %



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** Avedro Inc, up 36.6 %

** Westwtr Resc Ord <WWR.O>, up 32.7 %

** Ncs Multstg Hold <NCSM.O>, up 26.3 %



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** ICU Medical Inc, down 33.9 %

** Zovio Inc <ZVO.O>, down 32.1 %

** Clovis Oncology <CLVS.O>, down 30.4 %





** TMX Group Ltd : up 11.5%

Gains most in over 13 years on Q2 profit beat



** Albemarle : up 8.1%

Albemarle: Rises on profit beat, FY profit forecast raise



** Avedro : up 36.6%

** Glaukos Corp : down 11.2%

Hits record high on Glaukos Corp's buyout deal



** Cardlytics : up 19.7%

Touches life high on narrower-than-expected loss



** Kontoor Brands: : up 15.6%

** VF Corp: : up 1.9%

In Vogue as Q2 profit and revenue beat



** Sarepta : down 12.6%

Sarepta's gene therapy trial delay "minor setback" on shares



** Norwegian Cruise Line : up 2.2%

Sails smoothly on strong Q2, lifts cruise stocks



** Hanger Inc : up 19.8%

Paces for best day on record after upbeat Q2



** Flower Foods : down 7.8%

Falls after downbeat profit forecast



** Marathon Oil : up 5.7%

Rises after profit beats on higher U.S. shale output



** Targa Resources : up 5.6%

Up on Q2 beat despite industry headwinds



** Kraft Heinz : down 10.7%

At record low after another bombshell set of earnings results



** Hudson's Bay : down 0.3%

Dips after activist investor Litt calls for removal of chairman



** AIG <** AIG : up 3.6%

Up after smashing quarterly profit estimates>: up 3.6%

Up after smashing quarterly profit estimates



** ePlus Inc : up 14.0%

Soars on Q1 profit, revenue beat



** PolarityTE : up 16.9%

Shares rise after reporting Q2 results



** Canadian Tire : down 5.1%

Drops after profit misses on lower fuel margin



** TCR2 Therapeutics : up 1.5%

Shares rise after cancer drug trial update



** Buckle : down 11.7%

Stumbles as July comp sales dip



** McKesson : up 1.2%

** Cardinal Health : up 2.6%

** AmerisourceBergen : up 2.7%

Opioid settlements may cause McKesson, Cardinal Health the most pain



** SharpSpring : up 10.2%

Jumps on Stephens upgrade to "overweight"



** Alcon : up 0.2%

** J&J : up 1.1%

Expect an OK Q2 and focus on the growth drivers



** Recro Pharma : up 8.2%

Jumps on upbeat quarterly results, spin-off plans



** Ceva Inc : up 12.3%

Hits one-year-high on Q2 results beat



** Cardlytics : up 19.7%

Touches life high on narrower-than-expected loss



** Booking Holdings : up 6.8%

Europe rebound sends shares higher as profit beats



** Roper Technologies : up 2.6%

Rises on $1.6 bln acquisition of iPipeline



** Camping World Holdings Inc : down 18.6%

RV maker Camping World tumbles on surprise loss, analysts wary



** G1 Therapeutics : up 25.4%

Gains after FDA grants "breakthrough" status for lung cancer drug



** Gogo : up 15.8%

Rises after Q2 revenue beat



** Magna International : up 3.8%

Up on Q2 beat, better-than-expected outlook



** Lumentum Holdings < LITE.O>: up 8.7%

Set for best day in a year on upbeat Q4 results



** Tenet Healthcare : up 1.3%

Continues to show signs of solid progress - RBC



** Viacom : up 3.6%

Rises after strong Q3, ad rebound



** GTT : down 45.1%

On track for worst day ever on wider-than-expected Q2 loss, rev miss



** Iamgold Corp : down 17.0%

Down on bigger-than-expected loss



** Wabtec : down 4.0%

** General Electric : down 0.3%

Wabtec in reverse as GE departs



** Apyx Medical Corp : up 14.0%

Jumps on promising Q2 results



** Zillow Group : down 17.2%

Plunges on higher spending to expand home unit



** Vitamin Shoppe : up 41.2%

Surges as Liberty Tax agrees to buy co



** Roku : up 20.9%

Higher on surging rev, narrowing loss



** Wright Medical Group : down 22.7%

Plunges on lower sales forecast, Q2 revenue miss



** Skyworks Solutions : down 0.9%

** Apple Inc : up 1.5%

Tumbles as Huawei overhang trumps Q3 execution



** 3D Systems : down 14.4%

Set to touch lowest level in over 3 yrs on Q2 revenue miss



** Green Dot : down 40.0%

Tumbles on FY profit forecast cut



** Cardinal Health : up 2.6%

Rises as pharma unit helps drive Q4 EPS beat



** Carvana Co : up 21.1%

Rises on higher profit per unit, shares jump



** Walt Disney Co : up 2.1%

More Beauty Than Beast: Disney rises as CS sees strong Disney+ potential



** Symantec : up 11.4%

Jumps after Broadcom in talks to buy co's enterprise unit



** AMD : up 16.9%

** Alphabet Inc : up 1.9%

** Twitter Inc : up 0.7%

** Intel Corp : up 0.3%

AMD top gainer on S&P after landing Google, Twitter as customers for new chip



** Clovis Oncology : down 30.4%

Sinks to record low ahead of capital raise



** ICU Medical < ICUI.O>: down 33.9%

Cuts FY profit forecast on IV pressures, shares crash



** Clearside Biomedical : up 22.0%

Up on Q2 results



** Stemline Therapeutics : down 5.6%

Slides on proposed stock offering





The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services up 1.84% Consumer Discretionary up 1.85% Consumer Staples up 0.87% Energy up 1.70% Financial up 1.62% Health up 1.19% Industrial up 1.46% Information Technology up 2.02% Materials up 1.85% Real Estate up 1.11% Utilities up 0.94%

(Compiled By Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)