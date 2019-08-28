Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Autodesk, Papa John's, Tiffany, Lannett

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


U.S. stock index futures fell on Wednesday after moves in the U.S. bond market returned investors to worrying about the risk of recession as a bruising U.S.-China trade war drags on.



** VistaGen Therapeutics Inc : up 17.2% premarket

Gains after William Blair starts with "outperform"



** Dycom Industries Inc : up 9.2% premarket

Advances as profit beats for fourth straight quarter



** DPW Holdings Inc : up 59.4% premarket

Nearly doubles after clearing about $2 mln debt



** Tallgrass Energy LP : up 36.0% premarket

Jumps on take-private offer





