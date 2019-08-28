U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Autodesk, Papa John's, Tiffany, Lannett

Shutterstock photo
U.S. stock index futures fell on Wednesday after moves in the U.S. bond market returned investors to worrying about the risk of recession as a bruising U.S.-China trade war drags on.
** VistaGen Therapeutics Inc : up 17.2% premarket
Gains after William Blair starts with "outperform"
** Dycom Industries Inc : up 9.2% premarket
Advances as profit beats for fourth straight quarter
** DPW Holdings Inc : up 59.4% premarket
Nearly doubles after clearing about $2 mln debt
** Tallgrass Energy LP : up 36.0% premarket
Jumps on take-private offer
