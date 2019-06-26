Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Auto stocks, Oil stocks, Chip stocks, General Mills

By Reuters

Reuters


At 13:39 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.19% at 26,597.46. The S&P 500 was up 0.06% at 2,919.06 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.42% at 7,917.587.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** Micron Technology Inc , up 13.3%

** Western Digital Corp , up 7.7%

** Corteva Inc , up 5.6%



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** Rollins Inc , down 5.2%

** General Mills Inc , down 4.3%

** Paychex Inc , down 3.9%



The top three NYSE percentage gainers:

** Aerohive Networks Inc , up 39.2%

** Barnes & Noble Education Inc , up 15%

** Key Energy Services Inc , up 12.9%



The top three NYSE percentage losers:

** Oncocyte Corp , down 36.1%

** Arcus Biosciences Inc , down 23.5%

** Care.com Inc , down 20.1%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** XpresSpa Group Inc , up 124.2%

** Overstock.com Inc , up 23.5%

** Wah Fu Education Group Ltd , up 20%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** Cambium Network Corp , down 20.8%

** SSLJ.Com Ltd , down 16.3%

** Pareteum Corp , down 14.7%







** Micron Technology Inc : up 13.3%

** Nvidia Corp : up 5.4%

** Intel Corp : up 2.9%

** Xilinx Inc : up 4.0%

** Advanced Micro Devices Inc : up 3.6%

** Western Digital Corp : up 7.7%

** Lam Research Corp : up 3.6%

** Applied Materials Inc : up 3.5%

Chipmakers rally on Micron's upbeat report, Huawei shipments

Street View: Micron earnings increase confidence for H2 recovery



** FedEx Corp : up 2.2%

Street View: FedEx FY20 forecast "no worse than feared"



** ConocoPhillips : up 5.4%

Mizuho raises to 'buy' on higher div expectations



** General Mills Inc : down 4.3%

** Kellogg Co : down 1.8%

** Conagra Brands Inc : down 0.6%

** Campbell Soup Co : down 2.0%

** J M Smucker Co : down 3.6%

Drags peers after lower snacks demand hits Q4 sales



** Acasti Pharma Inc : up 16.3%

Acasti Pharma rises after HC Wainwright starts with "buy"



** Aerohive Networks Inc : up 39.2%

Aerohive Networks eyes best day on buyout offer



** Blackberry Ltd : down 9.4%

BlackBerry falls after posting weaker-than-expected IoT revenue



** Riot Blockchain Inc : up 14.6%

** Marathon Patent Group Inc : up 12.4%

** Overstock.com Inc : up 23.5%

** Xunlei Ltd : up 0.6%

Bitcoin rally pushes crypto plays higher



** Altria Group Inc : down 1.8%

** Philip Morris International Inc : down 1.7%

** British American Tobacco Plc : down 0.3%

Altria slips after San Francisco bans e-cigarette sales



** Tesla Inc : up 0.1%

Tesla gains as Wall St focuses on quarterly deliveries



** Global Blood Therapeutics Inc : down 13.6%

Drops after pricing discounted $200 mln share offering



** Kadmon Holdings Inc : up 6.7%

Oppenheimer starts with 'outperform', calls stock a bargain



** Beyond Meat Inc : up 4.2%

Rises on national rollout of plant-based 'ground beef'



** Corteva Inc : up 5.6%

Rises on $1 bln buyback, first dividend since DowDuPont spinoff



** Kaman Corp : up 1.2%

Rises on sale of distribution unit for $700 mln



** Care.com Inc : down 20.1%

Care.com having worst day ever on CFO resignation, analyst downgrade



** BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd : up 9.4%

Rises on winning order from U.S. manufacturer



** Lennar Corp : down 1.4%

** D.R. Horton Inc : down 1.0%

** PulteGroup Inc : down 0.4%

** Toll Brothers Inc : down 0.4%

** KB Home : down 1.1%

** Meritage Homes Corp : up 0.1%

U.S. homebuilders: Fall for second day as investors worry about health of sector



** Acer Therapeutics Inc : down 8.9%

Falls after FDA setback slashes confidence in co's pipeline



** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 17.1%

Rallies on completing enrollment for immunotherapy trial



** OncoCyte Corp : down 36.1%

Delay in completing validation study sends shares down



** Apple Inc I: up 2.2%

Apple: Mnuchin's comments = Good news for Cook and Cupertino - Wedbush



** Ford Motor Co : up 0.8%

** General Motors Co : up 1.6%

** Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV : up 0.3%

** Delphi Technologies Plc : up 3.2%

** Aptiv Plc : up 1.2%

** BorgWarner Inc : up 0.2%

** Lear Corp : up 1.1%

** Visteon Corp : up 2.7%

** Adient Plc : up 4.1%

** Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co : up 2.0%

** Veoneer Inc : down 0.4%

U.S. auto stocks: Rise on hopes of U.S.-China trade deal



** Hess Corp : up 5.6%

** Concho Resources Inc : up 1.1%

** EOG Resources Inc : up 4.4%

** Marathon Oil Corp : up 4.3%

** Exxon Mobil Corp : up 0.7%

** Chevron Corp : up 0.5%

Oil stocks gain on rising crude prices



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

down 0.62%

Consumer Discretionary

up 0.50%

Consumer Staples

down 1.12%

Energy

up 1.92%

Financial

down 0.11%

Health

down 0.97%

Industrial

up 0.36%

Information Technology

up 1.29%

Materials

down 0.14%

Real Estate

down 1.25%

Utilities

down 1.66%





