U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Auto stocks, Oil stocks, Chip stocks, General Mills

At 13:39 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.19% at 26,597.46. The S&P 500 was up 0.06% at 2,919.06 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.42% at 7,917.587.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** Micron Technology Inc , up 13.3%
** Western Digital Corp , up 7.7%
** Corteva Inc , up 5.6%
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** Rollins Inc , down 5.2%
** General Mills Inc , down 4.3%
** Paychex Inc , down 3.9%
The top three NYSE percentage gainers:
** Aerohive Networks Inc , up 39.2%
** Barnes & Noble Education Inc , up 15%
** Key Energy Services Inc , up 12.9%
The top three NYSE percentage losers:
** Oncocyte Corp , down 36.1%
** Arcus Biosciences Inc , down 23.5%
** Care.com Inc , down 20.1%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** XpresSpa Group Inc , up 124.2%
** Overstock.com Inc , up 23.5%
** Wah Fu Education Group Ltd , up 20%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** Cambium Network Corp , down 20.8%
** SSLJ.Com Ltd , down 16.3%
** Pareteum Corp , down 14.7%
Chipmakers rally on Micron's upbeat report, Huawei shipments
Street View: Micron earnings increase confidence for H2 recovery
** FedEx Corp : up 2.2%
Street View: FedEx FY20 forecast "no worse than feared"
** ConocoPhillips : up 5.4%
Mizuho raises to 'buy' on higher div expectations
** General Mills Inc : down 4.3%
** Kellogg Co : down 1.8%
** Conagra Brands Inc : down 0.6%
** Campbell Soup Co : down 2.0%
** J M Smucker Co : down 3.6%
Drags peers after lower snacks demand hits Q4 sales
** Acasti Pharma Inc : up 16.3%
Acasti Pharma rises after HC Wainwright starts with "buy"
** Aerohive Networks Inc : up 39.2%
Aerohive Networks eyes best day on buyout offer
** Blackberry Ltd : down 9.4%
BlackBerry falls after posting weaker-than-expected IoT revenue
** Riot Blockchain Inc : up 14.6%
** Marathon Patent Group Inc : up 12.4%
** Overstock.com Inc : up 23.5%
** Xunlei Ltd : up 0.6%
Bitcoin rally pushes crypto plays higher
** Altria Group Inc : down 1.8%
** Philip Morris International Inc : down 1.7%
** British American Tobacco Plc : down 0.3%
Altria slips after San Francisco bans e-cigarette sales
** Tesla Inc : up 0.1%
Tesla gains as Wall St focuses on quarterly deliveries
** Global Blood Therapeutics Inc : down 13.6%
Drops after pricing discounted $200 mln share offering
** Kadmon Holdings Inc : up 6.7%
Oppenheimer starts with 'outperform', calls stock a bargain
** Beyond Meat Inc : up 4.2%
Rises on national rollout of plant-based 'ground beef'
** Corteva Inc : up 5.6%
Rises on $1 bln buyback, first dividend since DowDuPont spinoff
** Kaman Corp : up 1.2%
Rises on sale of distribution unit for $700 mln
** Care.com Inc : down 20.1%
Care.com having worst day ever on CFO resignation, analyst downgrade
** BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd : up 9.4%
Rises on winning order from U.S. manufacturer
** Lennar Corp : down 1.4%
** D.R. Horton Inc : down 1.0%
** PulteGroup Inc : down 0.4%
** Toll Brothers Inc : down 0.4%
** KB Home : down 1.1%
** Meritage Homes Corp : up 0.1%
U.S. homebuilders: Fall for second day as investors worry about health of sector
** Acer Therapeutics Inc : down 8.9%
Falls after FDA setback slashes confidence in co's pipeline
** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 17.1%
Rallies on completing enrollment for immunotherapy trial
** OncoCyte Corp : down 36.1%
Delay in completing validation study sends shares down
** Apple Inc I: up 2.2%
Apple: Mnuchin's comments = Good news for Cook and Cupertino - Wedbush
** Ford Motor Co : up 0.8%
** General Motors Co : up 1.6%
** Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV : up 0.3%
** Delphi Technologies Plc : up 3.2%
** Aptiv Plc : up 1.2%
** BorgWarner Inc : up 0.2%
** Lear Corp : up 1.1%
** Visteon Corp : up 2.7%
** Adient Plc : up 4.1%
** Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co : up 2.0%
** Veoneer Inc : down 0.4%
U.S. auto stocks: Rise on hopes of U.S.-China trade deal
** Hess Corp : up 5.6%
** Concho Resources Inc : up 1.1%
** EOG Resources Inc : up 4.4%
** Marathon Oil Corp : up 4.3%
** Exxon Mobil Corp : up 0.7%
** Chevron Corp : up 0.5%
Oil stocks gain on rising crude prices
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
