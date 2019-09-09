Reuters
U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-AT&T, Fred's, Acadia, Sintx, Changyou
At 8:58 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.23% at 26,870. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.34% at 2,990.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.29% at 7,880.75.
The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :
** Pennymac Financial Services Inc , up 29.2%
** Callon Petroleum Co , up 10.3%
** Alliance Data Systems Corp , up 9.4%
The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket :
** Rayonier Inc , down 16.7%
** Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust , down 12.1%
** LSC Communications Inc , down 10.6%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :
** Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc , up 76.9%
** Changyou.Com Ltd , up 54.9%
** HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc , up 50.1%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :
** Fred's Inc , down 41.1%
** Synthesis Energy Systems Inc , down 31.7%
** Cassava Sciences Inc , down 15%
** Newmont Goldcorp : up up 1% premarket
Newmont Goldcorp: RBC upgrades to 'sector perform'
** Boeing Co : down down 0.8% premarket
Boeing shares slip on 777X delay
** Eli Lily and Co : up up 1.4% premarket
Eli Lilly jumps as data shows lung cancer drug shrinks tumors
** Changyou.com Ltd : up 54.9% premarket
Changyou.com: On pace for best day on Sohu.com's buyout offer
** Nutanix Inc : up 6.8% premarket
Nutanix: Susquehanna sees strength in subscription model, double upgrades
** Chipotle Mexican Grill : up 1.5% premarket
Chipotle Mexican Grill: Wedbush sees near-term growth, upgrades to "outperform"
** NetApp Inc : up 2.8% premarket
NetApp: Susquehanna sees over 10% profit growth for next two years
** Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc : up 76.9% premarket
Acadia surges as psychosis treatment meets main goal in trial
** Sintx Technologies Inc : up 31.9% premarket
Sintx Technologies: Gains after update on patent filings
** JetBlue Airways Corp : up 1.9% premarket
JetBlue rises after share repurchase program
** AT&T Inc : up 5.5% premarket
AT&T: Surges after activist investor suggests plan to take share value above $60
** Fred's Inc : down 41.1% premarket
Fred's tumbles after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
** Pure Storage Inc : up 4.6% premarket
Pure Storage: Susquehanna raises to "positive", sees further growth possibility
