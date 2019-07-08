U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, Symantec, F5 Networks, Cardinal Health

Quantcast

U.S. stocks fell on Monday, pressured by a more than 2% drop in shares of Apple Inc and as investors toned down expectations of an aggressive interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve later this month.

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

down 0.88%

Consumer Discretionary

up 0.06%

Consumer Staples

down 0.02%

Energy

up 0.24%

Financial

down 0.33%

Health

down 0.98%

Industrial

down 0.59%

Information Technology

down 0.92%

Materials

down 0.57%

Real Estate

up 0.32%

Utilities

down 0.18%





