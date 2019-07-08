U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, Symantec, F5 Networks, Cardinal Health

Reuters
U.S. stocks fell on Monday, pressured by a more than 2% drop in shares of Apple Inc and as investors toned down expectations of an aggressive interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve later this month.
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
down 0.88%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
up 0.06%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
down 0.02%
|
Energy
|
|
up 0.24%
|
Financial
|
|
down 0.33%
|
Health
|
|
down 0.98%
|
Industrial
|
|
down 0.59%
|
Information Technology
|
|
down 0.92%
|
Materials
|
|
down 0.57%
|
Real Estate
|
|
up 0.32%
|
Utilities
|
|
down 0.18%
