U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, Symantec, Civeo, Aytu BioScience

By Reuters

Reuters


At 7:11 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.19% at 26,834. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.17% at 2,985.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.37% at 7,822.75.



The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :

** Civeo Corp , up 11.9%

** Camping World Holdings Inc , up 6.2%

** A10 Networks Inc , up 5.3%



The top NYSE percentage losers premarket :

** LendingClub Corp, down 11.2%

** Roan Resource Inc , down 5.7%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :

** Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB , up 27.4%

** Unum Therapeutics Inc , up 20.0%

** Naked Brand Group Ltd , up 16.8%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :

** Fortress Biotech Inc , down 13.2%

** Jaguar Health Inc , down 10.3%

** Motif Bio PLC , down 10%



** Apple Inc : down 1.5% premarket

Rosenblatt cuts to 'sell', sees tough times in next 6-12 months



** Symantec Corp : up 5.6% premarket

** Broadcom Inc : down 0.5% premarket

Jefferies sees Symantec as a logical financial acquisition, hikes PT



** Johnson Controls International PLC : up 0.5% premarket

JP Morgan upgrades to 'neutral'



** Crowdstrike Holdings Inc : up 1.1% premarket

Street View: Analysts see premium valuation



** Aytu BioScience Inc : up 8.1% premarket

Up on promising data from testosterone nasal gel study







