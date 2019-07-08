U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, Symantec, Civeo, Aytu BioScience

Reuters
The Day Ahead newsletter:
The Morning News Call newsletter:
At 7:11 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.19% at 26,834. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.17% at 2,985.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.37% at 7,822.75.
The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket :
** Civeo Corp , up 11.9%
** Camping World Holdings Inc , up 6.2%
** A10 Networks Inc , up 5.3%
The top NYSE percentage losers premarket :
** LendingClub Corp, down 11.2%
** Roan Resource Inc , down 5.7%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket :
** Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB , up 27.4%
** Unum Therapeutics Inc , up 20.0%
** Naked Brand Group Ltd , up 16.8%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket :
** Fortress Biotech Inc , down 13.2%
** Jaguar Health Inc , down 10.3%
** Motif Bio PLC , down 10%
** Apple Inc : down 1.5% premarket
Rosenblatt cuts to 'sell', sees tough times in next 6-12 months
** Symantec Corp : up 5.6% premarket
** Broadcom Inc : down 0.5% premarket
Jefferies sees Symantec as a logical financial acquisition, hikes PT
** Johnson Controls International PLC : up 0.5% premarket
JP Morgan upgrades to 'neutral'
** Crowdstrike Holdings Inc : up 1.1% premarket
Street View: Analysts see premium valuation
** Aytu BioScience Inc : up 8.1% premarket
Up on promising data from testosterone nasal gel study
Referenced Symbols:
AAPL
,