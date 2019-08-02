U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, Square, Pinterest, General Motors

Reuters
Wall Street's main indexes sank to one-month lows on Friday after a sharp escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions and tepid job growth in July reinforced fears of a global economic slowdown.
** Agile Therapeutics Inc : down 11.7%
Drops on planned share offering
** Pinterest Inc : up 17.5%
Rises on Q2 sales beat
** Square Inc : down 15.8%
Falls as Q3 profit forecast disappoints
** Qorvo Inc : down 2.7%
** Micron Technology Inc : down 0.7%
** Nvidia Corp : down 2.5%
** Applied Materials Inc : down 2.0%
** Intel Corp : down 1.4%
Qorvo rises on upbeat quarter, other chip stocks fall on trade worries
** Cloudera Inc : up 6.1%
Gains after Icahn discloses stake
** SVMK Inc : up 14.6%
Rises on strong paying subscriber base
** General Motors Co : down 1.1%
Street View: China still a roadblock for GM, despite strong truck sales
** Tandem Diabetes Care Inc : up 7.3%
Street View: Tandem Diabetes is firing on all cylinders
** Chemours Co : down 19.3%
Runs out of steam following weak Q2 report
** Aphria Inc : up 28.3%
Aphria Inc: CIBC says 2020 guidance reliant on H2, raises PT
** Newell Brands Inc : up 12.4%
Newell Brands gains on Q2 profit beat, FY sales forecast raise
** CareDx Inc : up 1.0%
Up on "impressive" Q2 beat
** Mirati Therapeutics Inc : down 6.9%
Mirati: Expectations on cancer data too high, says JPM, cuts to "underweight"
** Fortinet Inc : up 16.7%
Shares fueled by higher billings, FY forecast raise
** MoneyGram International Inc : down 2.3%
Drops on weak money transfer volumes
** Stemline Therapeutics Inc : up 8.6%
Up on upbeat Q2 results
** ImmunoGen Inc : up 4.4%
Shares up as Q2 revenue jumps 67%
** Fluor Corp : down 15.5%
Big loss, withdrawn profit forecast slams stock
** Coherus BioSciences Inc : up 7.8%
Up on quarterly results, pipeline update
** Athenex Inc : down 1.2%
Dips after court rules in favor of FDA in vasopressin lawsuit
** Dentsply Sirona Inc : down 3.8%
Drops on mixed quarter
** Glu Mobile Inc : down 39.3%
Falls apart after disappointing FY billing guidance
** Francesca Holdings Corp : up 3.5%
Gains after adopting "poison pill"
** Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc : down 9.8%
Falls over cancer trial concerns but analysts unfazed
** Arconic Inc : up 1.2%
Arconic Inc: Up on beat-and-raise quarter
** Seagate Technology PLC : down 2.1%
Seagate Technology falls on weak profit outlook
** Scientific Games Corp : down 11.1%
Falls on surprise Q2 loss
** DaVita Inc : up 2.3%
The path to growth for DaVita looks challenged - RBC
** Sunworks Inc : up 18.7%
Soars as Q2 loss narrows, outlook upbeat
** American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc : down 13.2%
Knocked out after Q2 profit miss, 2019 outlook cut
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
down 0.85%
|
down 0.88%
|
|
down 0.88%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
down 1.55%
|
Financial
|
|
down 1.55%
|
Financial
|
|
Industrial
|
Health
|
|
down 0.52%
|
Industrial
|
|
down 1.54%
|
Real Estate
|
|
down 1.82%
|
Materials
|
|
down 1.54%
|
Real Estate
|
|
up 0.30%
|
Utilities
|
|
up 0.37%
