U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, Square, Pinterest, General Motors

Reuters





The Day Ahead newsletter:

The Morning News Call newsletter:

Wall Street's main indexes sank to one-month lows on Friday after a sharp escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions and tepid job growth in July reinforced fears of a global economic slowdown.

Drops for second day as trade tensions ramp up



** Agile Therapeutics Inc : down 11.7%

Drops on planned share offering



** Pinterest Inc : up 17.5%

Rises on Q2 sales beat



** Square Inc : down 15.8%

Falls as Q3 profit forecast disappoints



** Qorvo Inc : down 2.7%

** Micron Technology Inc : down 0.7%

** Nvidia Corp : down 2.5%

** Applied Materials Inc : down 2.0%

** Intel Corp : down 1.4%

Qorvo rises on upbeat quarter, other chip stocks fall on trade worries



** Cloudera Inc : up 6.1%

Gains after Icahn discloses stake



** SVMK Inc : up 14.6%

Rises on strong paying subscriber base



** General Motors Co : down 1.1%

Street View: China still a roadblock for GM, despite strong truck sales



** Tandem Diabetes Care Inc : up 7.3%

Street View: Tandem Diabetes is firing on all cylinders



** Chemours Co : down 19.3%

Runs out of steam following weak Q2 report



** Aphria Inc : up 28.3%

Aphria Inc: CIBC says 2020 guidance reliant on H2, raises PT



** Newell Brands Inc : up 12.4%

Newell Brands gains on Q2 profit beat, FY sales forecast raise



** CareDx Inc : up 1.0%

Up on "impressive" Q2 beat



** Mirati Therapeutics Inc : down 6.9%

Mirati: Expectations on cancer data too high, says JPM, cuts to "underweight"



** Fortinet Inc : up 16.7%

Shares fueled by higher billings, FY forecast raise



** MoneyGram International Inc : down 2.3%

Drops on weak money transfer volumes



** Stemline Therapeutics Inc : up 8.6%

Up on upbeat Q2 results



** ImmunoGen Inc : up 4.4%

Shares up as Q2 revenue jumps 67%



** Fluor Corp : down 15.5%

Big loss, withdrawn profit forecast slams stock



** Coherus BioSciences Inc : up 7.8%

Up on quarterly results, pipeline update



** Athenex Inc : down 1.2%

Dips after court rules in favor of FDA in vasopressin lawsuit



** Dentsply Sirona Inc : down 3.8%

Drops on mixed quarter



** Glu Mobile Inc : down 39.3%

Falls apart after disappointing FY billing guidance



** Francesca Holdings Corp : up 3.5%

Gains after adopting "poison pill"



** Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc : down 9.8%

Falls over cancer trial concerns but analysts unfazed



** Arconic Inc : up 1.2%

Arconic Inc: Up on beat-and-raise quarter



** Seagate Technology PLC : down 2.1%

Seagate Technology falls on weak profit outlook



** Scientific Games Corp : down 11.1%

Falls on surprise Q2 loss



** DaVita Inc : up 2.3%

The path to growth for DaVita looks challenged - RBC



** Sunworks Inc : up 18.7%

Soars as Q2 loss narrows, outlook upbeat



** American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc : down 13.2%

Knocked out after Q2 profit miss, 2019 outlook cut



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:



Communication Services down 0.85% Consumer Discretionary down 0.88% Consumer Staples down 0.03% Energy down 1.55% Financial down 0.83% Health down 0.52% Industrial down 1.09% Information Technology down 1.82% Materials down 1.54% Real Estate up 0.30% Utilities up 0.37%