Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, Square, Pinterest, General Motors

By Reuters

Reuters


The Day Ahead newsletter:

The Morning News Call newsletter:

Wall Street's main indexes sank to one-month lows on Friday after a sharp escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions and tepid job growth in July reinforced fears of a global economic slowdown.

Drops for second day as trade tensions ramp up



** Agile Therapeutics Inc : down 11.7%

Drops on planned share offering



** Pinterest Inc : up 17.5%

Rises on Q2 sales beat



** Square Inc : down 15.8%

Falls as Q3 profit forecast disappoints



** Qorvo Inc : down 2.7%

** Micron Technology Inc : down 0.7%

** Nvidia Corp : down 2.5%

** Applied Materials Inc : down 2.0%

** Intel Corp : down 1.4%

Qorvo rises on upbeat quarter, other chip stocks fall on trade worries



** Cloudera Inc : up 6.1%

Gains after Icahn discloses stake



** SVMK Inc : up 14.6%

Rises on strong paying subscriber base



** General Motors Co : down 1.1%

Street View: China still a roadblock for GM, despite strong truck sales

** Tandem Diabetes Care Inc : up 7.3%

Street View: Tandem Diabetes is firing on all cylinders



** Chemours Co : down 19.3%

Runs out of steam following weak Q2 report



** Aphria Inc : up 28.3%

Aphria Inc: CIBC says 2020 guidance reliant on H2, raises PT



** Newell Brands Inc : up 12.4%

Newell Brands gains on Q2 profit beat, FY sales forecast raise



** CareDx Inc : up 1.0%

Up on "impressive" Q2 beat



** Mirati Therapeutics Inc : down 6.9%

Mirati: Expectations on cancer data too high, says JPM, cuts to "underweight"



** Fortinet Inc : up 16.7%

Shares fueled by higher billings, FY forecast raise



** MoneyGram International Inc : down 2.3%

Drops on weak money transfer volumes



** Stemline Therapeutics Inc : up 8.6%

Up on upbeat Q2 results



** ImmunoGen Inc : up 4.4%

Shares up as Q2 revenue jumps 67%



** Fluor Corp : down 15.5%

Big loss, withdrawn profit forecast slams stock



** Coherus BioSciences Inc : up 7.8%

Up on quarterly results, pipeline update



** Athenex Inc : down 1.2%

Dips after court rules in favor of FDA in vasopressin lawsuit



** Dentsply Sirona Inc : down 3.8%

Drops on mixed quarter



** Glu Mobile Inc : down 39.3%

Falls apart after disappointing FY billing guidance



** Francesca Holdings Corp : up 3.5%

Gains after adopting "poison pill"



** Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc : down 9.8%

Falls over cancer trial concerns but analysts unfazed



** Arconic Inc : up 1.2%

Arconic Inc: Up on beat-and-raise quarter



** Seagate Technology PLC : down 2.1%

Seagate Technology falls on weak profit outlook



** Scientific Games Corp : down 11.1%

Falls on surprise Q2 loss



** DaVita Inc : up 2.3%

The path to growth for DaVita looks challenged - RBC



** Sunworks Inc : up 18.7%

Soars as Q2 loss narrows, outlook upbeat



** American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc : down 13.2%

Knocked out after Q2 profit miss, 2019 outlook cut



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

down 0.85%

Consumer Discretionary

down 0.88%

Consumer Staples

down 0.03%

Energy

down 1.55%

Financial

down 0.83%

Health

down 0.52%

Industrial

down 1.09%

Information Technology

down 1.82%

Materials

down 1.54%

Real Estate

up 0.30%

Utilities

up 0.37%





This article appears in: World Markets , US Markets , Oil , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: AAPL ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar