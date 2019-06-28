U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, Sarepta, RealReal

Reuters
The Day Ahead newsletter:
The Morning News Call newsletter:
At 13:00 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.33% at 26,612.95. The S&P 500 was up 0.46% at 2,938.52 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.46% at 8,004.604.
The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:
** Western Digital Corp , up 5.5%
** Conagra Brands Inc , up 5.2%
** Constellation Brands Inc , up 4.5%
The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:
** Rollins Inc , down 3.1%
** Cisco Systems , down 2.4%
** Raytheon Co , down 2.2%
The top three NYSE percentage gainers:
** Fastly Inc , up 10.1%
** LSB Industries Inc , up 10%
** GMS Inc , up 9.7%
The top three NYSE percentage losers:
** Phoenix New Media Ltd , down 10.4%
** China Green Agriculture Inc , down 9.5%
** GTT Communications Inc , down 9%
The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:
** Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd , up 67.1%
** Highpower International Inc , up 40%
** The RealReal Inc , up 36.9%
The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:
** Hutchison China MediTech Limited , down 25.1%
** Cemtrex Inc , down 18.9%
** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc , down 18.1%
** Apple Inc : down 0.4%
Down as design chief Jony Ive to leave co
** Deutsche Bank AG : up 1.5%
** JPMorgan Chase & Co : up 2.8%
** Bank of America Corp : up 2.7%
** Citigroup Inc : up 2.6%
** PNC Financial Services Group Inc : up 1.5%
** Wells Fargo & Co : up 2.5%
U.S. banks ace Fed stress test, shares jump
** Avid Bioservices Inc : up 32.2%
Gains on upbeat Q4 results
** PG&E Corp : down 3.0%
Falls after California utilities regulator considers penalty
** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc : down 18.1%
Tumbles on stock-and-warrants offering
** Constellation Brands Inc : up 4.5%
In high spirits as beer sales drive rev beat
** Biogen Inc : down 1.3%
Slips after Piper Jaffray cuts to "neutral"
** Accenture Plc : up 0.7%
Street View: Accenture's bookings miss, organic growth downtick offsets beat
** AutoZone Inc : up 1.0%
Oppenheimer says commercial sales growth shows stronger top-line trends
** Riot Blockchain Inc : up 3.2%
** Marathon Patent Group Inc : up 5.2%
** Overstock.com Inc : up 2.8%
Blockchain-related stocks higher as Bitcoin continues to rise
** Western Digital Corp : up 5.5%
Up as JV partner Toshiba Memory to resume production at Japan plant
** La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co : up 3.1%
Up on positive EMA opinion for hypotension treatment
** Highpower International Inc : up 40.0%
To go private in $74.7 mln deal
** Uber Technologies Inc : up 3.2%
Rides above IPO price to new high
** Patterson Companies Inc : down 2.0%
Concerns over growth remain: analysts
** Pfizer Inc : up 0.1%
** Sarepta Therapeutics Inc : up 15.5%
Shares surge as Pfizer presents data from DMD gene therapy
** EQT Corp : up 8.8%
EQT gains after ISS urges co's shareholders to vote for Rice nominees
** United Technologies Corp : up 0.8%
** Raytheon Co : down 2.2%
Loeb joins Ackman in opposing merger
** Akari Therapeutics Plc : down 4.4%
Down on stock offering
** The RealReal Inc : up 36.9%
The RealReal IPO enjoys luxurious start
** Everspin Technologies Inc : down 2.6%
Falls on Q2 revenue forecast cut
** Foot Locker Inc : up 2.9%
Buy Foot Locker as Nike gets stronger
** Motorcar Parts of America Inc : up 21.8%
Profit beat, encouraging outlook lift shares
** General Dynamics Corp : up 1.9%
Rises after securing FAA certification for newest G600 jet
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
|
Communication Services
|
|
up 0.44%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
|
up 0.34%
|
Consumer Staples
|
|
up 0.31%
|
Energy
|
|
up 0.81%
|
Financial
|
|
up 1.29%
|
Health
|
|
up 0.04%
|
Industrial
|
|
up 0.90%
|
Information Technology
|
|
up 0.10%
|
Materials
|
|
up 0.53%
|
Real Estate
|
|
up 0.56%
|
Utilities
|
|
up 0.35%
Referenced Symbols:
AAPL
,