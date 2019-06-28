Quantcast

U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, Sarepta, RealReal

By Reuters

Reuters


At 13:00 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.33% at 26,612.95. The S&P 500 was up 0.46% at 2,938.52 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.46% at 8,004.604.



The top three S&P 500 percentage gainers:

** Western Digital Corp , up 5.5%

** Conagra Brands Inc , up 5.2%

** Constellation Brands Inc , up 4.5%



The top three S&P 500 percentage losers:

** Rollins Inc , down 3.1%

** Cisco Systems , down 2.4%

** Raytheon Co , down 2.2%



The top three NYSE percentage gainers:

** Fastly Inc , up 10.1%

** LSB Industries Inc , up 10%

** GMS Inc , up 9.7%



The top three NYSE percentage losers:

** Phoenix New Media Ltd , down 10.4%

** China Green Agriculture Inc , down 9.5%

** GTT Communications Inc , down 9%



The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers:

** Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd , up 67.1%

** Highpower International Inc , up 40%

** The RealReal Inc , up 36.9%



The top three Nasdaq percentage losers:

** Hutchison China MediTech Limited , down 25.1%

** Cemtrex Inc , down 18.9%

** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc , down 18.1%







** Apple Inc : down 0.4%

Down as design chief Jony Ive to leave co



** Deutsche Bank AG : up 1.5%

** JPMorgan Chase & Co : up 2.8%

** Bank of America Corp : up 2.7%

** Citigroup Inc : up 2.6%

** PNC Financial Services Group Inc : up 1.5%

** Wells Fargo & Co : up 2.5%

U.S. banks ace Fed stress test, shares jump



** Avid Bioservices Inc : up 32.2%

Gains on upbeat Q4 results



** PG&E Corp : down 3.0%

Falls after California utilities regulator considers penalty



** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc : down 18.1%

Tumbles on stock-and-warrants offering



** Constellation Brands Inc : up 4.5%

In high spirits as beer sales drive rev beat



** Biogen Inc : down 1.3%

Slips after Piper Jaffray cuts to "neutral"



** Accenture Plc : up 0.7%

Street View: Accenture's bookings miss, organic growth downtick offsets beat



** AutoZone Inc : up 1.0%

Oppenheimer says commercial sales growth shows stronger top-line trends



** Riot Blockchain Inc : up 3.2%

** Marathon Patent Group Inc : up 5.2%

** Overstock.com Inc : up 2.8%

Blockchain-related stocks higher as Bitcoin continues to rise



** Western Digital Corp : up 5.5%

Up as JV partner Toshiba Memory to resume production at Japan plant



** La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co : up 3.1%

Up on positive EMA opinion for hypotension treatment



** Highpower International Inc : up 40.0%

To go private in $74.7 mln deal



** Uber Technologies Inc : up 3.2%

Rides above IPO price to new high



** Patterson Companies Inc : down 2.0%

Concerns over growth remain: analysts



** Pfizer Inc : up 0.1%

** Sarepta Therapeutics Inc : up 15.5%

Shares surge as Pfizer presents data from DMD gene therapy



** EQT Corp : up 8.8%

EQT gains after ISS urges co's shareholders to vote for Rice nominees



** United Technologies Corp : up 0.8%

** Raytheon Co : down 2.2%

Loeb joins Ackman in opposing merger



** Akari Therapeutics Plc : down 4.4%

Down on stock offering



** The RealReal Inc : up 36.9%

The RealReal IPO enjoys luxurious start



** Everspin Technologies Inc : down 2.6%

Falls on Q2 revenue forecast cut



** Foot Locker Inc : up 2.9%

Buy Foot Locker as Nike gets stronger



** Motorcar Parts of America Inc : up 21.8%

Profit beat, encouraging outlook lift shares



** General Dynamics Corp : up 1.9%

Rises after securing FAA certification for newest G600 jet



The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

up 0.44%

Consumer Discretionary

up 0.34%

Consumer Staples

up 0.31%

Energy

up 0.81%

Financial

up 1.29%

Health

up 0.04%

Industrial

up 0.90%

Information Technology

up 0.10%

Materials

up 0.53%

Real Estate

up 0.56%

Utilities

up 0.35%





